Home / India News / BREAKING: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine
Live

BREAKING: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine

Breaking news LIVE August 20, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Aug 20, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 20, 2022 06:46 AM IST

    Five killed, over 25 injured in Rajasthan road accident

    At least five people were killed and over 25 injured in a road accident in Pali district in Rajasthan late Friday night.

    According to police, the incident occurred in the Sumerpur area in the Pali district when a tractor trolley and truck rammed into each other. The victims were there in the tractor.

  • Aug 20, 2022 06:28 AM IST

    J-K: Flash floods near Vaishno Devi temple throw spanner for devotees

    Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods near Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

    In view of the heavy rains and flash floods, the upward movement of devotees in Mata Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped.

  • Aug 20, 2022 06:01 AM IST

    5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts UP's Lucknow

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

    The earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.

  • Aug 20, 2022 05:37 AM IST

    US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine

    The U.S. for the first time Friday said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

'Munawar Faruqui demeans Ram-Sita in name of...': Telangana BJP's boycott call

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 06:46 AM IST

Munawar Faruqui is scheduled to perform his ‘Dongri to nowhere’ in Hyderabad today amid boycott calls from the BJP, a day after Bengaluru Police cancelled the same show on Friday.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has given a boycott call to Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad today.&nbsp;
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has given a boycott call to Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad today. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Bilkis Bano case: USCIRF says release of convicts ‘part of a pattern’ in India

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 06:22 AM IST

A special CBI court in Mumbai had on January 21, 2008 sentenced to life imprisonment the 11 accused in the case for murder and gang rape.

Bilkis Bano, a survivor of the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, has said the premature release of all the 11 convicts has shaken her faith in justice and left her numb.(File Photo)
Bilkis Bano, a survivor of the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, has said the premature release of all the 11 convicts has shaken her faith in justice and left her numb.(File Photo)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

AAP washing hands in ‘behti ganga of opportunism’: Owaisi on Rohingya flip-flop

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 05:56 AM IST

Both the Union home ministry and the Delhi government denied role in the purported decision of shifting the Rohingyas camping in the city to flats. The Delhi government on Thursday wrote to Amit Shah urging him to look into the mater as to whose instruction was followed.

Asaduddin Owaisi said the controversy over flats for Rohingya exposed how AAP had no problem with the illegalities.&nbsp;(ANI)
Asaduddin Owaisi said the controversy over flats for Rohingya exposed how AAP had no problem with the illegalities. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

BREAKING: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine

india news
Updated on Aug 20, 2022 06:46 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE August 20, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

‘Baseless’: Dolo-650 manufacturer on allegations it gifted ‘freebies' to doctors

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 02:05 AM IST

Bengaluru-based Micro Labs Limited's response came a day after the issue was raised in the Supreme Court.

Bengaluru-based Micro Labs Limited manufactures Dolo-650 tablets (PTI)
Bengaluru-based Micro Labs Limited manufactures Dolo-650 tablets (PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NYT story on AAP's education model a ‘paid article’? Newspaper responds

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:47 AM IST

The report, published on the front page of NYT's international edition on August 18, became a major sub-plot of Friday's CBI raid against Manish Sisodia, the deputy CM of Delhi who also holds the education portfolio.

Front page of The New York Times' international edition on Thursday, August 18, 2022, featured Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and the city's education model&nbsp;(Punit Agarwal/Twitter)
Front page of The New York Times' international edition on Thursday, August 18, 2022, featured Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and the city's education model (Punit Agarwal/Twitter)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

New privacy law may only cover only digital data at first

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:44 AM IST

The move will include making a distinction between digitised and non-digitised data, according to internal discussions held at the ministry of electronics and information technology

An official said that the Bill will be a truncated version as compared to the report that was tabled by the Joint Committee of Parliament in December 2021
An official said that the Bill will be a truncated version as compared to the report that was tabled by the Joint Committee of Parliament in December 2021
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
Close Story

Kerala moves high court against bail granted to writer Civic Chandran

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The plea mentioned some of the controversial observations made by sessions judge S Krishnakumar while granting bail to the accused in two separate sexual harassment cases this month. People close to the government said an appeal will be filed in the second case by next week.

