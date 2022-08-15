Live
LIVE: Marginal rise in India's daily Covid tally with 14,917 fresh infections
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 10:09 AM IST
Aug 15, 2022 10:09 AM IST
INS Tarkash hoists the national flag in Brazil, South America
INS Tarkash hoists the national flag in Brazil, South America on the 76th Independence Day.
Aug 15, 2022 09:25 AM IST
Marginal rise in India's daily Covid tally with 14,917 fresh infections
Marginal rise in India's daily Covid tally with 14,917 fresh infections; 32 deaths in 24 hours.
Aug 15, 2022 07:57 AM IST
Independence Day celebrations at Red fort
Independence Day celebrations at Red fort.
Aug 15, 2022 07:38 AM IST
PM Modi addresses nation from Red Fort after unfurling tricolour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation from Red Fort after unfurling tricolour.
Aug 15, 2022 07:34 AM IST
PM Modi to lead celebrations, address nation from Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to mark India’s 75 years of freedom from British colonial rule as he leads the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on Monday.
Aug 15, 2022 06:24 AM IST
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and 'road to recovery has begun,' agent says
Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed author who was hospitalized on Friday with serious injuries after being repeatedly stabbed at a public appearance in New York state, is off a ventilator and his condition is improving, his agent and a son said on Sunday.
During his speech on India’s 76th Independence Day, PM Modi said the country has to promote “gender equality” to achieve equality
The Prime Minister also remembered the contribution of women freedom fighters in his speech. (ANI image)
Published on Aug 15, 2022 09:52 AM IST
In the 81-minute speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the PM said the country needs to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated the evils of corruption and nepotism
PM Modi identified five resolutions that every citizen should strive to accomplish in the next 25 years. (ANI image)
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 10:09 AM IST
In her Independence Day message, Sonia Gandhi slammed the government and said its attempt to downplay the contribution of India's great freedom fighters for political gains is unacceptable.
Today's narcissist govt: Sonia Gandhi's jibe at BJP in Independence Day statement(ANI)
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 09:46 AM IST
Anita Bose Pfaff said she is ready for an attempt to extract DNA from the remains preserved at the shrine in the Japanese capital, which she described as ashes, including bones and teeth, in order to carry out tests
The fate of Netaji, who formed the Indian National Army to fight British rule, remains one of the great mysteries of Indian history. (HT Photo)
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 09:58 AM IST
The teleprompter was sidelined by the nation's chief as he began his speech by congratulating the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.(PTI)
Published on Aug 15, 2022 09:09 AM IST
PM Modi dons a Tricolour turban as he addresses the nation on the 76th Independence Day from the Red Fort.
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 10:06 AM IST
Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi - in his ninth address from Red Fort - addressed multiple issues.
PM Modi addressing the nation on the 76th Independence Day from the Red Fort.
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 09:19 AM IST
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech said the government is making efforts to ensure adequate support to the researchers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation at Red Fort on Independence Day.(Twitter/ANI)
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 09:01 AM IST
A candle-light march was taken out by prominent Punjabis, including MP Hansraj Hans, actor Divya Dutta, former MP Tarlochan Singh, KL Ganju, Justice Kuldeep Singh and HS Kohli, among others
A file photo of the India Gate. (AP Photo)
Published on Aug 15, 2022 08:22 AM IST
The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 26°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33°C
The minimum temperature on Sunday was 27°C. (File image)
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 09:24 AM IST
Earlier on Monday, prime minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort ahead of delivering his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech as the leader of the nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.(ANI)
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 10:01 AM IST
PM Modi's Panchpran: India should only dream big and should take pride in India's tradition without waiting for the world's certificate while there should be unity among every Indian and every citizen should take a pledge to discharge their duties, PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech.
PM Modi addressing the nation on the 76th Independence Day from the Red Fort.
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 09:42 AM IST
Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating 75 years of independence.
PM Modi inspects the inter-services and police Guard of Honour at Red Fort
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Independence Day 2022: In tune with Har Ghar Tiranga, PM Modi on Monday wore a Tiranga turban – a white headgear with shades of saffron and green on it.
PM Modi chose a white turban on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 09:58 AM IST
U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity, Joe Biden said in a statement.
U.S. President Joe Biden greeted India on completing 75 years of independence.(AP)
By HT News Desk
| Written by Nisha Anand | Edited by Swati Bhasin