Breaking: Cabinet okays India’s climate commitments

Aug 04, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Zelenskyy seeking 'direct talks' with China's Xi to help end Ukraine war: Report
Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday. Read more
Aug 04, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Cabinet okays India’s climate commitments
India on Wednesday updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) on emissions, promising to reduce emissions intensity of GDP by 45% by 2030, from the 2005 level, and achieve about 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030, as promised by the Prime Minister in the Glasgow climate conference late last year. Read more
Aug 04, 2022 05:48 AM IST
‘None likely to discuss it’: SC slams parties on poll freebies
No political party is likely to want a debate in Parliament on freebies since all want it to continue, the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday, even as the Union government termed such hand-outs the “road to an economic disaster” and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to devise ways to deal with them. Read more
India has added 10 more names to the Ramsar list — that designates wetlands of international importance — taking the total number of such sites in the country to 64, a statement by the Union environment ministry said on Wednesday.
The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday put up a show of unity in the form of birthday celebrations of former chief minister and leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah, at Davangere town, about 260 km from Bengaluru.
The Allahabad high court has quashed the results of PCS (Preliminary) Examination 2021 and directed the UP Public Service Commission to issue fresh results after giving benefit of 5% reservation to ex-servicemen
A CID team visited Moti Bagh in Delhi to raid the house of Siddharth Majumder, who is allegedly connected to the case, while another visited the Guwahati airport to gather CCTV footage of the Jharkhand MLAs reaching the city on July 29 and leaving the airport next day, senior CID officials in Kolkata said.
Four MLAs – Supriyo (Ballygunge constituency), Majumdar (Durgapur East), Snehasish Chakraborty (Jangipara) and Udayan Guha (Dinhata) – were sworn in as cabinet ministers by governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of the chief minister.
Revenue minister K Rajan said there was a growing trend among people to visit areas which are flooded and try to enter the waters there or catch fish and the same should be avoided as it creates an additional burden on the authorities carrying out relief and rescue operations.
Panneerselvam and another general council member Vairamuthu had petitioned to the chief justice to post their cases, which challenged the July 11 AIADMK general council meeting, pending before Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy to some other judge.
The court will not hesitate even to put the tahsildar behind bars for contempt of court, the first bench of chief justice MN Bhandari and justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said while passing further interim orders on a contempt application on Wednesday.