LIVE: Canadian rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in 2020
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 05:41 AM IST
Dec 24, 2022 05:35 AM IST
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting hip-hp star Megan Thee Stallion in 2020
A US court on Friday found Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, 30, guilty in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, which left her wounded and with bullet fragments in her feet, AP reported.
Published on Dec 24, 2022 05:38 AM IST
BSF downs nine drones along LoC in a month
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 01:04 AM IST
BSF troops fired at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), detected around 7.45am near the Pulmoran border post in Amritsar, bringing it down within seconds.
Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan set to walk out of jail after 2 years
Published on Dec 24, 2022 01:01 AM IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday granted bail to Kerala- based journalist Siddique Kappan in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, paving the way for his release after spending two years behind bars.
Congress, Dhankhar continue to spar over Sonia’s remarks on judiciary
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said he would have failed in his constitutional duty had he not reacted to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s remarks in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, when the latter said there a bid to “delegitimise the judiciary”, without explicitly naming Dhankhar.
CBI clean chit to Cong general secretary Venugopal
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:57 AM IST
The case was handed over to the CBI months before the assembly election in 2021 after Nair petitioned the CM complaining that she was not got justice in sexual assault charges she raised against many leaders and sought a central agency probe
India prepared to deal with Covid: Scindia
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 12:56 AM IST
India is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday, amid concerns over rising infections in several countries, particularly China.
Congress high command rules out change of PCC leadership in Telangana
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:56 AM IST
While ruling out the possibility of making any changes in the PCC leadership for now, the AICC emissary, however, promised the seniors that the high command would seriously look into their complaints against the style of functioning of the PCC chief and remove all the irritants
Nasal vaccines to roll out in private hospitals soon
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 12:54 AM IST
A new coronavirus vaccine used as a nasal spray will only be available at private health facilities and the Co-WIN platform was set to be tweaked on Friday to allow people to immediately begin booking shots, people aware of the matter said on Friday.
Parliament session ends amid impasse on key issues
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Parliament’s winter session ended on Friday, four working days ahead of schedule, after a number of opposition leaders demanded adjournment citing Christmas and the upcoming festive season.
Centre okays free ration for poor via food security act till December 23
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:49 AM IST
The government on Friday said it would provide free ration to about 813 million poor in the country under the National Food Security Act for one year in a bid to shield the masses from shocks to the system at a time the economy was recovering in the aftermath of the Covid crisis.
Karachi outfit was in touch with Udaipur murder accused: NIA
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 05:14 AM IST
According to the NIA charge sheet, a member of Karachi-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami, contacted Mohammad Gous via WhatsApp immediately after now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks, asking him to avenge the insult to Prophet Mohammed, prompting the accused to plan the brutal attack.
16 soldiers killed as bus falls into gorge
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Sixteen Indian Army personnel, including three junior commissioned officers (JCOs), were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in North Sikkim district on Friday, the army said in a statement.
Sobhraj, a b’day party, and Tihar’s infamous jailbreak
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Internationally wanted conman Charles Sobhraj and six other notorious inmates escaped from the high security Tihar jail on March 16, 1986 after drugging jail officials with the help of two outside accomplices and getting away in a car that was brought to the jail compound
Covid: Restrictive curbs not needed yet, says govt
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 05:09 AM IST
The Union health ministry, citing its data, said that eight states and four Union territories currently had no active case.
Centre revises defence pensions with arrears
Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:13 AM IST