Breaking: Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

  Breaking news today August 14, 2022:
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 11:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 14, 2022 11:06 AM IST

    Australia's Canberra airport evacuated after shooting, man arrested

    A shooting incident was reported at Canberra Airport in Australia, the Federal Police informed. The airport was evacuated. “One person taken into custody & a firearm was recovered. CCTV reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident,” say police.

  • Aug 14, 2022 11:02 AM IST

    ‘Symbol of India's entrepreneurial spirit’: Scindia on Akasa Air co-founder Jhunjhunwala

    “He was a symbol of India's entrepreneurial spirit & will remain an inspiration for the youth of the country. Akasa Air was recently launched. I extend deep condolences to his family,” Union min Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on demise of ace investor and Akasa Air founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

  • Aug 14, 2022 09:46 AM IST

    ‘Indomitable, insightful’: PM Modi leads tributes for Jhunjhunwala

  • Aug 14, 2022 09:37 AM IST

    India records 14,092 new Covid cases, 42 deaths

    Active caseload drops further as India records 14,092 new Covid cases; 42 deaths in 24 hours.

  • Aug 14, 2022 09:19 AM IST

    Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, veteran investor who was known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, dies at 62. He was one of the co-founders of Akasa Airways.

  • Aug 14, 2022 07:21 AM IST

    Salman Rushdie ‘off ventilator and talking’, says agent

    Salman Rushdie has been taken off the ventilator and is able to talk, said his book agent Andrew Wylie, a day after The Satanic Verses author was stabbed at an event in New York. Read more

  • Aug 14, 2022 05:48 AM IST

    Policeman killed in grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam

    A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh Kulgam. In this terror incident, 1 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was shifted to GMC hospital Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed & attained martyrdom, the J&K police said in a tweet.

  • Aug 14, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    UP: 12 bodies found after boat capsizes in Yamuna river, 3 still missing

    NDRF, SDRF and police teams are carrying out rescue ops along with local divers. Three more bodies have been recovered, so far 12 dead bodies have been found. Three bodies are still missing. The flow in the river is high, creating problems in the op, said Banda SP Abhinandan speaking to ANI..

breaking news

'Such pettiness': Congress slams BS Bommai for Har Ghar Tiranga ad without Nehru

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 10:53 AM IST
BS Bommai insulted his father SR Bommai who was a great Nehru admirer, Jairam Ramesh said. "Bommai is desperate to save his job," the Congress leader said.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PM Modi leads tributes for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘Indomitable, insightful’

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 10:52 AM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death: The veteran investor died at 62 in Mumbai.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala photographed with PM Modi. 
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
India observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, PM pays tribute to victims

india news
Published on Aug 14, 2022 09:35 AM IST
  • India is observing the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day for the first time after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared during his last year's Independence Day speech.
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. (File image)
ByHT News Desk
Honda confirms new Activa, teaser image reveals the complete silhouette

india news
Published on Aug 14, 2022 09:21 AM IST
  • Honda Activa 7G is expected to launch soon, two-years after the introduction of Activa 6G.
‘Affected deeply’: BJP Madurai chief quits after slipper hurled at TN minister

india news
Published on Aug 14, 2022 09:07 AM IST
On Saturday, five people were reportedly held for hurling slipper at Tamil Nadu finance minister's car at Madurai airport.
BJP Madurai chief quits after slipper hurled at TN minister(ANI)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Dalit boy thrashed over water dies in Rajasthan: Gehlot orders probe

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 09:17 AM IST
The Dalit boy received serious injuries to one of his eyes and the nose. His father said he became unconscious after the teacher beat him up for touching 'upper caste' water pot.
Police arrested the accused and pressed with murder charges.(Representative Photo/PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Morning brief: 1 police personnel killed in grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam

india news
Published on Aug 14, 2022 08:51 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The grenade attack came days after four soldiers were killed in a pre-dawn strike by two terrorists on the Army camp in Rajouri district. (ANI Photo)
Byhindustantimes.com
Will hold history classes for those questioning RSS: Tejasvi Surya

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Tejasvi Surya said it is unfortunate that a ‘typical history’ appreciating only one family has been taught for the last 75 years while the contributions of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Veer Savarkar, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel have been neglected.
Tejasvi Surya in Pune at an event to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
1 police personnel killed in grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 06:20 AM IST
  • Security has been beefed up in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day celebrations with drones, snipers and policemen in plain clothes deployed for surveillance and vehicles being checked at several places, according to officials.
The grenade incident was reported in Kulgam on Saturday night. (ANI File Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT News Desk
Mahua Moitra's dare to Nirmala Sitharaman on freebies: 'I'll bet you 15 lakh'

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said states must consider their fiscal status before announcing election sops so that when they win elections and come back to the government again, they can keep their promises.
Trinamool MP has commented on the freebies debate taking a jibe at the BJP. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Breaking: Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 11:06 AM IST
  Breaking news today August 14, 2022:
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

World’s highest rail bridge on Chenab gets ‘golden joint’

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 04:58 AM IST
World’s highest rail bridge over Chenab in the Kouri area of Reasi achieved another milestone when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint on Saturday.
World's highest single-arch railway bridge over the Chenab river, in Reasi district, on Saturday. (PTI)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Himachal assembly passes Bill against forced mass conversion

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 04:22 AM IST
The 2019 Act was notified on December 21, 2020, 15 months after it was passed in the state assembly. The 2019 version had in turn replaced a 2006 law, which prescribed lesser punishments.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. (HT file photo)
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
Shoe hurled at Tamil Nadu finance minister’s car, one detained

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 12:09 AM IST
Rifleman D Lakshmanan, a resident of T Pudupatti village in the district, was among the army personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Thursday. His mortal remains reached here for the last rites. The minister, officials and state BJP chief K Annamalai paid tributes to the departed soldier.
A man was detained after a footwear was hurled on the car of Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Madurai, when he was returning after paying homage to a slain Indian army soldier hailing from the district. (ANI/ PIB)
ByPress Trust of India, Madurai
11 Opposition parties resolve to fight against ‘misuse’ of EVMs, money power and media

india news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 11:49 PM IST
At the conference, they discussed and deliberated at length the challenge of 3Ms -- machine, money and media -- faced by India’s electoral democracy and unanimously passed the resolutions on them.
Congress leader Digvijay Singh said he did not trust EVMs as people couldn’t be sure where their vote went and due to electoral bonds, people did not know where money was going and by unchecked use of money. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
