LIVE | US, UK leaders raise fresh alarms about Chinese espionage: Report
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 05:37 AM
US, UK leaders raise fresh alarms about Chinese espionage
The head of the FBI and the leader of Britain's domestic intelligence agency raised fresh alarms Wednesday about the Chinese government, warning business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain.
“We consistently see that it's the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by our,' I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere,” FBI Director Christopher Wray was quoted as saying.