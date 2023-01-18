LIVE: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Karnataka's Kalaburagi
Breaking news highlights January 18, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 18, 2023 11:04 AM IST
El Nino set to return after three years
Weather phenomenon El Nino is returning after three years and is set to impact temperatures across the globe in 2023. This comes as NASA said that in 2022, Earth was about 1.1°C warmer in 2022 than the average temperature in the late 19th century. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), 2022 was the fifth warmest year for India since 1901. Read more
-
Jan 18, 2023 10:40 AM IST
Tremors felt in Karnataka's Kalaburagi
Tremors were felt as an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Read more
-
Jan 18, 2023 10:21 AM IST
Telangana CM to hold BRS Party's public meeting today; Kejriwal, Mann among others to attend
Telangana chief minister KCR to hold BRS Party's public meeting in Khammam today. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav & CPI Gen Secy D Raja to attend the meeting. (ANI)
-
Jan 18, 2023 09:53 AM IST
Qantas flight from Auckland to Sydney issues SOS due to engine failure, reports AFP
Qantas flight from Auckland to Sydney issues SOS due to engine failure, reports AFP
-
Jan 18, 2023 09:25 AM IST
ECI to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya today
Election commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya today.
-
Jan 18, 2023 08:44 AM IST
Kerala: 68 people admitted to hospital after eating at a hotel, 1 critical
As many as 68 people who consumed food from a hotel at Paravur in the Ernakulam district of Kerala sought treatment after suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting.
-
Jan 18, 2023 07:37 AM IST
RJD issues show cause notice to party leader Sudhakar Singh
RJD issued a show cause notice to party leader Sudhakar Singh over his comments against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Party asked him to submit his reply within 15 days.
-
Jan 18, 2023 06:29 AM IST
6 trains in Northern Railways running late due to fog
6 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways. (ANI)
-
Jan 18, 2023 05:18 AM IST
Nepal plane crash: Uttar Pradesh CM announces ₹5 lakh financial assistance to families of four died
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to families of four youths from Ghazipur district who died in Nepal plane crash. (PTI)