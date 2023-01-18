Home / India News / LIVE: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Karnataka's Kalaburagi
Live

LIVE: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Karnataka's Kalaburagi

india news
Updated on Jan 18, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Breaking news highlights January 18, 2023:

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 18, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    El Nino set to return after three years

    Weather phenomenon El Nino is returning after three years and is set to impact temperatures across the globe in 2023. This comes as NASA said that in 2022, Earth was about 1.1°C warmer in 2022 than the average temperature in the late 19th century. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), 2022 was the fifth warmest year for India since 1901. Read more

  • Jan 18, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    Tremors felt in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

    Tremors were felt as an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Read more

  • Jan 18, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    Telangana CM to hold BRS Party's public meeting today; Kejriwal, Mann among others to attend

    Telangana chief minister KCR to hold BRS Party's public meeting in Khammam today. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav & CPI Gen Secy D Raja to attend the meeting. (ANI)

  • Jan 18, 2023 09:53 AM IST

    Qantas flight from Auckland to Sydney issues SOS due to engine failure, reports AFP

    Qantas flight from Auckland to Sydney issues SOS due to engine failure, reports AFP

  • Jan 18, 2023 09:25 AM IST

    ECI to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya today

    Election commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya today.

  • Jan 18, 2023 08:44 AM IST

    Kerala: 68 people admitted to hospital after eating at a hotel, 1 critical

    As many as 68 people who consumed food from a hotel at Paravur in the Ernakulam district of Kerala sought treatment after suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting.

  • Jan 18, 2023 07:37 AM IST

    RJD issues show cause notice to party leader Sudhakar Singh

    RJD issued a show cause notice to party leader Sudhakar Singh over his comments against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

    Party asked him to submit his reply within 15 days.

  • Jan 18, 2023 06:29 AM IST

    6 trains in Northern Railways running late due to fog

    6 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways. (ANI)

  • Jan 18, 2023 05:18 AM IST

    Nepal plane crash: Uttar Pradesh CM announces 5 lakh financial assistance to families of four died

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces financial assistance of 5 lakh each to families of four youths from Ghazipur district who died in Nepal plane crash. (PTI)

breaking news

Breaking news highlights January 18, 2023:

