Home / India News / LIVE: Kim Jong Un's sister promises more spy satellite launches
Live

LIVE: Kim Jong Un's sister promises more spy satellite launches

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 05:26 AM IST

Breaking news highlights June 1, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 01, 2023 05:26 AM IST

    Taiwan to sign first deal under new trade framework with US

    Taiwan's government expects to sign the first deal with the United States under a new trade talks framework on Thursday, it said in a brief statement, reported Reuters. 

  • Jun 01, 2023 05:23 AM IST

    North Korea's Kim Yo Jong promises more spy satellite launches: Report

    North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, leader Kim Jong Un's sister, has said her country's military spy satellite will soon enter into orbit and promised Pyongyang will increase military surveillance, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

    "We are ready to act whatever it may be in defending its sovereign right and interests," Kim, a powerful government official in her own right, said in a statement carried by KCNA.

    (Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news latest news

Jharkhand CM Soren confirms attendance in Nitish Kumar-led Opposition meet

india news
Published on Jun 01, 2023 05:39 AM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren being felicitated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at CM House in Ranchi.(ANI)
ANI |

LIVE: Kim Jong Un's sister promises more spy satellite launches

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 05:26 AM IST

Breaking news highlights June 1, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

China scaling up air power across LAC: Satellite images

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 04:32 AM IST

The changes since the military standoff on the LAC began in May 2020 show that China is scaling air power to create a range of offensive capabilities.

A satellite view of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). (via REUTERS file photo)
ByRezaul H Laskar

Rafale jets conduct exercise in strategic Indian Ocean region

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 12:56 AM IST

India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France in a government-to-government deal worth ₹59,000 crore in September 2016

Four Rafale fighter jets took off from the Hasimara airbase in West Bengal (IAF Twitter)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi

Stalin urges Centre for Chennai-Tokyo flight

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 12:48 AM IST

There have been persistent requests from the Japanese business community in Tamil Nadu to resume direct flight services between Chennai and Tokyo, Stalin said in his letter to Scindia

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin riding a bullet train in Osaka, Japan. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

KCR praises Brahmins, doubles honorarium of Vedic pundits

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 12:48 AM IST

KCR announced that the assistance being given to the priests of varoius temples under Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam programme would be increased from ₹6,000 to ₹10,000.

KCR inaugurated the Brahmin Sadan in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Telangana high court grants anticipatory bail to YSCRP MP in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 12:45 AM IST

The judge also ruled that the MP shall not leave the country without the prior permission from the CBI, till the investigation is completed.

YSR Congress Party MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy is the cousin of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

K’taka cabinet meet on schemes’ implementation deferred

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 12:42 AM IST

According to senior officials, the cabinet meeting has been deferred as the government has requested the finance department to provide additional options, and consensus among ministers on the execution of these projects is yet to be reached.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds a pre-Cabinet meeting, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Health ministry tells OTTs to carry anti-tobacco warnings

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The Union health ministry on Wednesday made it mandatory for OTT platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings as are seen in movies screened in theatres and also television programmes.

HT Image
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi:

New Parliament: Bigger space for PMO, minister offices under preparation

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 12:30 AM IST

The Monsoon session, usually held in July, is likely to be held in the new Parliament, and officials expect most of the ongoing work to be completed by then.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (AFP)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi

‘India conducts Asia’s first demo of performance-based navigation for copters’

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The technology was jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Airports Authority of India.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said it is a fine example of the “Indian aviation sector blazing a trail in innovation!” (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Hindu side’s plea to worship in Gyanvapi maintainable: HC

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 12:27 AM IST

A plea filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to regularly worship deities in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex is maintainable, the Allahabad high court ruled on Wednesday.

Five women have sought the right to regularly worship deities in Gyanvapi complex.
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

Govt proposes draft aircraft bill to simplify regulations

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The Draft Aircraft Bill, 2023 has been issued by the ministry for public consultations for a period of 30 days.

The draft bill aims to remove redundancies in the aircraft law of 1934. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent

60 weapons looted by mob in Manipur recovered: Officials

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The weapons, which went missing over the weekend, were handed over by villagers, most of whom claimed to have found them on roads, the officials said.

Security personnel patrol an area in Churachandpur. (ANI)
ByPrawesh Lama, New Delhi

Kanugolu named chief advisor to Siddaramaiah

india news
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Ahead of Karnataka polls, Kanugolu played a pivotal role in devising the campaign strategy of Congress.

Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out