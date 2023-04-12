Home / India News / LIVE: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Bihar's Araria
LIVE: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Bihar's Araria

Updated on Apr 12, 2023 06:32 AM IST

Breaking news live updates April 12, 2023:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 12, 2023 06:32 AM IST

    Prayagraj police's convoy taking Gangster Atiq Ahmad halt in Rajasthan's Bundi

  • Apr 12, 2023 06:28 AM IST

    Myanmar junta confirms deadly air strike on a village that killed 100

    Myanmar junta confirms deadly air strike on a village, reports AFP news agency. The air strike killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule.

  • Apr 12, 2023 06:24 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Bihar's Araria

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria, Bihar at around 5.35 am. The depth of the earthquake is 10 Km: National Center for Seismology

  • Apr 12, 2023 06:12 AM IST

    Those backing Russia are ‘on the wrong side of history’: Ukrainian minister

    Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova said on Tuesday that those backing Russia in the Ukraine war are “on the wrong side of history” and Kyiv plans to launch a counter-offensive in spring to create the grounds for fresh negotiations to end the hostilities. Read more

  • Apr 12, 2023 05:46 AM IST

    IMF chief, climate leaders pledge to accelerate public-private finance

    International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and UN and COP28 climate leaders on Tuesday pledged to work to accelerate public-private finance to help raise the trillions of dollars needed to meet emissions reduction goals, a statement issued by the IMF said, Reuters reported.

  • Apr 12, 2023 05:28 AM IST

    US President Biden arrives in Northern Ireland for peace deal anniversary

    US President Joe Biden arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, starting a trip to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement -- the deal that ended some 30 years of civil conflict, reported The Hill.

  • Apr 12, 2023 05:23 AM IST

    Lawsuit seeks to uphold closing California’s last nuke plant

    An environmental group on Tuesday sued to block Pacific Gas & Electric from seeking to extend the federal operating licenses for California’s last nuclear power plant, AP reported.

    A complaint filed in San Francisco Superior Court by Friends of the Earth asks the court to prohibit the utility from sidestepping its 2016 agreement with environmentalists and plant workers to close the twin-domed Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant by 2025.

Sitharaman defends India’s position on trade, manufacturing and climate

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 05:21 AM IST

Sitharaman acknowledged that it would be “unrealistic” to expect that all of manufacturing and investment interest will move out of China.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Treasury Department in Washington. (REUTERS)
ByPrashant Jha
Rahul in Wayanad: Taking away MP ‘tag’ won’t stop me

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 01:12 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that taking away his Member of Parliament (MP) “tag” will not stop him from representing the people of Wayanad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says nothing can stop him from raising questions against Union government. (AICC)
ByRamesh Babu
SIT submits 250-page report on TSPSC question paper leak case

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 01:11 AM IST

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Hyderabad police, probing the TSPSC exam paper leak submitted its summary investigation report to the state high court on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The SIT indicated to the high court that an amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 lakh changed hands in the entire scandal. “In all, 15 persons were arrested, including those who had bought the question papers from the accused,” the official quoted above said.
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
SC raps UP for invoking NSA in municipal tax recovery case

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 05:03 AM IST

The SC bench expressed displeasure at UP government for not withdrawing the NSA charges against Yusuf Malik despite the court’s suggestion on previous hearings

A bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul ordered the immediate release of SP leader Yusuf Malik from Rampur Jail, pulling up the state government for invoking the NSA against the politician regarding a municipal tax recovery case. (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand
Heatwave: Orange alert for 33 T’gana districts

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 05:03 AM IST

Telangana government on Tuesday issued Orange alert in 28 out of 33 districts as heatwave prevails in the state.

Even the state capital of Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3°C, which is the lowest in the state. (HTFile)
BySrinivasa Rao Apprasu, Hyderabad
Lokayukta to hear disaster relief fund ‘misuse’ case today

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 12:53 AM IST

Last week the two-member bench of the anti-corruption body had referred the case to a full bench following differences opinion between judges inviting enough criticism from various quarters.

Kerala Lokayukta to hear disaster relief fund misuse case involving CM Pinaryi Vijayan. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Missing veterans in BJP list sparks row in Karnataka

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 05:03 AM IST

The controversy came hours before the BJP announced 189 candidates for the May 10 assembly elections – its first list – and dropped four sitting lawmakers.

Former chief minister Jagdish Shettar reacted sharply to being told that he will not be picked for the upcoming polls. (PTI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, Arun Dev, New Delhi/bengaluru
Missing veterans in BJP list sparks row

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Eshwarappa, (74) who has been besieged by controversies, including accusations of graft most recently, struck a more conciliatory note, announcing that he would not contest the upcoming polls

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagdish Shettaron Tuesday indicated that he would contest , raising the prospect of a revolt. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondents
Cong slams BJP for using Yediyurappa like a ‘tissue paper’

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 12:42 AM IST

People aware of the matter said that Yediyurappa was upset over the rejection of his proposal for tickets to his followers. However, the former CM maintained that he was not unhappy with how the talks went

Citing reports which claimed that Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda held a closed-door meeting with Karnataka leaders keeping out Yediyurappa, the Congress termed it a “grave insult” to the senior Lingayat leader. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Two Hindutva planks battle it out in coastal Karnataka

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 12:40 AM IST

During the peak of the anti-Muslim campaigns, two right-wing outfits — Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Sri Ram Sene — were at the forefront. The ruling BJP government has now distanced itself from these outfits

In 2018 assembly polls, the BJP ha won seven of the eight seats in Dakshina Kannada. (PTI)
ByArun Dev, Karkala (udupi)
BJP MLA sets up party for Vindhya statehood

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The Vindhya region comprises Rewa, Satna, Shahdol, Singrauli, Sidhi and Anuppur districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Narayan Tripathi (HT)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
SC allows RSS route marches in TN, dismisses DMK’s plea

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 12:36 AM IST

The RSS sought permission to hold a march and a public meeting to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the birth centenary of BR Ambedkar and Vijayadasami festival, on October 2, 2022.

The court was dealing with a set of three appeals filed by the Tamil Nadu government against separate orders of the Madras high court dealing with requests by the RSS to conduct a route march, a procession along designated routes in the state (HT)
ByAbraham Thomas
Congress looks to quell dissent ahead of 3rd list

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Congress denied a ticket to former JD(S) MLA YSV Datta, a close aide of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who quit JD(S) to join the party. Upset with denial of the ticket, Datta after a meeting with his supporters in Kadur, has declared that he would contest as an independent

Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met at AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi on Monday night to finalise the third list of candidates, but no decision was taken. (PTI)
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru
40% kids never used tech to learn: Report

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 12:31 AM IST

Survey covered 9,867 children in over 6,000 households in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh between November and January.

Among children who were currently not using technology for learning, 61% cited schools reopening after the pandemic lockdown as the most prominent reason. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
