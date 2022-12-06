Home / India News / LIVE: In Assam, 400 kg ganja intercepted from secret chamber inside truck
LIVE: In Assam, 400 kg ganja intercepted from secret chamber inside truck

Updated on Dec 06, 2022 06:54 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, December 6, 2022:

By HT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 06, 2022 06:52 AM IST

    In Assam, 400 kg ganja intercepted from secret chamber inside truck

    Karimganj, Assam | “During a routine check up, we intercepted a truck and found 400 kg of ganja from a secret chamber inside the truck,” Niranjan Das, Churaibari police watch post in-charge to ANI.

  • Dec 06, 2022 06:14 AM IST

    PepsiCo planning to dismiss hundreds of employees

    PepsiCo Inc. is laying off headquarters workers from its North American snack and beverage units, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Dec 06, 2022 05:37 AM IST

    Over 1,400 dengue cases reported in Delhi in November

    More than 1,400 dengue cases reported in Delhi in November, taking infection tally of vector-borne disease to nearly 3,600 so far this year, reports PTI.

Gold ATM in Hyderabad pitched as first-of-its kind| 5 points

Published on Dec 06, 2022 06:35 AM IST

Hyderabad can now boast of an ATM that can be used to buy gold anytime.

Hyderabad: A woman withdraws gold coins from Gold ATM, Begumpet, in Hyderabad. (PTI)
LIVE: Over 1,400 dengue cases reported in Delhi in November

Updated on Dec 06, 2022 06:52 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, December 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Modi calls for consensus on India’s G20 presidency at all-party meet

Published on Dec 06, 2022 05:24 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi said the G20 presidency duration will also attract a large number of foreign visitors and presents an opportunity to boost tourism and local economies, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during an All-Party Meeting on G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Monday. CPI national general secretary, D. Raja also seen. (ANI Photo)
Centre wants Constitution bench to lay down powers of Delhi govt

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:43 AM IST

The administration of the national capital requires coordination and not threat of control over officers, the Union government submitted in the Supreme Court on Monday, as it accused Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia of “falsehood” regarding lack of cooperation from bureaucrats

HT Image
Govt considering using PAN as single-point identifier to expedite clearances: Piyush Goyal

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:42 AM IST

The proposal involves the use of PAN as a unique identifier for entering the National Single Window System (NSWS) instead of using other identifiers for central and state-level regulatory approvals, Piyush Goyal said

New Delhi, Nov 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal addresses at Shilp Guru and National Awards for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjay Sharma)
Rahul attacks BJP as Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra arrives in Rajasthan

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:24 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday entered Rajasthan from Jhalrapatan, a rural area on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border, with chief minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot in attendance.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. (PTI)
BJP slams KCR for skipping Modi’s all-party meeting on G20

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:18 AM IST

In a statement, Telangana BJP official spokesman K Krishna Sagar Rao said KCR had clearly lost track of his role as the elected chief minister of Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends G20 All-Party Meeting, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI / PIB)
Cyclone Mandous likely to form over Bay of Bengal, hit Andhra, Tamil Nadu: IMD

Updated on Dec 06, 2022 06:25 AM IST

Rains will start over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from December 7 midnight and will likely increase on December 8 and 9, the weather bureau said.

There is likely to be rainfall at most places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Monday and Tuesday due to cyclone Mandous. (HT file photo)
Row erupts after Dalit family is not allowed to bury relative at common TN burial ground

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:15 AM IST

The case comes in the backdrop of at least two such alleged instances of atrocities against Dalits being reported across the state within a week.

A senior police official on the condition of anonymity said: “Both communities have given to us in writing that such issues will not happen again.” (Representative Photo)
YSRCP vows to make Kurnool judicial capital of state

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:13 AM IST

The YSRCP, in coordination with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for decentralisation, held a rally in Kurnool under the banner of “Rayalaseema Garjana” (Roar of Rayalaseema), extending support to the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s plan to form three capitals.

Students during the ‘Rayalaseema Garjana’ rally in Kurnool. (HT Photo)
Wayanad ranks first in Niti Aayog programme

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:12 AM IST

Kerala’s Wayanad district has bagged the first spot under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) of the Niti Aayog

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents the constituency in parliament, took to Twitter to laud the achievement. (ANI)
‘Be serious about it’: Supreme Court pulls up Punjab govt over drug menace

Updated on Dec 06, 2022 06:30 AM IST

“Your government has to take extra caution. If somebody wants to finish the country, more particularly being a border state… It is easy to finish the youth by giving drugs. Be serious about it,” a bench of justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said.

The top court has sought an action plan within a week from the state government on the steps taken to curb the production and sale of illegal liquor. (ANI)
AIADMK factions pay tribute to Jaya separately on death anniv

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:10 AM IST

There has been debate over the date of Jayalalithaa’s death as the justice Arumugasamy commission which probed her 75-day hospitalisation and death in December 2016 states that she died on December 4.

AIADMK party workers pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary, at her memorial in Chennai. (PTI)
TRS MLAs poaching case: HC extends stay on summons to Santhosh

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:09 AM IST

The high court, on November 25, had granted a stay on the summons issued to the BJP leader on November 23 under section 41-A of Code of Criminal Procedure Code till December 5 on the ground that they had not fulfilled the requirements under the section.

B L Santhosh (HT Photo)
2 arrested for killing woman in Bihar: police

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Police arrested two brothers on Monday for allegedly hacking to death a 42-year-old woman in Chhoti Deilori village of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Saturday, a senior officer privy to the investigation said

HT Image
