LIVE: Mansa court grants 7-day police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 07:20 AM IST
Jun 15, 2022 07:20 AM IST
Shopian Encounter: 2 terrorists killed
Two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT have been killed in the Shopian encounter.
Jun 15, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Mansa court grants 7-day police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi
A Mansa court on Wednesday granted seven-day police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a main conspirator in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case.
Jun 15, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Punjab police bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Mansa district, Punjab
Punjab police have reached Mansa district with Lawrence Bishnoi. He has been produced before the court of chief judicial magistrate after his medical checkup was conducted at the civil hospital Mansa.
Rahul Gandhi's questioning in the National Herald case will continue on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin inaugurated Kavundampalayam and Ramanathapuram-Sungam flyovers in Coimbatore virtually from the secretariat in Chennai on Saturday. (PTI)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Moose Wala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi is said to be the main conspirator in the case.
Lawrence Bishnoi being produced in Delhi court in connection with the killing of Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 06:31 AM IST
By HT News Desk
| Reported by Parteek Singh Mahal | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Earlier this month, a bank manager hailing from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh was shot dead by a terrorist at Ellaqui Dehati Bank at the Areh Mohanpora branch in Kulgam.
The encounter broke out in Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian late Tuesday night. (HT file photo)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 07:20 AM IST
The ministry of home affairs has reached out to state home departments and stakeholders ahead of it formulating the rules for the Criminal Identification Act, which allows law enforcement agencies to collect and retain biometric data of people accused in crimes, in addition to those convicted.
Union home minister Amit Shah said data of political detainees will not be collected. (PTI)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 12:54 AM IST
UP police have arrested at least 333 people after registering multiple FIRs against those protesting and engaging in stone pelting
Authorities in Prayagraj, Kanpur and Saharanpur districts have demolished houses of people accused of violence (PTI)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 03:36 AM IST
The Sangh has been concerned by the deepening fault lines among communities and is looking at a sustainable solution to the simmering discord, according to the functionary who declined to be named.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (PTI)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 12:49 AM IST
The Agnipath model seeks to lower the age profile of the three services, ensure a fitter military, and create a skilled and dynamic workforce for employment in other sectors.
The four-year service includes training for 10 weeks to six months. (AFP)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 03:32 AM IST
The Agnipath scheme seeks to recruit soldiers for four years with a provision to retain 25% of them in the regular cadre for 15 years after another round of screening.
The armed forces will recruit 46,000 Agniveers -- in the age group of 17-and-a-half and 21 years -- this year. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 12:45 AM IST
With just four days left to apply, the first common university entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes (CUET-PG) has already seen 131,518 registrations till Monday.
The CUET-PG will be conducted in the last week of July by the National Testing Agency, which is also conducting the text for undergraduate admissions. (Representational)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Dholera airport, which will serve as the second airport Ahmedabad and other nearby region, will be connected by broad gauge railways, dedicated freight corridor as well as six-lane expressways, the government release said.
Union cabinet approves development of phase I of new greenfield airport at Dholera,” the office of Anurag Thakur, Union minister of information and broadcasting, said in a tweet. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 04:06 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the second consecutive day in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel during the protest against ED’s questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 12:38 AM IST
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be scheduled from July 18 to August 12, people aware of the details said on Tuesday.
file image
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 03:31 AM IST
Four labourers died after a building collapsed in Guwahati due to a landslide at Nizarapar area near Boragaon in the wee hours on Tuesday
National Disaster Response Force personnel rescue residents from flood-affected areas, in Guwahati on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha , Silchar
“In today’s meeting, we discussed single leadership. It was a healthy discussion. And most of the office bearers and district secretaries expressed that the AIADMK requires a single leadership. They felt it was necessary,” Jayakumar told reporters after a four-hour meeting held with office bearers in Chennai.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) district secretaries and office-bearers asked the party to go back to single leadership in place of the duo of Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, spokesperson D Jayakumar said on Tuesday. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 12:33 AM IST