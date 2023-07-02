LIVE: Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon to conduct joint maritime patrols with Indian Navy
- Jul 02, 2023 07:37 PM IST
For 9 years TRS tried to crush the 'Telangana dream': Rahul Gandhi in Khammam
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public gathering in Telangana's Khammam on Sunday said, “We spoke about uniting the country during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The entire country supported the Yatra showing that they do not support the spread of hatred and violence but uniting the country. Khammam is Congress' stronghold and the people have always shown their support. The people here understand our ideology...Telangana was a dream, the dream of the poor, farmer and labourer. For 9 years TRS tried to crush this dream. Now the TRS has changed its name to BRS- BJP Ristedar Samithi.” (ANI)
- Jul 02, 2023 06:58 PM IST
J&K LG Manoj Sinha visits base camp in Baltal, reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kahsmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited base camp in Baltal and reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra and took stock of amenities including healthcare, sanitation, communication, lodging and langar facilities and the day-wise status of the Yatris arriving at the camp, ANI reported.
- Jul 02, 2023 05:40 PM IST
Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon to conduct joint maritime patrols with Indian Navy
Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon will conduct joint maritime surveillance patrols this week with our Indian Navy mates. “As top-tier security partners, India and Australia will continue to work together to enhance our maritime capabilities and build maritime domain awareness,” the Australian High Commision was quoted as saying by ANI.
- Jul 02, 2023 03:46 PM IST
International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) to celebrate Ashadha Purnima at National Museum tomorrow
The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will under the aegis of Ministry of Culture celebrate Ashadha Purnima at National Museum on Monday, a government statement said.
- Jul 02, 2023 02:31 PM IST
Follow LIVE updates on NCP crisis in Maharashtra here
Click here for LIVE updates on the NCP crisis in Maharashtra, where Ajit Pawar, along with other MLAs, is set to take oath for the cabinet expansion today!
- Jul 02, 2023 02:24 PM IST
NCP's Ajit Pawar reaches Raj Bhavan with MLAs, Maha cabinet expansion likely
Amidst crisis in the National Congress Party (NCP), as Ajit Pawar and 10 other MLAs are speculated to join the Shinde government in Maharashtra, the state BJP president said,“Ajit Pawar and other NCP MLAs have come here. An Oath ceremony will be held here.” (ANI)
- Jul 02, 2023 01:53 PM IST
TMC worker killed, several others injured in rural poll violence in Bengal
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was killed and several other members of the ruling party and opposition outfits were injured in clashes in panchayat poll-bound West Bengal, PTI reported citing police.
A TMC worker, identified as 52-year-old Jiyarul Molla, was shot dead in Phulmalancha area in Basanti in South 24 Parganas district late on Saturday night while he was returning home, a police officer said.
- Jul 02, 2023 01:28 PM IST
Rajya Sabha session from July 20 to August 11
The Rajya Sabha will meet from July 20 to August 11 for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the Upper House secretariat said.
"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Thursday, 20th July 2023 and to conclude on Friday, 11th August 2023," it said.
Earlier on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20. (ANI)
- Jul 02, 2023 12:27 PM IST
Two killed in fresh violence in Manipur
At least two "village volunteers" were killed in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Bishnupur district, reported PTI citing police.
The incident took place in Khoijumantabi village late on Sunday night when the "village volunteers" were guarding the area in a makeshift bunker, a police officer said.
Heavy exchange of fire was underway till filing of this report, he said, adding casualties are likely to go up.
- Jul 02, 2023 12:01 PM IST
Drugs worth ₹12 crore seized in Assam; three arrested
Drugs worth nearly ₹12 crore were seized on Sunday and three traffickers nabbed by police in Kamrup district, an officer said.
Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) Deputy Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta said acting on a tip-off, the Kamrup district police led by Additional SP Kalyan Pathak launched an operation against trafficking of the consignment. (PTI)
- Jul 02, 2023 11:08 AM IST
China complains to France after Chinese tourists hurt in riots
China's Consulate General in Marseille complained to France after a bus carrying a Chinese tour group in the southern city had its windows smashed leading to minor injuries, China's Consular Affairs Office said in a statement on Sunday.
The Consulate General's formal complaint called for France to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and their property, the statement said. (Reuters)
- Jul 02, 2023 09:59 AM IST
Restrictions relaxed in Manipur's Imphal West on Sunday
Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed in the Imphal West district of violence-hit Manipur on Sunday, according to a notification, reported PTI.
The restrictions on the movement of people were imposed on May 3 after clashes broke out in the state, said the notification issued by Additional District Magistrate N Johnson Meetei on Saturday.
"… restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for 2nd July, 2023 (Sunday) from 05:00 AM to 06:00 PM for all areas of Imphal West District," it said.
- Jul 02, 2023 09:03 AM IST
Odisha: 12-day Rath Yatra concludes as deities return to Srimandir in Niladri Bije
With the completion of the Niladri Bije ritual, the twelve-day-long annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra came to an end on Saturday. This world-famous Rathyatra was started on 20th June and the return car festival was held on 28th June.
The main aspect of the Niladri Bije ritual is the heavenly love and affection between Lord Jagannath and His wife Goddess Laxmi. (ANI)
- Jul 02, 2023 08:21 AM IST
Anti-encroachment drive underway by PWD in Delhi's Bhajanpura
Joy N Tirkey, DCP Northeast, said "Demolition drive is underway peacefully at Bhajanpura Chowk. A decision was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi to remove a Hanuman Temple & a Mazar to further widen the road for Saharanpur Highway. Both structures are removed peacefully," reported ANI.
- Jul 02, 2023 08:02 AM IST
Thousands rally across Australia in support of Indigenous reform
Thousands of people rallied on Sunday in Australia to back a campaign to recognise the country's Indigenous people in the constitution ahead of a referendum later this year, after a recent dip in support for the change, reported Reuters.
The referendum, likely to be held between October and December, seeks to amend the constitution and establish an advisory body - the Indigenous Voice to Parliament - to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people a direct say in policies that impact them.
- Jul 02, 2023 07:34 AM IST
France unrest: Teen laid to rest, clashes continue; hundreds arrested on fifth night. Top updates
Nahel M, the 17-year-old whose killing by a policeman sparked riots across France, was laid to rest. On Saturday, it appeared that the rioting was less intense even as thousands of police had been deployed in cities across the country. Read full story
- Jul 02, 2023 06:39 AM IST
Delhi Police conducts surprise night inspections at various places across city
Delhi Police Special Commissioner of Police Sagar Preet Hooda made surprise visits to many areas of Delhi for late-night checking, said an official.
Delhi Police checked the police personnel posted on the night picket, checked the security arrangements, and interrogated several vehicles at the West District Janakpuri night picket as well, said the Police. (ANI)
- Jul 02, 2023 05:59 AM IST
Haiti urgently needs international security force and humanitarian aid: UN chief
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres visited Haiti on Saturday and again called on foreign governments with strong security forces to help the struggling country fight a surge in gang violence, reported AP.
The appeal was made after Guterres met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, civil society leaders, U.N. staff and the heads of various political parties during his one-day trip.
- Jul 02, 2023 05:40 AM IST
Israel strikes hit Syria: Syrian state media
Israel carried out air strikes in Syria near the government-held city of Homs, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Sunday, citing a military source, reported AFP.
"The Israeli enemy carried out air strikes coming from northeast Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Homs," SANA said, quoting the source.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.