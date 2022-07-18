Breaking:  Ukraine's Zelensky fires top security, prosecutor amid war

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jul 18, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Ukraine's Zelensky fires top security chief and prosecutor
As Russian troops pressed their offensive in Ukraine's east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired his state security chief and prosecutor general on Sunday, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments and other law enforcement agencies.
“In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the SBU (state security service) have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state,” Zelenskyy said.
Major private hospitals in Delhi admit they are yet to see a revival in international patient footfall to its pre-pandemic levels, especially since the regime change in Afghanistan, the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, and the rising dollar rates.
The deceased, assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar, was hit by bullets as terrorists opened fire at a check post at Gangoo crossing in Pulwama from a nearby apple orchard. He succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital.
A senior state government official said the objective behind the water aerodromes concept, besides addressing connectivity and tourism prospects, is also to minimise the spending on establishing traditional airports
Shivakumar also claimed that there were a lot of issues within the ruling party as those who have gone to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) constitute over 60 per cent in the government, and the long-time party loyalists feel that they are being sidelined.
The federal agency had accepted a request from Sonia Gandhi seeking postponement of the questioning in the case and asked the Congress president to record her statement with the agency in the last week of July.
Between June 1 and July 17, the state has received 450.20 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 347.60 mm, registering a deviation of nearly 30% additional rains that have caused widespread damage to life and property across the state.