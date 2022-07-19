Breaking: 7 electric bikes gutted in fire at Pune showroom, no person injured

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jul 19, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Gujarat rains: 60,000 cusecs of water from Ukai dam released
About 60,000 cusecs of water released from Ukai dam which's built across Tapi river in Tapi district as the region witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days.
Jul 19, 2022 05:40 AM IST
7 electric bikes gutted in fire at Pune showroom, no person injured
At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom here in Maharashtra were gutted in fire on Monday night during charging, fire brigade officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident. The incident occurred at an e-bike shop located near the Gangadham area of Market Yard.
According to a fire brigade official, prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging that led to the fire and seven bikes gutted. "We received a call at around 8 PM. The blaze was doused with the help of four water tenders," he added.
The terror modules were assigned by their Pakistan-based handlers to target Amarnath yatris, security forces, minority community members and political leaders, said ADGP Mukesh Singh during a press conference
The CBI) has arrested eight people, including the suspected mastermind and paper solvers, who allegedly impersonated real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses, people familiar with the development said on Monday.
A bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said, “We close the present proceedings by directing all states to see that compensation payable under our earlier judgment and orders be paid to eligible candidates without wasting any time.”
The case had unfolded with the arrest of Australian citizen, Andrew Salvatore Cervelli, in Thiruvananthapuram airport on April 9, 1990 on charges of carrying 61.5 gm of hashish. He reportedly concealed the contraband in a small pocket in his underwear. The inner was produced as the key evidence when he was produced in a court. A junior lawyer then, Raju, was one of his counsels.
As many as 220 children, who lost their parents to Covid-19, have been enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan under the PM CARES for Children Scheme, the Union ministry of education informed Parliament on Monday.
With the 5% Goods and Services Tax on pre-packaged and labelled food products sold in containers up to 25 kg become effective from July 18, several opposition parties criticised the government for the move for what they termed an “anti-people” move, although representatives of states ruled by many of these opposition parties approved the tax on June 29 at the meeting of the GST Council
The IMD, Hyderabad, sounded an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall is issued at isolated pockets of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.