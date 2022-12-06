LIVE: In Assam, 400 kg ganja intercepted from secret chamber inside truck
-
Dec 06, 2022 06:52 AM IST
In Assam, 400 kg ganja intercepted from secret chamber inside truck
Karimganj, Assam | “During a routine check up, we intercepted a truck and found 400 kg of ganja from a secret chamber inside the truck,” Niranjan Das, Churaibari police watch post in-charge to ANI.
-
Dec 06, 2022 06:14 AM IST
PepsiCo planning to dismiss hundreds of employees
PepsiCo Inc. is laying off headquarters workers from its North American snack and beverage units, according to the Wall Street Journal.
-
Dec 06, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Over 1,400 dengue cases reported in Delhi in November
More than 1,400 dengue cases reported in Delhi in November, taking infection tally of vector-borne disease to nearly 3,600 so far this year, reports PTI.