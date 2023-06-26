LIVE: Massive fire breaks out at a gas godown in Gujarat's Morbi
- Jun 26, 2023 01:28 PM IST
Delhi businessman receives death threats over ₹10 crore extortion money
A businessman allegedly received death threats for non-payment of extortion money amounting to ₹10 crore in the Pitampura area of Delhi, the officials said on Monday, reports ANI.
The victim is a resident of the Pitmapura area of Delhi and has a mechanical instrument business, added the officials.
According to Delhi Police, the victim received a call from a man that threatened the victim to kill him or one of his family members if he did not make a payment of ₹10 crore.
- Jun 26, 2023 01:11 PM IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw gives a demo of complex, precision semi-conductor tech
- Jun 26, 2023 01:04 PM IST
World is now listening to India with more attention: Rajnath Singh
India's prestige and stature have increased on the world stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.
Addressing a National Security Conclave at the University of Jammu, he said the world is now listening intently when India speaks, which was not the case earlier.
Under the Modi-led government, the prestige of India has gone up on the international stage and so has its stature. Earlier, when India used to say something at international forums, it was not taken so seriously, the defence minister said.
- Jun 26, 2023 12:49 PM IST
China contends with weakened Putin after Wagner mutiny
A once-in-a-generation security crisis in Russia compounded fears in Beijing that a strategic partner central to its global ambitions is not as stable as it hoped, analysts say.
China has emerged as Russia's most important ally since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, leaving it internationally isolated.
- Jun 26, 2023 12:35 PM IST
8 killed, several injured in truck and rickshaw accident in Ratnagiri
Eight people were killed and some passengers were injured in a truck and rickshaw accident at Asud on the Dapoli-Harne road in Ratnagiri district. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences & announces to give ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the CM's Relief Fund. He has also directed the administration to provide proper medical treatment to the injured at government expense: CMO
- Jun 26, 2023 12:30 PM IST
PM Modi chairs an important meeting in Delhi after return from US, Egypt state visit
PM Modi@narendramodi chairs an important meeting in Delhi after return from US and Egypt tour, tweets PMOIndia
- Jun 26, 2023 12:17 PM IST
Man lynched by 'cow vigilantes' on suspicion of transporting beef in Maharashtra; 11 held
A 32-year-old man was lynched allegedly a group of 'cow vigilantes' on suspicion of transporting beef in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Monday, PTI reported.
This is the second incident in Nashik in nearly two weeks of killing of a person by 'cow vigilantes'.
The latest incident took place at around 5.30 pm on Saturday near Gambhirwadi on Ghoti-Sinnar Road in Igatpuri area of Nashik, located more than 150 km from Mumbai, an official said.
- Jun 26, 2023 12:10 PM IST
Moscow mayor lifts Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was cancelling a counter-terrorism regime imposed in the Russian capital during what the authorities on Saturday called an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.
Sobyanin made the announcement in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging application on Monday. Russian media cited local Federal Security Service (FSB) offices as saying similar regimes had been cancelled in the Voronezh and Moscow regions.
- Jun 26, 2023 11:54 AM IST
With their homes destroyed, displaced from Manipur residing in Mizoram have no plans to return
With over 45,000 individuals fleeing Manipur after breakout of violence between two ethnic communities on May 3, Mizoram has been witnessing a daily influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the neighbouring state.
The number of IDPs from Manipur have reached 12140, and are spread across all of the eleven districts of Mizoram, a Mizoram home department official said on Sunday.
- Jun 26, 2023 11:45 AM IST
Zoos and universities must work together to safeguard wildlife and improve conservation
The word “zoo” is complicated and can have different meanings to different people.
For some, a zoo is an organisation committed to animal well-being and wildlife conservation that offers its visitors a fun and educational experience. To others, it is a place where people pay to see exotic animals in poor conditions.
Zoos — a shortening of zoological gardens — can refer to both zoos and aquariums. Zoos accredited by bodies such as the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria make important contributions to conservation and the recovery of endangered species.
- Jun 26, 2023 11:33 AM IST
No discussion held on 'PM post' during opposition meeting in Patna: Pawar
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said no discussion took place on the "prime ministerial post" in the meeting of opposition parties held in Patna last week ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due next year.
There were discussions on issues like inflation, unemployment and "deliberate attempts" at some places to encourage communal forces, Pawar told reporters in Baramati town here in Maharashtra.
