Home / India News / Breaking News: Barbs fly between Oppn, govt in fresh Rafale row
Breaking News: Barbs fly between Oppn, govt in fresh Rafale row

Updated on Nov 10, 2021 06:37 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
  • Nov 10, 2021 06:36 AM IST

    Barbs fly between Oppn, govt in fresh Rafale row

    The political row over the Rafale deal escalated on Tuesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of irregularities in its attempted deal to purchasethe fighter jets in 2012, and the principal opposition party alleging a “cover up” by the current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government when the deal was finally sealed and executed in 2016. Read More

breaking news
india news

Farmers plan fresh protest near Parliament to mark one year of agitation

  • Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of farm unions, says that starting November 29, 500 farmers will move to the Parliament every day to assert their rights to protest.
Tens of thousands of farmers have been campaigning against the three laws enacted in September 2020 to liberalise domestic agricultural trade.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 06:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

‘Stop comedian’s show or we will’: VHP’s ultimatum to Chhattisgarh govt

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal met senior police officials in Raipur on Monday and demanded that the show be cancelled or the outfits will step in.
The Supreme Court granted interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was accused of hurting religious sentiments by allegedly passing objectionably remarks about Hindu deities during a show. He was arrested by the police in Indore (Twitter: @munawar0018)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:12 AM IST
By Ritesh Mishra
india news

Karnataka CM announces 10 cr for Kannada Bhavan in Goa

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced 10 crore for the construction of ‘Kannada Bhavan’ in neighboring Goa
HT Image
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:51 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

89% administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Karnataka: Minister

Karnataka has achieved Covid-19 vaccination coverage of 89 per cent in the first dose and 48 per cent in the second, health minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday as he urged the people to take both shots and not let their guard down
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar (ANI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:47 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka BJP plans Jan Swaraj Yatra from next week

Party’s state spokesperson Ganesh Karnik Karnik said the objective of the ‘Yatra’ was to strengthen the party organisation at the booth level.
New Delhi, India - Dec. 22, 2019: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) supporters wave party flags during a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other party leaders, at Ramlila Ground, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. (Photo by Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times) (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:44 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

Victim's age in rape-and-murder cases not enough for death penalty: SC

  • The Supreme Court made the observation on an appeal of Irappa Siddappa who was convicted for kidnapping, rape and murder of a five-year old-girl in Karnataka.
Supreme Court of India (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:42 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
india news

Karnataka HC extends relief to owners of Dream11 app in ‘violation’ of police act case

The directions come over a month after Manjunath filed a complaint with the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station on October 7 against the company for the alleged violation of the new act that was notified on October 5 by the state government.
Dream11 founders Bhavit and Harsh Jain had prayed to quash a petition seeking their arrest. (File/Representative use)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

MLC polls for 25 seats in state on December 10

Among those whose terms expire in January include Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kota Srinivas Poojary, a cabinet minister in the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. The term of Congress’ leader of the opposition in the council, SR Patil also expires in January.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced to hold polls for 25 seats for Karnataka’s legislative council on December 10. (PTI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Core committee meet: BJP will finalise MLC polls’ list in 2 days, says CM

Bommai said there were two to three names coming up in each constituency which was discussed in the meeting but that the BJP would hold more consultations in the coming days.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP has already received a report from the districts which was discussed in the core committee meeting. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:37 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Bengaluru Tech Summit: State sharpens edge to attract investments ‘Beyond Bengaluru’

Under the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), the state is looking to provide more employment by skilling graduates and creating a talent pool that often finds its way to Bengaluru where most of the opportunities are created at least until the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s minister said the pandemic induced migration has seen a considerable number of the workforce operate out of small towns as they utilise “work from home” policy. (Kumargau via Wikimedia Commons)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:36 AM IST
By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
india news

BJP wins 112 out of 334 seats uncontested in Tripura civic polls

Tripura’s CPM, which ruled the state for decades before being evicted from power in the 2018 state elections, alleged attacks on its party activists prevented its candidates from filing its papers.
Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb-led BJP has won uncontested 112 out of 334 seats across 20 municipal councils. Elections are due to be held on November 25; the votes will be counted three days later on November 28 (PTI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:34 AM IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman
india news

Police begin fresh probe in Bitcoin scam as pressure mounts

During his interrogation, police found that Srikrishna used encrypted data and demand payment from owners for the site to be unlocked by attacking the sites online. He had hacked Karnataka government portals as well. While in custody, he also confessed to having hacked into some bitcoin exchanges. One of them was Bitfinex.
Srikrishna was caught on November 18, 2020, after police arrested some drug dealers to whom he had allegedly sold drugs procured from the dark web. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:32 AM IST
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Schedule declared for polls to 12 and 11 MLC seats in Telangana, Andhra

An official release from the EC said the nomination process for the MLC elections in both states will be issued on November 16 and the last date is November 23. The polling for the MLC seats will be held on December 10, and the counting of votes would take place on December 14, the EC said.
The proposed visit of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to Warangal and Hanmakonda districts have also been cancelled due to the model code of conduct (PTI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:31 AM IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Palaniswami spar over smart city project

CM Stalin said the state government would order an inquiry into the project implemented by the previous AIADMK government. “They advertised for smart city and have looted (in the project),” he told reporters.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin sought details of the funds received from the Centre under the smart city project and warned contractors, who were responsible for its execution, of strict action. (ANI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:31 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Madras high court raps Chennai civic body as IMD warns of more rainfall

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu warned of suo moto proceedings if the waterlogging was not brought under control. It criticised the corporation for its failure in taking up adequate measures to prevent the inundation.
Though there has been a respite from rain on Tuesday, with Chennai registering 11 mm rainfall until 5.30 pm, parts of the city are still inundated from heavy rainfall over the weekend. (AFP)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:31 AM IST
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
