Breaking News: Barbs fly between Oppn, govt in fresh Rafale row

Nov 10, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Barbs fly between Oppn, govt in fresh Rafale row
The political row over the Rafale deal escalated on Tuesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of irregularities in its attempted deal to purchasethe fighter jets in 2012, and the principal opposition party alleging a “cover up” by the current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government when the deal was finally sealed and executed in 2016. Read More
Karnataka has achieved Covid-19 vaccination coverage of 89 per cent in the first dose and 48 per cent in the second, health minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday as he urged the people to take both shots and not let their guard down
The directions come over a month after Manjunath filed a complaint with the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station on October 7 against the company for the alleged violation of the new act that was notified on October 5 by the state government.
Among those whose terms expire in January include Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kota Srinivas Poojary, a cabinet minister in the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. The term of Congress’ leader of the opposition in the council, SR Patil also expires in January.
Under the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), the state is looking to provide more employment by skilling graduates and creating a talent pool that often finds its way to Bengaluru where most of the opportunities are created at least until the Covid-19 pandemic.
During his interrogation, police found that Srikrishna used encrypted data and demand payment from owners for the site to be unlocked by attacking the sites online. He had hacked Karnataka government portals as well. While in custody, he also confessed to having hacked into some bitcoin exchanges. One of them was Bitfinex.
An official release from the EC said the nomination process for the MLC elections in both states will be issued on November 16 and the last date is November 23. The polling for the MLC seats will be held on December 10, and the counting of votes would take place on December 14, the EC said.
CM Stalin said the state government would order an inquiry into the project implemented by the previous AIADMK government. “They advertised for smart city and have looted (in the project),” he told reporters.
A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu warned of suo moto proceedings if the waterlogging was not brought under control. It criticised the corporation for its failure in taking up adequate measures to prevent the inundation.