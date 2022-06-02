BREAKING: WHO fears North Korea Covid outbreak likely ‘getting worse’
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 06:04 AM
4 dead, including gunman, in hospital campus shooting in US' Oklahoma
Four people were killed, including a gunman, and multiple others were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said. Read more
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 05:46 AM
North Korea Covid outbreak likely 'getting worse', says WHO
The World Health Organization has said that it had no access to data about North Korea's Covid-19 outbreak, but assumed the crisis was deepening, contrary to Pyongyang's reports of "progress".