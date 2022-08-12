Home / India News / Breaking News | Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15
Live

Breaking News | Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15

Breaking news today August 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Aug 12, 2022 09:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 12, 2022 08:53 PM IST

    Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

    Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. Read More

  • Aug 12, 2022 08:29 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh called for questioning by Mumbai Police in nude photoshoot case

    Actor Ranveer Singh has been called for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case filed against him over his nude photoshoot. Read More

  • Aug 12, 2022 07:38 PM IST

    3 die due to toxic gases from well in Madhya Pradesh

    Three people including a man and his son died after inhaling toxic gases in a well on his farm in Sagar district on Thursday, said police. Read More

  • Aug 12, 2022 07:18 PM IST

    'We're tikaau, not bikaau': In Delhi, Tejashwi says Bihar has shown the way

    Bihar's newly sworn-in deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and some other Opposition leaders in the national capital on Friday and reportedly discussed prevailing political situation in the country and the recent developments in his state. Read More

  • Aug 12, 2022 05:45 PM IST

    Retail inflation softens to 6.71 per cent in July from 7.01% in June

    Retail inflation softens to 6.71 per cent in July from 7.01 per cent in June, says Government data.

  • Aug 12, 2022 05:11 PM IST

    Go First flight makes emergency landing at Coimbatore

    A Go First flight, carrying 92 passengers, from Bengaluru to Malé (Maldives) had an emergency landing today at 12pm at Coimbatore airport after the engine overheat warning bell rang, an hour after the takeoff. All passengers safely disembarked, says Go First spokesperson in statement.

  • Aug 12, 2022 05:09 PM IST

    BJP cites spate of crimes, says return of ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday claimed Bihar’s law and order situation has deteriorated within two days of the return of what it called Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s “jungle raj”. Read More

  • Aug 12, 2022 04:36 PM IST

    'How many JDU ministers in Union Cabinet?' Nitish says he had to keep party safe

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday the decision to leave the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was taken keeping in mind “people's wish”, while he recalled how nobody benefitted from the saffron party even during elections. Read More

  • Aug 12, 2022 12:53 PM IST

    Ex JD(U) leader and diplomat Pavan Varma resigns from Trinamool

    Ex JD(U) leader and diplomat Pavan Varma resigned from Trinamool Congress days after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar returned to the grand alliance.

  • Aug 12, 2022 11:57 AM IST

    2,000 live cartridges recovered in east Delhi

    About 2,000 live cartridges have been recovered in east Delhi days ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

  • Aug 12, 2022 11:10 AM IST

    151 Police personnel awarded Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation

    Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2022 has been awarded to 151 Police personnel, reported ANI.

  • Aug 12, 2022 10:55 AM IST

    SC gives one-week extension for demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers

    Supreme Court gives one-week extension to the demolition date of Supertech twin towers. Instead of August 21, the towers will be demolished on August 28. The Court gave an additional one week buffer till September 4 to take into account any marginal delay due to weather conditions.

  • Aug 12, 2022 10:07 AM IST

    Australian economist detained in Myanmar pleads not guilty in closed court

    Australian economist Sean Turnell who was detained in Myanmar pleaded not guilty in closed court.

  • Aug 12, 2022 08:51 AM IST

    India reports 16,561 new Covid cases, 49 deaths

    India recorded 16,561 fresh infections and 49 related deaths on Thursday, according to health ministry data.

  • Aug 12, 2022 08:21 AM IST

    World Elephant Day: PM reaffirms govt’s commitment to protect elepants

  • Aug 12, 2022 07:37 AM IST

    Migrant labourer from Bihar killed by terrorists in J&K's Bandipora

    A migrant labourer from Bihar was killed by terrorists on the intervening night of August 11-12, said police. The migrant labourer was identified as Mohd Amrez of Madhepura Bihar.

  • Aug 12, 2022 06:37 AM IST

    Union home minister to inaugurate National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks today

    Union home minister Amit Shah will on Friday inaugurate the National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks. The one-day long conference has been organised by the ministry of cooperation and the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 06:00 AM IST

    Ukrainian President urges world to force Russia to leave Zaporizhzhia NPP

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the international community to force the Russian army to leave the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after multiple strikes hit the plant's compound.

  • Aug 12, 2022 05:38 AM IST

    6 dead after car rams into auto rickshaw, motorbike in Gujarat's Anand

    Six people were killed on Thursday evening after a car rammed into an auto rickshaw and motorbike near Dali village of Sojitra tehsil of Anand district of Gujarat, news agency ANI reported early Friday citing the police. According to the police, four people on the auto-rickshaw and two on the bike died on the spot and the car's driver was under treatment at a hospital. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Daily brief: Terrorist tasked to kill Nupur Sharma held, and all the latest news

india news
Updated on Aug 12, 2022 09:10 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
A terrorist with alleged links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and tasked with carrying out an attack on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was arrested from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
A terrorist with alleged links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and tasked with carrying out an attack on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was arrested from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
Close Story

