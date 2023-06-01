LIVE: Kim Jong Un's sister promises more spy satellite launches
Breaking news highlights June 1, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 01, 2023 05:26 AM IST
Taiwan to sign first deal under new trade framework with US
Taiwan's government expects to sign the first deal with the United States under a new trade talks framework on Thursday, it said in a brief statement, reported Reuters.
-
Jun 01, 2023 05:23 AM IST
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong promises more spy satellite launches: Report
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, leader Kim Jong Un's sister, has said her country's military spy satellite will soon enter into orbit and promised Pyongyang will increase military surveillance, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.
"We are ready to act whatever it may be in defending its sovereign right and interests," Kim, a powerful government official in her own right, said in a statement carried by KCNA.
(Reuters)