BREAKING: WHO fears North Korea Covid outbreak likely 'getting worse'
Live

BREAKING: WHO fears North Korea Covid outbreak likely 'getting worse'

Updated on Jun 02, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

  • Thu, 02 Jun 2022 06:04 AM

    4 dead, including gunman, in hospital campus shooting in US' Oklahoma

    Four people were killed, including a gunman, and multiple others were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said. Read more

  • Thu, 02 Jun 2022 05:46 AM

    North Korea Covid outbreak likely 'getting worse', says WHO

    The World Health Organization has said that it had no access to data about North Korea's Covid-19 outbreak, but assumed the crisis was deepening, contrary to Pyongyang's reports of "progress".