In the plea filed on Friday, the government said the sessions court order of August 2 was “against the spirit” of a special legislation enacted for prevention of atrocities against people belonging to the scheduled caste and tribe communities (HT Archives)
In the plea filed on Friday, the government said the sessions court order of August 2 was “against the spirit” of a special legislation enacted for prevention of atrocities against people belonging to the scheduled caste and tribe communities (HT Archives)
ByRamesh Babu
Close Story

CPI(M) slams Kerala guv over stay on prof appointment

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Rejecting charges of the Governor that the varsity’s move appears to be a case of “favouritism and nepotism”, CPI(M) State Secretariat member A K Balan hit back at Khan, saying his appointment to the constitutional post was also a politically motivated decision.

The CPI(M) on Friday described as “unconstitutional” Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s decision to stay the appointment of a Malayalam Associate Professor in Kannur University and rejected his “favouritism and nepotism” charge. (PTI)
The CPI(M) on Friday described as “unconstitutional” Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s decision to stay the appointment of a Malayalam Associate Professor in Kannur University and rejected his “favouritism and nepotism” charge. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story

Police: Woman abducted, raped by four men for three days in UP

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:35 AM IST

The woman, who is two months pregnant, alleged she was on her way to Saharanpur from Bareilly district when she was abducted from a bus terminal in Farrukhabad and taken to neighbouring Hardoi district and raped for three days on Tuesday

When a police team reached the house where the woman was allegedly held captive, a woman there claimed the survivor’s relatives had left her there in exchange for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,000, they added.
When a police team reached the house where the woman was allegedly held captive, a woman there claimed the survivor’s relatives had left her there in exchange for 80,000, they added.
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Close Story

MLA detained in Hyd ahead of Munawar show, later released

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:35 AM IST

On August 10, Munawar announced on his Instagram page that he would perform his show in Hyderabad on August 20. The tickets were sold through online booking platform BookMyShow.com. After the announcement, the BJP MLA released a video message threatening to stall the show.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Goshamahal R Satish Kumar told reporters the MLA had been taken into preventive custody as he was planning to go to the venue and create violence. (HT Archives)
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Goshamahal R Satish Kumar told reporters the MLA had been taken into preventive custody as he was planning to go to the venue and create violence. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story

Ganja smuggler held in Andhra, gun seized

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Initial reports said the gun seized by the police was an AK-47. “But, it turned out to be an empty country-made gun without any magazine, apparently meant for threatening the police, in case he is stopped. The consignment is said to be meant for smuggling to Uttar Pradesh,” the SP said

The arrested was identified as one Ganesh from Kondapada village of Munchangiput block in Visakhapatnam district. The police seized a gun from him, besides 300 kg of ganja worth around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 lakh from the car (HT Archives)
The arrested was identified as one Ganesh from Kondapada village of Munchangiput block in Visakhapatnam district. The police seized a gun from him, besides 300 kg of ganja worth around 18 lakh from the car (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Couldn’t fulfil dream of joining army due to family problems: Rajnath Singh

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said he wanted to join the army but could not due to difficulties in his family

Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacts with troops of Red Shield Division and Assam Rifles during his visit to Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) at Mantripukhri, in Imphal on Friday. (ANI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacts with troops of Red Shield Division and Assam Rifles during his visit to Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) at Mantripukhri, in Imphal on Friday. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story

Protests against Siddaramaiah: CM Bommai assures him of security

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Earlier in the day, alleging that those who pelted his car with eggs were from “an organisation which Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse belonged to”, Siddaramaiah, who termed the incident as “State-sponsored”, wondered whether such people would spare him.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai said: “I spoke to Siddaramanna (Siddaramaiah) after seeing some media reports on threats to his life. I have given him assurance that we have taken them very seriously and get them thoroughly investigated.” (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai said: “I spoke to Siddaramanna (Siddaramaiah) after seeing some media reports on threats to his life. I have given him assurance that we have taken them very seriously and get them thoroughly investigated.” (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Close Story

Amid ‘freebies’ debate, Andhra defends welfare schemes in SC

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:33 AM IST

In the affidavit, the YSRCP argued that it would not be appropriate to call the welfare initiatives of the government in areas, such as education, health, woman empowerment, agriculture, housing, poverty eradication and support to the old and needy, as freebies.

According to the RBI report, Andhra Pradesh stands in the second position in the country, after Punjab, in spending money on “freebies”. (HT photo)
According to the RBI report, Andhra Pradesh stands in the second position in the country, after Punjab, in spending money on “freebies”. (HT photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out