Home / India News / LIVE: Army foils major infiltration bid in Poonch
Live

LIVE: Army foils major infiltration bid in Poonch

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 12:25 PM IST

Breaking news live updates April 9, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 09, 2023 12:25 PM IST

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrives in Ayodhya to pay visit to Ram temple

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday reached here on a day-long visit to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Ram at the Ram temple.

    Thousands of his supporters called ‘Shiv Sainiks’ accompanied him.

  • Apr 09, 2023 12:14 PM IST

    Delhi High Court to hear Monday Sharjeel Imam's plea for bail in sedition case

    The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear a plea by JNU student Sharjeel Imam seeking bail in connection with a 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition, PTI reported.

    The case, which assails a January 24, 2022 order by the trial court dismissing Imam’s bail application in the matter, is listed for hearing before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh.

  • Apr 09, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    EAM Jaishankar to embark on 6-day visit to Uganda, Mozambique

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to Uganda and Mozambique beginning Monday to explore ways to expand India's ties with the two countries.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing the visit, said on Sunday that Jaishankar's first destination would be Uganda.

  • Apr 09, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Officials

    A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, Reuters reported citing the authorities.

    Ukraine's State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

  • Apr 09, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    Akali Dal leader Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, AIADMK'S Dr Maitreyan to join BJP

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MLA Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Sunday, said sources.

    His induction will be held at the party's national headquarters in the presence of senior BJP leaders, sources informed.

  • Apr 09, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    Third massive whale in a month beaches itself, dies in Bali

    A 17-metre-long (56-foot-long) sperm whale died after washing up on a beach in Bali, a conservation official said Sunday, making it the third whale that beached itself on the Indonesian island in just a little over a week, reported AFP.

  • Apr 09, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    Sikh pilgrims to depart for Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi today

    A Sikh Jatha comprising 1052 pilgrims under the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will leave from Amritsar for Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan on Sunday to celebrate Baisakhi.

  • Apr 09, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    Army foils major infiltration bid in Poonch along LOC

    A major infiltration bid foiled by Indian Army in Poonch Sector (J&K). On the intervening night of 8-9 Apr, alert troops of Indian Army detected some suspicious movement of a group of individuals. The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on own side of LoC, close to the fence. On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been seen & the other intruders ran into the forest area. Cordon of the area has been established and search operation is in progress: PRO Defence Jammu

  • Apr 09, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    Pakistan cabinet to meet today to decide on Punjab elections

    An emergency meeting of Pakistan's federal cabinet has been called today to make a decision on whether funds should be released to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting the elections in Punjab, reported ANI citing the Dawn.

  • Apr 09, 2023 09:45 AM IST

    India logs 5,357 new Covid cases, active infections cross 32,000-mark

    India on Sunday witnessed a slight dip in the daily Covid-19 cases as compared to the day before with 5,357 new infections.

  • Apr 09, 2023 09:34 AM IST

    KPCC appoints BN Chandrappa as Working President

    BN Chandrappa appointed as Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect.

  • Apr 09, 2023 07:35 AM IST

    PM Modi enroute Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves

    PM Narendra Modi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves.

  • Apr 09, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    Rishi Sunak to meet Biden next week

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet Joe Biden in Northern Ireland next week when the US president flies in to take part in events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord.

  • Apr 09, 2023 05:30 AM IST

    US says it is monitoring China's drills around Taiwan closely

    The United States is monitoring China's drills around Taiwan closely, the country's de facto embassy in Taiwan said on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

‘They’re copying us': Sanjay Raut on Maha CM, Deputy CM's visit to Ayodhya

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 12:05 PM IST

Raut said that they are visiting Ayodhya at a time when “farmers in the state are in distress due to rain and hailstorm”.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT PHOTO)
ByManjiri Chitre
Close Story

Sachin Pilot announces fast against his govt, CM Gehlot on corruption issue

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 11:45 AM IST

Sachin Pilot will observe a one-day fast on April 11 to protest against the government's inaction on the previous BJP government's corruption.

Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot again: 'Got no reply from CM on Vasundhara issue'
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Easter 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 10:53 AM IST

The festival does not have a fixed date every year - this year it is celebrated across the world on April 9.

PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.
ByManjiri Chitre
Close Story

CR Rao wins top international prize for vital statistics theory

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 10:38 AM IST

CR Rao has been awarded the 2023 International Prize in Statistics, often referred to as the Nobel prize of statistics

Noted Indian-American statistician Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

'Adani hard-working, down to earth…': Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 10:29 AM IST

The veteran leader also wrote that it was at his insistence that Adani ventured into the thermal power sector.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (HT Photo/Uday Deolekar)
PTI |
Close Story

Karnataka polls crucial for Congress to dent BJP’s prospects in 2024

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 09:51 AM IST

Although the anti-incumbency of the Basavaraj Bommai administration is a key rallying point, the Congress faces multiple hurdles in its quest for power in Karnataka

While the tussle between former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state unit president DK Shivakumar is well known, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has announced that the party will not project any chief ministerial face. (File Photo)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Close Story

India logs 5,357 new Covid cases, active infections cross 32,000-mark

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 10:22 AM IST

According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 32,814.

India reports 5,357 Covid cases in 24 hours; active cases cross 32,000. (HT Photo)
ByManjiri Chitre
Close Story

PM Modi's message for Australian Sikh Games: 'India's strong partner'

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 09:18 AM IST

India and Australia are strong partners in progress and prosperity, PM Modi's letter on 35th Australian Sikh Games read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Rashtrapati Bhavan,(File photo.)
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story

Morning brief: Amid rising Covid cases, masks mandatory in these states

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India on Saturday reported 6,155 new Covid-19 cases, up from Friday's tally of 6,050 infections. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Masks are back amid rapid spike in Covid cases in these states

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 09:55 AM IST

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting to assess the situation.

India on Saturday reported 6,155 new Covid-19 cases, up from Friday's tally of 6,050 infections. (PTI)
ByShobhit Gupta
Close Story

'Politics will come and go': Fadnavis attacks Rahul Gandhi over Sharad Pawar

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 08:52 AM IST

After drawing criticism for her ‘lalchi’ tweet targetting Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Alka Lamba said it was her personal opinion.

Devendra Fadnavis said Rahul Gandhi is 'perverting India's political culture'.(PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

PM Modi in Karnataka LIVE: PM to inaugurate ‘50 years of Project Tiger’ program

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 12:29 PM IST

PM Modi in Karnataka visit LIVE updates: To mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, PM will inaugurate a 3-day mega event in Mysuru, Karnataka on Sunday.

PM Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday.(Facebook/Narendra Modi)
ByHT News Desk

Odisha man gives triple talaq to wife as she lost money to cyber fraud: Report

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 07:35 AM IST

The woman also alleged that she was “subjected to dowry-related torture” in her complaint, reported PTI citing officials.

The couple was married for the last 15 years and the accused is currently in Gujarat, the police said. (file)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Rahul Gandhi's new photo has BJP, Cong warring on Twitter: ‘Go eat there’

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 07:10 AM IST

BJP's Amit Malviya shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi and claimed that his ‘tapasvi’ image has been blown to smithereens.

Rahul Gandhi in his Adani tweet on Saturday took a jibe at five ex-Congress leaders.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

'Empty threats, will courier biscuits': Congress leader to Himanta Biswa Sarma

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 06:04 AM IST

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate attacked Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his threat and referred to the Pidi-biscuit episode.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he will meet Rahul Gandhi in the court.(PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out