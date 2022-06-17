On Prophet remark row, US says "condemn the comments" made by former BJP spokespersons
-
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 07:00 AM
On Prophet remark row, US says: ‘Condemn the comments' by BJP ex spokespersons
The United States has raised concerns on comments by former BJP spokespersons - Naveen Jindal and Nupur Sharma - against Prophet Mohammed. "We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, news agency AFP reported. Read More
-
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 07:00 AM
Global Covid deaths rose last week after five weeks of decline
After five weeks of declining coronavirus deaths, the number of fatalities reported globally increased by 4% last week, according to the World Health Organization. Read More
-
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 06:31 AM
Number Theory: Why this monsoon is vital for India, and the world
June 1 marks the beginning of the official monsoon season in India. Apart from bringing relief from the heat, the south-west or summer monsoon is also crucial for agricultural production in the country. Read More
-
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 06:00 AM
Heavy rain hits Delhi-NCR after heatwave spell, traffic woes likely
Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) early on Friday morning, which is likely to create inconvenience for commuters during peak morning hour. The early-morning showers, however, bring the much-needed relief from the scorching heat. This is the second consecutive day when the city received early morning showers after days of intense heatwave. Read More
-
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 05:35 AM
Govt tries to allay concerns on Agnipath amid raging protests
The government on Thursday sought to address concerns raised about and criticism of its new Agnipath scheme for recruitment of enlisted men and women from those aspiring for a career in the armed forces as well as veterans concerned about the potential fallout. Read More