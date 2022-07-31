Breaking: PM Modi to address 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jul 31, 2022 06:56 AM IST
PM Modi to address 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am. "I invite you all to tune-in to this month's #MannKiBaat tomorrow, 31st July at 11 AM. Also sharing a booklet covering the interesting topics from last month such as India's strides in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.
Jul 31, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Joe Biden Covid positive again, White House says ‘rebound' case
Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and is returning to isolation, his White House doctor said Saturday, attributing the result to "rebound" positivity from treatment the US president received. Read more
The four high-end cars of Arpita Mukherjee that are now missing were the party venue of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, ED officials said. Partha Chatterjee booked two new cars before being arrested in the SSC scam, ED revealed.
Shashi Tharoor said Adhir Chowdhury was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha but when Smriti Irani started speaking – during which she demanded Sonia Gandhi's apology – she was allowed to speak for 10 minutes.
Bengaluru
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were baton-charged and driven away when they barged into the residence of Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday seeking “justice” to BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru, who was murdered in Dakshina Kannada district
“The central government should withdraw from the implementation of GST on food products. It is burdening the common people. Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) offers 13 daily use items at prices which we have from 2016. If GST is implemented, there will be a difference of ₹3-4. It is being avoided as part of government policy. Therefore, the state government will incur a liability of more than 25 crore rupees per year. This is an additional liability,” minister GR Anil said
Denying relief to the accused, additional principal judge DD Thakkar in his order said the accused apparently aimed to “destabilise” the Gujarat government and defame the state for their ulterior motives.