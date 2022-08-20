BREAKING: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine
Aug 20, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Five killed, over 25 injured in Rajasthan road accident
At least five people were killed and over 25 injured in a road accident in Pali district in Rajasthan late Friday night.
According to police, the incident occurred in the Sumerpur area in the Pali district when a tractor trolley and truck rammed into each other. The victims were there in the tractor.
Aug 20, 2022 06:28 AM IST
J-K: Flash floods near Vaishno Devi temple throw spanner for devotees
Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods near Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
In view of the heavy rains and flash floods, the upward movement of devotees in Mata Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped.
Aug 20, 2022 06:01 AM IST
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts UP's Lucknow
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.
Aug 20, 2022 05:37 AM IST
US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine
The U.S. for the first time Friday said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders.