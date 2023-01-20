Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 joining letters to new govt recruits today
Live

LIVE: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 joining letters to new govt recruits today

india news
Updated on Jan 20, 2023 07:30 AM IST

Breaking news updates January 20, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 20, 2023 07:28 AM IST

    Fog update: 16 trains delayed in the Northern Railway region

    16 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways. (ANI)

  • Jan 20, 2023 07:11 AM IST

    PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new government recruits today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, via video conferencing today. PM will also address these appointees on the occasion.

  • Jan 20, 2023 07:05 AM IST

    Fire spreads in South Korea's Seoul, burns 60 homes: Report

    Fire spreading in low-income Seoul neighborhood burns at least 60 homes, forces about 500 South Koreans to flee. (AP)

  • Jan 20, 2023 06:32 AM IST

    No increase in crack width reported in Joshimath in last 3 days: SDMA

    According to SDMA secretary Ranjit Sinha, the gauge meters installed by Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) indicated that there has been no increase in the width of cracks in Uttarakhand's Joshimath in last three days. Read more

  • Jan 20, 2023 05:16 AM IST

    Wrestlers' meeting to continue at Sports Minister's residence today

    The meeting between wrestlers and Union sports minister Anurag Thakur continued for almost four hours till Friday morning, however, ended with an undecisive note. Therefore, the meeting is likely to continue at the Union minister's residence today. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Mahua Moitra's ‘Maun Vrat week’ tweet as wrestlers protest against WFI

india news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 07:18 AM IST

Vinesh Phogat has alleged that coaches who are favourites of the WFI misbehave with women and harass them. She also accused WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing girls.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. (File Photo)
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. (File Photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story

Joshimath: No increase in crack-width in last 3 days, says top official

india news
Updated on Jan 20, 2023 07:08 AM IST

SDMA secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha said metres, installed by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to measure cracks, have not reported any increase in widths.

A passerby looks at the rubble of a wall that got damaged due to continuous land subsidence, in Joshimath. (ANI)
A passerby looks at the rubble of a wall that got damaged due to continuous land subsidence, in Joshimath. (ANI)
BySnehashish Roy
Close Story

‘Join BJP, or bulldozer is…’: MP minister to Congress leaders

india news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 06:11 AM IST

Like some other BJP-ruled states, the administration has been demolishing the illegal portions of homes of people accused of various offences, a practice that has often been hailed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a symbol of his government's "zero tolerance" towards crime and criminals.

In the video, the minister can be heard asking the local Congress leaders to either join the Bharatiya Janata Party or face the threat of bulldozer.(Representational Image)
In the video, the minister can be heard asking the local Congress leaders to either join the Bharatiya Janata Party or face the threat of bulldozer.(Representational Image)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Sexual abuse charges: Wrestlers' meeting with Anurag Thakur may continue today

india news
Updated on Jan 20, 2023 06:13 AM IST

Meeting will be held to discuss several points that remained undiscussed in otherwise fruitful discussion with Union sports minister Anurag Thakur.

Wrestlers' meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur likely to continue today(ANI)
Wrestlers' meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur likely to continue today(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy
Close Story

LIVE: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 joining letters to new govt recruits today

india news
Updated on Jan 20, 2023 07:30 AM IST

Breaking news updates January 20, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

As stars revolt, walls closing in on ‘netaji’ who rules with an iron fist

india news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 05:11 AM IST

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a six-time parliamentarian who first entered the Lok Sabha in 1991, is the sitting MP from Kaiserganj in UP.

Wrestling Federation of India president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh responds to sexual harassment claims by Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. (Credit: ANI)
Wrestling Federation of India president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh responds to sexual harassment claims by Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. (Credit: ANI)
BySharad Deep, Manish Chandra Pandey
Close Story

Anurag Thakur's meeting with wrestlers ends after 4 hours

india news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 03:01 AM IST

The meeting began at 10 pm on Thursday at Thakur's residence in New Delhi.

