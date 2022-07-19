Home / India News / Breaking: 7 electric bikes gutted in fire at Pune showroom, no person injured
Breaking: 7 electric bikes gutted in fire at Pune showroom, no person injured

  Breaking news today July 19, 2022:
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 06:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 19, 2022 06:33 AM IST

    Gujarat rains: 60,000 cusecs of water from Ukai dam released

    About 60,000 cusecs of water released from Ukai dam which's built across Tapi river in Tapi district as the region witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days.

  • Jul 19, 2022 05:40 AM IST

    7 electric bikes gutted in fire at Pune showroom, no person injured

    At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom here in Maharashtra were gutted in fire on Monday night during charging, fire brigade officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident. The incident occurred at an e-bike shop located near the Gangadham area of Market Yard. 

    According to a fire brigade official, prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging that led to the fire and seven bikes gutted. "We received a call at around 8 PM. The blaze was doused with the help of four water tenders," he added.

Topics
breaking news
india news

Google Doodle: Who was Balamani Amma, grandmother of Malayalam literature?

  • Balamani Amma's most famous works include Amma (1934), Muthassi (1962) and Mazhuvinte Katha (1966).
Google Doodle celebrates the 113th birthday of Balamani Amma.(Google)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 06:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Breaking: 7 electric bikes gutted in fire at Pune showroom, no person injured

  • Breaking news today July 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 06:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

3 LeT modules busted across Jammu, seven operatives held: ADGP

The terror modules were assigned by their Pakistan-based handlers to target Amarnath yatris, security forces, minority community members and political leaders, said ADGP Mukesh Singh during a press conference
ADGP Mukesh Singh addresses a press conference in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 05:12 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
india news

8 arrested for NEET exam racket: CBI

The CBI) has arrested eight people, including the suspected mastermind and paper solvers, who allegedly impersonated real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses, people familiar with the development said on Monday.
CBI sleuths conducted multiple raids in Delhi and Haryana on Monday and arrested the eight accused, including mastermind Sushil Ranjan and NEET paper solvers, a senior officer said.
Published on Jul 19, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Maken blames colleague for loss in Rajya Sabha elections

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday said it was party MLA Kiran Choudhry’s “invalid vote” that resulted in his defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections last month.
Congress leader Ajay Maken. (HT file)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
india news

Madras HC orders second autopsy, SIT probe into Tamil Nadu violence

Justice N Sathish Kumar asked the director general of police to set up a special investigation team to identify the rioters and take stern action against them and submit a status report by July 29.
A day after violence erupted at a private school in Kallakurichi district over death of a class 12 student at hostel premises on July 13, the Madras high court on Monday ordered a re-postmortem of the girl’s body. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 05:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Settle Covid aid claims without delay: SC to states

A bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said, “We close the present proceedings by directing all states to see that compensation payable under our earlier judgment and orders be paid to eligible candidates without wasting any time.”
The apex court on June 30 last year held that families of those who died due to Covid-19 will be entitled to ex-gratia payment under DMA, 2005 since Covid was a notified disaster under the said Act
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
india news

28-yr-old drug case returns to haunt Kerala minister

The case had unfolded with the arrest of Australian citizen, Andrew Salvatore Cervelli, in Thiruvananthapuram airport on April 9, 1990 on charges of carrying 61.5 gm of hashish. He reportedly concealed the contraband in a small pocket in his underwear. The inner was produced as the key evidence when he was produced in a court. A junior lawyer then, Raju, was one of his counsels.
A three-decade-old case has returned to haunt Kerala transport minister Antony Raju as a Thiruvananthapuram court is scheduled to hear allegations of tampering key evidence in a 1990 drug haul case next month. (HT)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

220 Covid orphans admitted to KVS: Govt in House

As many as 220 children, who lost their parents to Covid-19, have been enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan under the PM CARES for Children Scheme, the Union ministry of education informed Parliament on Monday.
Special provisions have also been made in KVS admission guidelines 2022-23 to include such children, over and above the sanctioned class strength, the ministry said.
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

No state opposed 5% GST on food items at Council meet, say officials

With the 5% Goods and Services Tax on pre-packaged and labelled food products sold in containers up to 25 kg become effective from July 18, several opposition parties criticised the government for the move for what they termed an “anti-people” move, although representatives of states ruled by many of these opposition parties approved the tax on June 29 at the meeting of the GST Council
The GST Council, at its 47th meeting held in Chandigarh on June 29, levied a 5% GST on “pre-packaged and labelled” local unbranded products such as rice, wheat, curd, lassi, papad and honey. (Representational image)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal
india news

After rains and floods, T’gana govt focusses on preventing outbreak of water borne diseases

The IMD, Hyderabad, sounded an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall is issued at isolated pockets of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.
State health minister T Harish Rao on Monday held a meeting with senior health department officials to review the steps to be taken to prevent outbreak of seasonal diseases due to recent heavy rains and floods. (ANI)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:54 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

IndiGo bans ‘unruly’ Kerala LDF convener from flying for 3 weeks

The two Youth Congress workers have been handed out a two-week flying ban by the airline under aviation rules governing unruly passengers, a person aware of the development said.
Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener EP Jayarajan, a veteran leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) , called the airline’s decision a “huge insult” and declared that he will never fly IndiGo again. (HT)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

SC seeks ‘concrete’ examples of states denying minority status to Hindus

The SC on Monday examined a petition challenging validity of legislations that restrict minority benefits to only six communities in the country
The SC has adjourned the matter by two weeks. (Amit Sharma)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Row after women told to take off innerwear at Kerala NEET centre

According to NEET (UG) 2020 guidelines, “any ornaments/metallic items” are banned at examination centres. The guidelines do not describe the nature of such items in detail
The NTA said that it has taken note of the incident and will take appropriate action. (Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 06:32 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu
india news

SC stays Karnataka HC judge’s proceedings against anti-corruption bureau

The bench, headed by CJI NV Ramana, which also included justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, noted that instead of considering the bail application, the judge focussed on several other things
SC stays Karnataka HC judge’s proceedings against anti-corruption bureau
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