He also hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for its criticism of the opposition meeting.
- Jun 26, 2023 10:38 AM IST
NIA arrests one person in CPI (M) terror funding case in Bihar
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 23 arrested one person in the CPI (Maoist) terror funding case in connection with efforts being made for the revival of the banned outfit in the Magadh Zone of Bihar. The arrested accused Anandi Paswan @ Anand Paswan, has more than five criminal cases registered against him in various police stations of Bihar, says NIA, reports ANI.
- Jun 26, 2023 10:35 AM IST
Extreme heat 'disproportionately' impacts people with disabilities: Report
People with disabilities in Spain and other European countries have been disproportionately affected by unprecedented heat extremes, a leading human rights watchdog said on Monday, urging authorities to provide adequate support.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report that people with disabilities faced risk of death, physical, social, and mental health distress due to extreme heat particularly if "left to cope with dangerous temperatures on their own".
- Jun 26, 2023 10:29 AM IST
Train services were unaffected by rains in Mumbai
While train services were unaffected by rains in Mumbai, a technical glitch in the engine of a goods train affected services in the Karjat-Badlapur section of the suburban railway network, a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said.
- Jun 26, 2023 10:27 AM IST
Bengaluru Airport introduces app to cater to needs of passengers
Passengers flying through Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) will now have a new way of experiencing the airport with the launch of 'BLR Pulse' – a personalised digital travel buddy to cater to their needs. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) — the operator of BLR Airport, in collaboration with GrayMatter Software Services, has created 'BLR Pulse', an omnichannel platform.
- Jun 26, 2023 09:50 AM IST
No early indication of leaders in early vote count from Guatemala's presidential election
Electoral workers slowly tallied ballots across Guatemala late Sunday, and early counts gave no indication of which two candidates from a huge field of presidential contenders would advance to a runoff.
While some isolated incidents interrupted the vote in some localities, voting appeared to have been orderly and peaceful in much of the country. Voters also cast ballots in hundreds of congressional and local races.
- Jun 26, 2023 09:42 AM IST
Kerala CM calls for united efforts to create drug-free world
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called for united efforts to create a drug-free world.
In a tweet on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Vijayan said, "let's remember that treatment, prevention and compassion are crucial in our journey towards a drug-free world."
"Together, let's break the chains of addiction and offer hope to those in need," he said.
- Jun 26, 2023 09:26 AM IST
₹2,000 currency note will not have any negative impact on the economy: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
- Jun 26, 2023 09:19 AM IST
Hospital building plaster falls in Thane; no casualty
A portion of plaster fell from the ceiling of a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.
No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital located in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
- Jun 26, 2023 09:08 AM IST
Russia suffers legal setback in Australian embassy standoff
Russia's bid to build a new embassy near Australia's parliament suffered a legal blow on Monday, with a top court backing the government's effort to seize the land, reports AFP.
Australia has blocked Russia from building a new embassy in Canberra, after intelligence agencies warned it could be used as a base to spy on lawmakers.
- Jun 26, 2023 08:49 AM IST
Forest fire destroys acres of land in Afghanistan's Kunar
A forest fire has so far burned through tens of acres of land in Afghanistan's Dara-e-Pech district, as per a provincial official of the Kunar province, Khaama Press reported.
The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.
The fire damaged 14 hectares and 80 acres of forest, according to Ehsanullah, a representative of Kunar's disaster management department.
- Jun 26, 2023 08:33 AM IST
Wagner ends revolt but Putin's grip questioned
Wagner mercenaries headed back to their base on Sunday after Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to allow their leader to avoid treason charges and accept exile in neighbouring Belarus.
The agreement halted an extraordinary crisis -- a private army led by Putin's former close ally Yevgeny Prigozhin trying to storm Moscow -- but analysts said Wagner's revolt had exposed Putin's rule as more fragile than previously thought.
- Jun 26, 2023 08:11 AM IST
Australia to provide $74 million assistance package to Ukraine
The Australian Government will provide a new A$110 million ($73.54 million) package to Ukraine to defend against Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, reports Reuters.
The package includes 70 military vehicles, including 28 armoured vehicles, 14 special operations vehicles, 28 medium trucks and 14 trailers.
