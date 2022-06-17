Heavy rain hits Delhi-NCR in relief from scorching heat; traffic woes likely
- The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty wind over Delhi for the next few days.
Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) early on Friday morning, which is likely to create inconvenience for commuters during peak morning hour. The early-morning showers, however, bring the much-needed relief from the scorching heat. This is the second consecutive day when the city received early morning showers after days of intense heatwave.
"Under the influence of Western Disturbances and lower level easterlies, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over the Western Himalayan region; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh) and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan during next 5 days," the weather department said in a statement on Wednesday.
At around 6:00 am, the temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius. According to the weather forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius. The winds were gusting at a speed of 38 kilometres per hour.
The city has been reeling under a severe heatwave for the last few weeks with most of Delhi’s 13 weather stations recording maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius during the day. The IMD had issued a yellow alert in view of the soaring temperatures.
In the plains, the IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and is four notches above normal. A “severe” heat wave occurs when the maximum temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius or above from the normal temperature.
