Breaking: Cabinet okays India's climate commitments
Breaking: Cabinet okays India’s climate commitments

Updated on Aug 04, 2022 06:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 04, 2022 06:35 AM IST

    Zelenskyy seeking 'direct talks' with China's Xi to help end Ukraine war: Report

    Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday. Read more

  • Aug 04, 2022 05:49 AM IST

    Cabinet okays India’s climate commitments

    India on Wednesday updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) on emissions, promising to reduce emissions intensity of GDP by 45% by 2030, from the 2005 level, and achieve about 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030, as promised by the Prime Minister in the Glasgow climate conference late last year. Read more

  • Aug 04, 2022 05:48 AM IST

    ‘None likely to discuss it’: SC slams parties on poll freebies

    No political party is likely to want a debate in Parliament on freebies since all want it to continue, the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday, even as the Union government termed such hand-outs the “road to an economic disaster” and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to devise ways to deal with them. Read more

breaking news

Rahul Gandhi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' dig at BJP-RSS: 'History stands witness...'

india news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 05:58 AM IST
The RSS has already been questioned for not changing its social media photo to that of the tricolour to which it said such things should not be politicised.
Rahul Gandhi visited Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha, the only unit in India that is authorised to manufacture and supply the Indian flag, in Hubballi, Wednesday,(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 06:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

4 workers killed after inhaling toxic gas in Haryana factory

india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 04:23 AM IST
Four workers at a factory in Haryana’s Jhajjar district were killed on Wednesday after they inhaled toxic gas emanating from a tank used for dumping liquid waste and other garbage, officials said.
The workers were rushed to a private hospital where four of them, all from Uttar Pradesh, were declared brought dead.
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
India adds 10 more Ramsar sites

india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 03:38 AM IST
India has added 10 more names to the Ramsar list — that designates wetlands of international importance — taking the total number of such sites in the country to 64, a statement by the Union environment ministry said on Wednesday.
Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Karnataka Congress puts up united front during Rahul’s visit

india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 03:30 AM IST
The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday put up a show of unity in the form of birthday celebrations of former chief minister and leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah, at Davangere town, about 260 km from Bengaluru.
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar with party leaders Siddaramaiah, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal in Davangere. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
BJP, Congress spar over MPs’ Tiranga Yatra, picture of Nehru with Tricolour

india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 03:34 AM IST
The BJP also attacked opposition parties over their absence at a “Tiranga Bike Rally” in New Delhi to pay tribute to freedom fighters as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations.
BJP MPs and workers at the ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’ in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Allahabad high court quashes results of UP PCS (Pre) Exam 2021 over reservation to ex-armymen

india news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 12:39 AM IST
The Allahabad high court has quashed the results of PCS (Preliminary) Examination 2021 and directed the UP Public Service Commission to issue fresh results after giving benefit of 5% reservation to ex-servicemen
Allahabad high court judge Justice Sangeeta Chandra passed the order on Tuesday while hearing a petition filed by four former army personnel. (Archive)
ByPress Trust of India
Bengal CID says Delhi, Assam blocking probe into Jharkhand MLAs’ case

india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 05:46 AM IST
A CID team visited Moti Bagh in Delhi to raid the house of Siddharth Majumder, who is allegedly connected to the case, while another visited the Guwahati airport to gather CCTV footage of the Jharkhand MLAs reaching the city on July 29 and leaving the airport next day, senior CID officials in Kolkata said.
West Bengal police personnel with three Jharkhand Congress MLAs in Howrah. (PTI)
ByTanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
Over 4k arrested, 149 convicted under UAPA from 2018-2020: Govt in RS

india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 04:22 AM IST
Union minister of state for Home, Nityanand Rai quoted data from the National Crime Records Bureau’s annual report ‘Crime in India’.
Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai, speaks in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (ANI)
BySnehashish Roy
Court extends ED custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee

india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 03:28 AM IST
The former minister and his aide were produced before the court as their 10-day ED custody ended on Wednesday.
CRPF personnel stand guard during a raid by ED sleuths at the premises of Arpita Mukherjee and suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's joint bungalow, at Santiniketan in Birbhum district on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Mamata reshuffles cabinet, Supriyo and 7 others take oath as ministers

india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 01:12 AM IST
Four MLAs – Supriyo (Ballygunge constituency), Majumdar (Durgapur East), Snehasish Chakraborty (Jangipara) and Udayan Guha (Dinhata) – were sworn in as cabinet ministers by governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of the chief minister.
West Bengal governor LA Ganeshan administers the oath to the new cabinet ministers in presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByTanmay Chatterjee, New Delhi
‘Flood tourism’ will not be permitted in Kerala, says minister

india news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Revenue minister K Rajan said there was a growing trend among people to visit areas which are flooded and try to enter the waters there or catch fish and the same should be avoided as it creates an additional burden on the authorities carrying out relief and rescue operations.
As rains continued in Kerala, state revenue minister K Rajan on Wednesday said people should strictly avoid going to areas which are inundated or flooded as part of a growing trend of “flood tourism” and warned that police would be used to remove such persons. (HT)
ByPress Trust of India, Pathanamthitta
Kerala won’t impose any dress code in schools: Education minister

india news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
A uniform that is generally acceptable and comfortable for children to wear is something that is recognised in the society, general education minister V Sivankutty said.
Amid raging debate on the implementation of gender-neutral uniforms in state schools, the Kerala government on Wednesday made it clear that it has not taken a decision to impose any specific dress code upon children. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Will discuss OPS’ plea to change judge in AIADMK civil suit case: Madras HC

india news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Panneerselvam and another general council member Vairamuthu had petitioned to the chief justice to post their cases, which challenged the July 11 AIADMK general council meeting, pending before Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy to some other judge.
Madras high court chief justice MN Bhandari on Wednesday said he will discuss with the judge concerned a plea to change the bench hearing the civil suit of AIADMK rebel leader O Panneerselvam and pass an administrative order related to it later. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Madras HC rebukes officials for not acting on eviction drive order

india news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 12:23 AM IST
The court will not hesitate even to put the tahsildar behind bars for contempt of court, the first bench of chief justice MN Bhandari and justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said while passing further interim orders on a contempt application on Wednesday.
The Madras high court on Wednesday castigated the Tiruvannamalai district administration, more particularly the then tahsildar for not implementing its earlier orders relating to removal of encroachments, passed four years ago. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