- Jun 26, 2023 07:52 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Around 7-8 people got injured after a wedding pandal collapsed in Damoh
7-8 people were brought here. The condition of one was critical and has been referred to Jabalpur, the condition of the other is stable: Dr Amit Kumar, District Hospital, Damoh, reports ANI.
- Jun 26, 2023 07:11 AM IST
10 killed, 8 injured in a bus accident in Odisha's Ganjam
Odisha: 10 people died and 8 injured in a bus accident in Ganjam district, last night. Injured admitted in MKCG Medical College, Berhampur: Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, reports news agency ANI.
- Jun 26, 2023 07:08 AM IST
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries' future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
The rebellious mercenary soldiers who briefly took over a Russian military headquarters on an ominous march toward Moscow were gone Sunday, but the short-lived revolt has weakened President Vladimir Putin just as his forces are facing a fierce counteroffensive in Ukraine.
Under terms of the agreement that ended the crisis, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led his Wagner troops in the failed uprising, will go into exile in Belarus but will not face prosecution.
But it was unclear what would ultimately happen to him and his forces. Few details of the deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have been released, and neither Prigozhin nor Putin has been heard from. Top Russian military leaders have also remained silent.
- Jun 26, 2023 06:55 AM IST
Farmers need no permission for soil mining: UP goverment
Farmers in Uttar Pradesh no longer need permission for soil mining. The decision has been taken in view of complaints from farmers regarding extortion and harassment in this regard, the State government said in a statement on Sunday, reports ANI.
It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently expressed his dissatisfaction and had also given strict instructions to officers to take stern action against those harassing farmers and engaged in soil mining.
- Jun 26, 2023 06:45 AM IST
12 bunkers destroyed in Manipur in last 24 hours: Police
As many as 12 bunkers allegedly constructed by millitants were destroyed by police and central security forces in various districts in violence-hit Manipur in the last 24 hours, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.
A statement issued by the Manipur police stated that the state police and central forces conducted a search operation in Tamenglong, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Kakching districts and destroyed 12 bunkers both in the Hill and the Valley.
- Jun 26, 2023 06:29 AM IST
North Korea holds mass rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war
North Korea held mass rallies in Pyongyang where people shouted slogans vowing a "war of revenge" to destroy the United States, as it marked the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, state media reported on Monday.
About 120,000 working people and students took part in the rallies held across the capital on Sunday, state news agency KCNA reported.
- Jun 26, 2023 06:25 AM IST
Kyriakos Mitsotakis secures clear majority, wins second term as Greek PM
Securing a clear parliamentary majority, Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a second four-year term as Prime Minister of Greece on Sunday, reported CNN.
The leader of Greece's centre-right New Democracy party, Mitsotakis, 55, emerged victorious with more power as his party registered resounding victory in Sunday's elections.
"We have high targets that will transform Greece...Today we will celebrate our victory, tomorrow we will roll up our sleeves," Mitsotakis said in his victory speech on Sunday, according to CNN.
- Jun 26, 2023 05:59 AM IST
Apathy, allegations of vote buying mark Guatemala's presidential election
Two of Guatemala's leading presidential candidates on Sunday accused the ruling party of buying votes, as polls closed in an election many voters doubt will fix the country's severe problems with poverty, crime and corruption, AFP reported.
In a vote marred by the exclusion of some candidates as well as a crackdown on the press, center-left candidate Sandra Torres and centrist Edmond Mulet -- both frontrunners -- pointed to alleged irregularities to favor the conservative ruling party candidate for president, Manuel Conde, in Central America's most populous country.
- Jun 26, 2023 05:50 AM IST
Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hrs: IMD
The coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, an IMD official said on Sunday.
The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the eBay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, the official said.
After a long gap, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, the official added.
- Jun 26, 2023 05:44 AM IST
India, US friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
President Joe Biden has said the friendship between the US and India was among the most consequential in the world as the two countries signed several major deals to further elevate their strategic technology partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic state visit.
Reacting to Biden’s remarks, Modi said the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better as well as more sustainable.
- Jun 26, 2023 05:33 AM IST
Luxury car rams into auto at Savitri flyover in Delhi, two injured
Two people — an autorickshaw driver and his passenger — were injured after the three-wheeler they were travelling in was rammed by a speeding high-end luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) at south Delhi’s Savitri flyover on Sunday morning, police officers aware of the case said, adding that two people have been taken into custody. Read more