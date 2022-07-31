Home / India News / Breaking: PM Modi to address 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat today
Live

Breaking: PM Modi to address 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat today

  • Breaking news live updates July 31, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 06:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 31, 2022 06:56 AM IST

    PM Modi to address 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am. "I invite you all to tune-in to this month's #MannKiBaat tomorrow, 31st July at 11 AM. Also sharing a booklet covering the interesting topics from last month such as India's strides in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

  • Jul 31, 2022 06:22 AM IST

    Joe Biden Covid positive again, White House says ‘rebound' case

    Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and is returning to isolation, his White House doctor said Saturday, attributing the result to "rebound" positivity from treatment the US president received. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

LIVE: US President Joe Biden tests Covid positive again

india news
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 06:56 AM IST
  • Breaking news live updates July 31, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Partha Chatterjee used to take Arpita Mukherjee for joyrides: Report

india news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 06:16 AM IST
The four high-end cars of Arpita Mukherjee that are now missing were the party venue of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, ED officials said. Partha Chatterjee booked two new cars before being arrested in the SSC scam, ED revealed. 
ED officials said Partha Chatterjee gifted one of the four cars to Arpita Mukherjee and helped her buy the rest.&nbsp;
ED officials said Partha Chatterjee gifted one of the four cars to Arpita Mukherjee and helped her buy the rest. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

'Whose Hindi is perhaps like mine': Shashi Tharoor on 'rashtrapatni' row

india news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Shashi Tharoor said Adhir Chowdhury was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha but when Smriti Irani started speaking – during which she demanded Sonia Gandhi's apology – she was allowed to speak for 10 minutes. 
Shashi Tharoor said Adhir Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' comment is not an issue.
Shashi Tharoor said Adhir Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' comment is not an issue.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

BJP releases list of candidates for UP, K'taka Legislative Council by-elections

india news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 05:39 AM IST
The polling is to be held to fill two Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh while one seat will go to polls in Karnataka.
The two seats in Uttar Pradesh went vacant after a resignation by BJP leader Thakur Jaiveer Singh and the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Ahmed Hassan.. (Pic for representation)
The two seats in Uttar Pradesh went vacant after a resignation by BJP leader Thakur Jaiveer Singh and the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Ahmed Hassan.. (Pic for representation)
ANI |
Close Story

Bengaluru constable arrested for raping minor

india news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 12:48 AM IST
According to west division police, on Tuesday the constable saw a 17-year-old sitting distraught at a park in Bengaluru
Bengaluru constable arrested for raping minor
Bengaluru constable arrested for raping minor
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

ABVP activists stage demo against BJP minister

india news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Bengaluru Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were baton-charged and driven away when they barged into the residence of Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday seeking “justice” to BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru, who was murdered in Dakshina Kannada district
HT Image
HT Image
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story

Kerala Muslim Jamaat holds protest against appointment of Alappuzha collector

india news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Kozhikode Kerala Muslim Jamaat held a protest rally against the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman, accused in the death of journalist KM Bashir, as Alappuzha district collector
HT Image
HT Image
ByAgencies
Close Story

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hits out at ‘one country, one language’

india news
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 04:51 AM IST
Those trying to “impose” one language, one faith and one culture were the country’s “enemies”, and there was no place for such “evil forces”, he said.
Stalin was virtually addressing the “India @75 Manorama News Conclave 2022” in Kerala’s Thrissur from Chennai (Agency)
Stalin was virtually addressing the “India @75 Manorama News Conclave 2022” in Kerala’s Thrissur from Chennai (Agency)
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story

Faridkot university V-C quits over minister action; Oppn hits out

india news
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 12:41 AM IST
A video clip of the incident had surfaced on social media on Friday prompting outrage from the state’s Opposition parties who demanded that Jouramajra be sacked.
Dr Raj Bahadur said he had conveyed his anguish to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested that he be relieved from services as the ‘work environment was not conducive’. (Representational image)
Dr Raj Bahadur said he had conveyed his anguish to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested that he be relieved from services as the ‘work environment was not conducive’. (Representational image)
ByRavinder Vasudeva and Parteek Singh Mahal, Chandigarh/faridkot
Close Story

Kerala to avoid implementation of GST on 13 food products: Minister

india news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 12:30 AM IST
“The central government should withdraw from the implementation of GST on food products. It is burdening the common people. Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) offers 13 daily use items at prices which we have from 2016. If GST is implemented, there will be a difference of 3-4. It is being avoided as part of government policy. Therefore, the state government will incur a liability of more than 25 crore rupees per year. This is an additional liability,” minister GR Anil said
The Kerala government has decided to avoid the GST implementation on 13 food products, state food minister GR Anil clarified on Saturday while urging the Centre to withdraw the decision. (PTI)
The Kerala government has decided to avoid the GST implementation on 13 food products, state food minister GR Anil clarified on Saturday while urging the Centre to withdraw the decision. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
Close Story

PM targets ‘culture of subsidies’, asks states to clear power dues

india news
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 01:15 AM IST
Addressing the closing ceremony of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power @2047’ programme, the PM wondered that if the common man could pay their electricity dues regularly, why states did not
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB ON SATURDAY, JULY 30, 2022** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Grand Finale marking the culmination of the ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’ programme, through a video conference, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_30_2022_000290B) (PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB ON SATURDAY, JULY 30, 2022** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Grand Finale marking the culmination of the ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’ programme, through a video conference, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_30_2022_000290B) (PTI)
BySweta Goswami
Close Story

Zero-tolerance policy towards drugs giving results: Amit Shah

india news
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Speaking after inaugurating a two-day national conference on drug trafficking and national security, Shah emphasised the importance of tracking the funding behind network that dealt in drugs.
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses the National Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security organised by NCB, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses the National Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security organised by NCB, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (ANI)
ByMunieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh:
Close Story

Terrorist killed in Kashmir, Army dog dies in gunfight

india news
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Baramulla senior superintendent of police, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, said the gunfight broke out at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district when a joint team of security forces was on an operation
A sniffer dog of the Indian army was killed in the encounter (HT PHOTO)
A sniffer dog of the Indian army was killed in the encounter (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

2002 Gujarat riots: Teesta, Sreekumar’s bail pleas rejected

india news
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Denying relief to the accused, additional principal judge DD Thakkar in his order said the accused apparently aimed to “destabilise” the Gujarat government and defame the state for their ulterior motives.
Social activist Teesta Setalvad was arrested on June 25, a day after the Supreme Court ruled out a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots. (PTI)
Social activist Teesta Setalvad was arrested on June 25, a day after the Supreme Court ruled out a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

ED unearths more firms linked to Partha’s aide

india news
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 01:18 AM IST
An agency official who did not want to be named said all the firms are registered in the name of Arpita Mukherjee — who is an accused in the case along with former minister Partha Chatterjee
Earlier, the agency had found two real estate firms that were registered to the same eighth-floor address. (ANI Photo)
Earlier, the agency had found two real estate firms that were registered to the same eighth-floor address. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out