Wrestlers leaving after meeting Union sports minister Anurag Thakur (ANI)
Wrestlers leaving after meeting Union sports minister Anurag Thakur (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Nitish Kumar downplays KCR rally, calls it a party meeting

india news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Amid speculations that the Bihar CM was not invited to the rally hosted by K Chandrashekar Rao at Khammam in Telangana on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar said he was busy with some engagements in the state and did not know about KCR’s rally

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during the 'Samadhan Yatra' in Bihar’s Madhubani district. (PTI)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during the 'Samadhan Yatra' in Bihar’s Madhubani district. (PTI)
ByVijay Swaroop
Close Story

Rahul steps up attack on BJP as Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Jammu and Kashmir

india news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS, accusing them of creating an atmosphere of hatred, violence and fear in the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Lakhanpur border on Thursday. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Lakhanpur border on Thursday. (PTI)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Lakhanpur
Close Story

Stream burst in Joshimath not linked to construction of NTPC tunnel: Govt

india news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday said that the underground water stream that burst beneath the Joshimath town, possibly accelerating the subsidence there, was not on account of the construction of a tunnel by NTPCfor a hydroelectric project as claimed by affected residents.

NTPC is building Tapovan hydel project, a tunnel of which is being dug below the Joshimath hills, and residents say that blasting in the tunnel caused an underground aquifer or stream to burst, exacerbating subsidence in the holy town. (PTI)
NTPC is building Tapovan hydel project, a tunnel of which is being dug below the Joshimath hills, and residents say that blasting in the tunnel caused an underground aquifer or stream to burst, exacerbating subsidence in the holy town. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun
Close Story

Why no action against Raje govt for graft: Sachin Pilot’s fresh salvo at Ashok Gehlot

india news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Congress leader Sachin Pilot fired a fresh salvo at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot as he sought to know why no action was taken by the state government against the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime for alleged corruption

Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses Kisan Sammelan in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan on Wednesday. (PTI)
Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses Kisan Sammelan in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan on Wednesday. (PTI)
BySachin Saini
Close Story

Eastern Joshimath records maximum subsidence of 10 cm per year: Study

india news
Updated on Jan 20, 2023 04:59 AM IST

The analysis, by remote sensing and landslide experts of Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), points to specific areas in Joshimath which witnessed maximum sliding (or subsidence) in the last four years.

Joshimath: Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant of NTPC, in Joshimath, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2023_000334B) (PTI)
Joshimath: Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant of NTPC, in Joshimath, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2023_000334B) (PTI)
ByNeeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
Close Story

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Supreme Court reserves order in Ashish Mishra’s bail plea

india news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The Supreme Court reserved its order on the bail petition of Ashish Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, after the Uttar Pradesh government said the case involved a heinous offence

Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, approached the Supreme Court against rejection of his bail by the Allahabad high court on July 26 last year. (PTI)
Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, approached the Supreme Court against rejection of his bail by the Allahabad high court on July 26 last year. (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story

Air India imposes 4 month ban on flyer in urination case

india news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Air India on Thursday imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, who has been accused of urinating on an elderly passenger in a New York-New Delhi flight in November last year.

Shankar Mishra was travelling from New York to New Delhi on November 26 in the business class of an Air India flight when he allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger. (ANI)
Shankar Mishra was travelling from New York to New Delhi on November 26 in the business class of an Air India flight when he allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger. (ANI)
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
Close Story

China building dam close to India border: New satellite images

india news
Updated on Jan 20, 2023 05:16 AM IST

The development comes in the wake of China unveiling plans to build a “super” dam close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tibet on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo river, which flows into Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang and then to Assam as the Brahmaputra.

People familiar with the matter said the dam, located at the strategic tri-junction of China’s borders with India and Nepal and opposite the Kalapani region of Uttarakhand state, could be used to divert or restrict the waters of the Mabja Zangbo river.
People familiar with the matter said the dam, located at the strategic tri-junction of China’s borders with India and Nepal and opposite the Kalapani region of Uttarakhand state, could be used to divert or restrict the waters of the Mabja Zangbo river.
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out