Exports grew by 15.46% at $37 billion in May, says Centre

India has registered a 15.46 per cent rise in merchandise export at $37.29 billion in May this year, as compared to the figures of $32.30 billion in May last year, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The country's merchandise export in April-May this year was $77.08 billion, a 22 per cent surge over the April-May figures of $63.05 billion last year.

The non-petroleum exports last month stood at $29.18 billion, a positive growth of 8.13 per cent over the non-petroleum exports of nearly $27 billion last year. Thus, the cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April-May 2022-23 was $61.09 billion, a nearly 13 per cent increase over $54.11 billion during the same period last year, the government statement added.



The non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery exports last month stood at $26.08 billion, registering a positive growth of 8.75 per cent over the 2021 figures of $24.02 billion. The same figure in April-May this year stood at $54.52 billion, a 14.15 per cent from the $47.76 billion in the same period last year.

Petroleum products (52.71%), Electronic goods (41.46%) and RMG of all Textiles (22.94%) led the way in high increase in exports during May 2022, the government statement said.



On the other hand, the merchandise import last month stood at $60.62 billion, a 56.14 per cent from the 2021 figures of $38.83 billion. The value of non-petroleum imports in May 2022 was $42.48 billion last month, while the cumulative value was $82.55 billion.

Petroleum and crude oil imports during May 2022 surged by 91.6 per cent to USD 18.14 billion. Coal, coke and briquettes imports jumped to USD 5.33 billion, as against USD 2 billion in May 2021.

Gold imports increased to USD 5.82 billion during the month under review, from USD 677 million in May 2021.