On China shielding Masood Azhar’s brother, India says ‘most uncalled for’

india news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 09:02 PM IST
External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Abdul Rauf Azhar, the younger brother of JeM founder Masood Azhar, was already proscribed under Indian and US laws
(JeM founder Masood Azhar’s brother, Abdul Rauf Azhar , is accused of hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1998 and involvement in the conspiracy to carry out the terror attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001 . (AFP File Photo)
(JeM founder Masood Azhar’s brother, Abdul Rauf Azhar , is accused of hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1998 and involvement in the conspiracy to carry out the terror attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001 . (AFP File Photo)
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story

Bihar new dy CM gets a security upgrade, BJP questions move, Nitish hits back

india news
Updated on Aug 12, 2022 09:13 PM IST
The Bihar government has decided to provide 'Z-plus"security to deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.
Reacting to the decision to provide Z-plus security cover for Tejashwi Yadav, senior BJP leader Sushil Modi said, why do they need so much security?
Reacting to the decision to provide Z-plus security cover for Tejashwi Yadav, senior BJP leader Sushil Modi said, why do they need so much security?
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami
Close Story

Terrorist with Jaish links tasked to kill Nupur Sharma arrested in UP: Police

india news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 08:51 PM IST
  • Police said chats and voice messages recovered from the accused, Mohammad Nadeem (25)'s phone messages were traced to Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The accused, Mohammad Nadeem (25), is a resident of Saharanpur district in western Uttar Pradesh.
The accused, Mohammad Nadeem (25), is a resident of Saharanpur district in western Uttar Pradesh.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Against change of status quo in Taiwan Strait, said India. What it did not say

india news
Updated on Aug 12, 2022 08:56 PM IST
External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, without naming either China or Taiwan, outlined India’s position on the issue in response to several questions on Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit at a weekly media briefing
China held military drills in waters around Taiwan in response to a recent visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Xinhua via AP)
China held military drills in waters around Taiwan in response to a recent visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Xinhua via AP)
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story

'We're tikaau, not bikaau': In Delhi, Tejashwi says Bihar has shown the way

india news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 07:12 PM IST
  • Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar new deputy chief minister, said the new Mahagathbandhan government will work with strength, adding barring the BJP, all other political parties in the state are on the same page.
Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav with CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)
Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav with CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami
Close Story

41-yr-old accused of active role in Kanhaiya Lal murder arrested by NIA

india news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 06:34 PM IST
Muslim Khan, 41, is the ninth person to be arrested by NIA in connection with the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on June 28
Udaipur: Security personnel deployed outside the closed shop of tailor Kanhaiya Lal days after his murder in Udaipur on July 3. (PTI File Photo)
Udaipur: Security personnel deployed outside the closed shop of tailor Kanhaiya Lal days after his murder in Udaipur on July 3. (PTI File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Terrorists open fire at security checkpost in Kashmir’s Anantnag; 1 cop injured

india news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 06:03 PM IST
The Kashmir Police said the attack took place near the Dara Shikoh Garden at Bijbhera town close to the Srinagar Jammu highway.
A joint post manned by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF was attacked by terrorists. (HT File Photo)
A joint post manned by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF was attacked by terrorists. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Kia Seltos, rival to Hyundai Creta, finds 3 lakh homes since launch in 2019

india news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 05:56 PM IST
  • Kia Seltos was launched in India on August22, 2019. Kia India has also exported 103,033 units of Seltos so far besides the 3 lakh units sold in India.
Close Story

AAP’s ‘Dostwad model’ jibe in response to Nirmala Sitharaman’s attack

india news
Updated on Aug 12, 2022 06:10 PM IST
The AAP and the BJP have been sparring over the “freebie culture” weeks after PM Modi's warning to youth.
Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday slammed the BJP. (HT Archive)(HT_PRINT)
Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday slammed the BJP. (HT Archive)(HT_PRINT)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story

Covid alarm: Centre warns against large gathering as cases rise ahead of I-day

india news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 05:21 PM IST
The Centre has urged citizens to wear masks, maintain social distancing and disinfect their hands to avoid infection.
An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi.
An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi.
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami
Close Story

Evening brief: India concerned about Taiwan developments, says MEA

india news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.(Twitter/ANI)
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.(Twitter/ANI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Govt plans to merge NEET, JEE into CUET: UGC chairperson Jagadesh Kumar

india news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 05:04 PM IST
UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said the government aims to merge the national engineering and medical entrance exams into CUET by next year
CUET was launched this year for undergraduate admissions to 90 universities including 45 central universities. (HT File Photo/Sunil Ghosh)
CUET was launched this year for undergraduate admissions to 90 universities including 45 central universities. (HT File Photo/Sunil Ghosh)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Over 2000 live cartridges recovered in Delhi ahead of Independence Day, 6 held

india news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 05:02 PM IST
Police said the cartridges were of different types and could be used in rifles, pistols and country-made revolvers
The cartridges were prime facie meant for criminals. (HT PHOTO)
The cartridges were prime facie meant for criminals. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

India concerned about Taiwan developments, calls for de-escalation of tension

india news
Updated on Aug 12, 2022 05:26 PM IST
  • With China intensifying its military drills in the region following a visit by US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelocy to Taiwan, the MEA said both sides should avoid unilateral actions to change the status quo.
File photo of ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.(HT_PRINT)
File photo of ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out