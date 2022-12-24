Home / India News / LIVE: Canadian rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in 2020
Live

LIVE: Canadian rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in 2020

india news
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 05:41 AM IST

Breaking news highlights December 24, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 24, 2022 05:35 AM IST

    Canadian rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting hip-hp star Megan Thee Stallion in 2020

    A US court on Friday found Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, 30, guilty in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, which left her wounded and with bullet fragments in her feet, AP reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

LIVE: Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting hip-hp star Megan Thee Stall

india news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 05:38 AM IST

Breaking news highlights December 24, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

BSF downs nine drones along LoC in a month

india news
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 01:04 AM IST

BSF troops fired at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), detected around 7.45am near the Pulmoran border post in Amritsar, bringing it down within seconds.

Similar successes were achieved on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, when BSF men shot down drones in Amritsar and Ferozepur areas, according to BSF. (Hindustan Times)
Similar successes were achieved on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, when BSF men shot down drones in Amritsar and Ferozepur areas, according to BSF. (Hindustan Times)

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan set to walk out of jail after 2 years

india news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 01:01 AM IST

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday granted bail to Kerala- based journalist Siddique Kappan in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, paving the way for his release after spending two years behind bars.

Siddique Kappan was on his way to cover the gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras town on October 5, 2020, when he was arrested from Mathura toll plaza, along with three others. (PTI)
Siddique Kappan was on his way to cover the gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras town on October 5, 2020, when he was arrested from Mathura toll plaza, along with three others. (PTI)

Congress, Dhankhar continue to spar over Sonia’s remarks on judiciary

india news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:59 AM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said he would have failed in his constitutional duty had he not reacted to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s remarks in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, when the latter said there a bid to “delegitimise the judiciary”, without explicitly naming Dhankhar.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)

CBI clean chit to Cong general secretary Venugopal

india news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:57 AM IST

The case was handed over to the CBI months before the assembly election in 2021 after Nair petitioned the CM complaining that she was not got justice in sexual assault charges she raised against many leaders and sought a central agency probe

In the report submitted in the CJM court, the CBI said it failed to find any evidence to connect the accused (K C Venugopal ) to the charges raised by the complainant Saritha Nair and sought its permission to close the case. (HT Archives)
In the report submitted in the CJM court, the CBI said it failed to find any evidence to connect the accused (K C Venugopal ) to the charges raised by the complainant Saritha Nair and sought its permission to close the case. (HT Archives)

India prepared to deal with Covid: Scindia

india news
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 12:56 AM IST

India is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday, amid concerns over rising infections in several countries, particularly China.

India is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday, amid concerns over rising infections in several countries, particularly China. (HT photo)
India is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday, amid concerns over rising infections in several countries, particularly China. (HT photo)

Congress high command rules out change of PCC leadership in Telangana

india news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:56 AM IST

While ruling out the possibility of making any changes in the PCC leadership for now, the AICC emissary, however, promised the seniors that the high command would seriously look into their complaints against the style of functioning of the PCC chief and remove all the irritants

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior AICC leader Digvijay Singh was deputed by the high command to resolve the crisis in the Telangana Congress. (PTI)
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior AICC leader Digvijay Singh was deputed by the high command to resolve the crisis in the Telangana Congress. (PTI)

Nasal vaccines to roll out in private hospitals soon

india news
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 12:54 AM IST

A new coronavirus vaccine used as a nasal spray will only be available at private health facilities and the Co-WIN platform was set to be tweaked on Friday to allow people to immediately begin booking shots, people aware of the matter said on Friday.

Students in a Jammu school wear masks as a precautionary measure against Covid on Friday. (PTI)
Students in a Jammu school wear masks as a precautionary measure against Covid on Friday. (PTI)

Parliament session ends amid impasse on key issues

india news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:52 AM IST

Parliament’s winter session ended on Friday, four working days ahead of schedule, after a number of opposition leaders demanded adjournment citing Christmas and the upcoming festive season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi attend the customary meeting at the end of the winter session of Parliament, at Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s chamber in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi attend the customary meeting at the end of the winter session of Parliament, at Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s chamber in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Centre okays free ration for poor via food security act till December 23

india news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:49 AM IST

The government on Friday said it would provide free ration to about 813 million poor in the country under the National Food Security Act for one year in a bid to shield the masses from shocks to the system at a time the economy was recovering in the aftermath of the Covid crisis.

People collect ration from a government centre in Navi Mumbai on July 27, 2020. (HT photo)
People collect ration from a government centre in Navi Mumbai on July 27, 2020. (HT photo)

Karachi outfit was in touch with Udaipur murder accused: NIA

india news
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 05:14 AM IST

According to the NIA charge sheet, a member of Karachi-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami, contacted Mohammad Gous via WhatsApp immediately after now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks, asking him to avenge the insult to Prophet Mohammed, prompting the accused to plan the brutal attack.

Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded on June 28 at his shop in Udaipur after which the two alleged attackers made a video of the gruesome murder and posted it on social media. (HT Photo)
Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded on June 28 at his shop in Udaipur after which the two alleged attackers made a video of the gruesome murder and posted it on social media. (HT Photo)

16 soldiers killed as bus falls into gorge

india news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:15 AM IST

Sixteen Indian Army personnel, including three junior commissioned officers (JCOs), were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in North Sikkim district on Friday, the army said in a statement.

Army personnel near the wreckage of the truck in Zema area of North Sikkim on Friday. (ANI)
Army personnel near the wreckage of the truck in Zema area of North Sikkim on Friday. (ANI)

Sobhraj, a b’day party, and Tihar’s infamous jailbreak

india news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:13 AM IST

Internationally wanted conman Charles Sobhraj and six other notorious inmates escaped from the high security Tihar jail on March 16, 1986 after drugging jail officials with the help of two outside accomplices and getting away in a car that was brought to the jail compound

Charles Sobhraj, surrounded by Indian policemen, leaves a Delhi court in February 1997. (Reuters)
Charles Sobhraj, surrounded by Indian policemen, leaves a Delhi court in February 1997. (Reuters)

Covid: Restrictive curbs not needed yet, says govt

india news
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 05:09 AM IST

The Union health ministry, citing its data, said that eight states and four Union territories currently had no active case.

New Delhi: People wear face mask, at Khan Market in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with experts to review the COVID-19 situation considering the fresh rise of cases in other countries, especially China. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: People wear face mask, at Khan Market in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with experts to review the COVID-19 situation considering the fresh rise of cases in other countries, especially China. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Centre revises defence pensions with arrears

india news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:13 AM IST

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the revision of pension of ex-servicemen and family pensioners under the one rank, one pension (OROP) scheme, with the move set to benefit more than 2.5 million defence pensioners who will be paid arrears amounting to ₹23,638 crore, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur announced in a briefing.

HT Image
HT Image
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out