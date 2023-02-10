Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to inaugarate new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai today
LIVE: PM Modi to inaugarate new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai today

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 06:19 AM IST

Breaking news today February 10, 2023:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 10, 2023 06:18 AM IST

    PM Modi to inaugarate new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy at Marol in Mumbai, ANI reported. The academy is the primary educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.

  • Feb 10, 2023 06:06 AM IST

    South Africa's President declares national disaster to tackle record electricity shortage

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday declared a national disaster seeking to tackle a record electricity shortage that has stalled growth in Africa's most industrialised economy, AFP reproted.

  • Feb 10, 2023 05:29 AM IST

    US to provide $85 mn in aid for quake-hit Turkey, Syria

    United States on Thursday announced an initial $85 million for emergency relief after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, news agency AFP reported. Read more

'What I said is not gaali, it means sinner': Mahua Moitra on cuss word

Published on Feb 10, 2023 05:57 AM IST

Mahua Moitra said in her understanding of the Arabic root of the word that she said off the record in Parliament, it means a sinner and is not abuse.

Mahua Moitra said many BJP MPs praised her for what he called Ramesh Bidhuri in Parliament. (ANI)
Mahua Moitra said many BJP MPs praised her for what he called Ramesh Bidhuri in Parliament. (ANI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
LIVE: PM Modi to inaugarate new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 06:19 AM IST

Breaking news today February 10, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

7 die of asphyxiation in Andhra oil factory

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 04:53 AM IST

Meanwhile, Kakinada district collector Krithika Shukla told the reporters that the factory had been sealed and an inquiry had been ordered for which a four-member committee has been set up.

State home minister Taneti Vanitha expressed shock over the tragedy. She said the state government would pay a compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh each to the families of the victims. (ANI)
State home minister Taneti Vanitha expressed shock over the tragedy. She said the state government would pay a compensation of ₹25 lakh each to the families of the victims. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Those hoping to defeat DMK should form an alliance, says Dhinakaran

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 04:54 AM IST

“I’m not saying that we should all merge but we should form a coalition. All those hoping to defeat the evil force that is the DMK should form an alliance,” Dhinakaran said on Thursday.

TTV Dhinakaran (HT)
TTV Dhinakaran (HT)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Fuel cess imposed to help poor, will stay: Kerala CM

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 05:08 AM IST

Talking to the media in the state capital, the CM said cess was introduced to meet the welfare pension of 60 lakh people in the “backdrop of the Union government’s attempts to stifle the state by cutting down its plan allocation and putting a cap on borrowing limit”.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Union minister Muraleedharan’s house vandalised in Kerala

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 04:35 AM IST

Window panes of the house were broken and stones were found in the car parking area, a police official privy to the matter said.

V Muraleedharan (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
V Muraleedharan (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala HC vacates stay in sexual assault case against actor

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 05:03 AM IST

Counsel for Mukundan in the case was controversial lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor who is facing bribery allegations.

The counsel for the complainant informed the court that the interim stay was granted on a false pretext “that the issue was settled out of court between both the parties”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The counsel for the complainant informed the court that the interim stay was granted on a false pretext "that the issue was settled out of court between both the parties". (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Collegium yet to respond to govt’s demand for panel to shortlist judges

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 04:37 AM IST

Responding to a question raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Kumar Modi, law minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha that the government wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on January 6, and “a response from the Supreme Court is awaited”.

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament (PTI)
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Tripura polls: BJP vows greater autonomy for tribal council in manifesto

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 12:04 AM IST

The BJP in Tripura promised greater autonomy for tribal areas, financial assistance for the birth of a girl child, increase in monetary assistance for farmers and industry-specific manufacturing zone, if it is voted to power for the second consecutive term

BJP national president JP Nadda speaks during the release of the party election manifesto for the Tripura Assembly elections 2023, in Agartala on Thursday. (ANI)
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks during the release of the party election manifesto for the Tripura Assembly elections 2023, in Agartala on Thursday. (ANI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Man who spotted tiger carcass dies by suicide in Kerala

Published on Feb 10, 2023 12:01 AM IST

On February 3, a tiger was found dead near the farmer’s house in Sultan Bathery area of Wayanad, allegedly after it was caught in a trap. The carcass was later handed over to forest officials, who were questioning the farmer in connection with the case.

The farmer’s wife alleged that forest officials were harassing the man by summoning him several times over the past two weeks. (Representative Photo)
The farmer's wife alleged that forest officials were harassing the man by summoning him several times over the past two weeks. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Forest dept looks to check poaching threat before cheetah release in Madhya Pradesh

Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:59 PM IST

With the Madhya Pradesh government looking to release into the wild eight cheetahs it received from Namibia last year, state authorities have stepped up efforts to rid the Kuno National Park of death traps potentially planted by poachers

Kuno National Park received eight cheetahs from Namibia on September 17 last year, all of which were released into an enclosure by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Kuno National Park received eight cheetahs from Namibia on September 17 last year, all of which were released into an enclosure by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Up to 16 cheetahs to arrive in coming months: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 04:31 AM IST

The government launched the ambitious “Project Cheetah” last year with the goal of reintroducing the species to its former habitat in India, 71 years after the last recorded cheetah was hunted down in Chhattisgarh in 1952.

Kuno National Park received eight cheetahs from Namibia on September 17 last year, all of which were released into an enclosure by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Kuno National Park received eight cheetahs from Namibia on September 17 last year, all of which were released into an enclosure by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
Stage set for three-day UP Global Investors Summit

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023), which has already attracted memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and investment proposals of over ₹22 lakh crore as the state aims to become a trillion-dollar economy in next five years

Lucknow: Preparations in the final stage for the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in the Vrindavan Yojana area of Lucknow, Wednesday night, Feb 8, 2023. The Summit is scheduled from 10 to 12 Feb. 2023. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) (PTI02_09_2023_000035B) (PTI)
Lucknow: Preparations in the final stage for the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in the Vrindavan Yojana area of Lucknow, Wednesday night, Feb 8, 2023. The Summit is scheduled from 10 to 12 Feb. 2023. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) (PTI02_09_2023_000035B) (PTI)
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi
Non-stop chants by Opposition during PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha reply

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 05:07 AM IST

A number of Opposition MPs came to the Well of the Rajya Sabha and started shouting slogans to demand that the PM replies to one of their key issues -- the stock crash of the Adani Group companies and its fallout on common investor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament (PTI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Number Theory: Energy emissions will fall by 2025... but very slowly

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 04:43 AM IST

A report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on February 8 gives a disaggregated estimate of electricity emissions for 2022 (they account for about a third of total emissions) along with projections up to 2025. Here is what the report shows.

Representative image(AP)
Representative image(AP)
ByAbhishek Jha, New Delhi
