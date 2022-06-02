Home / India News / Gujarat: Massive fire after explosion at chemical company in Vadodara | Video
india news

Gujarat: Massive fire after explosion at chemical company in Vadodara | Video

A huge explosion, followed by a major fire, occurred at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara.
Huge explosion occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara, Gujrat.&nbsp;(ANI)
Huge explosion occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara, Gujrat. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 09:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A massive fire broke out after an explosion at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara, news agency ANI reported. The cause of the explosion is yet to be known.

Initial reports suggest that the fire engines reached the spot to control the fire. There has been no report of any casualty in the incident so far. Five-six people have been injured and shifted to a hospital, police sources said, adding that the fire has been brought under control. 

Divya Bhaskar reported that eight injured people have been shifted to a private hospital, while three of them have been admitted to ICU.

An ambulance has been set up outside the company. Stretchers have also been set up outside a hospital and a team of 25 people, including 15 doctors, has been deployed. 

In a statement, Deepak Nitrite Company said, “We are monitoring the situation closely. The safety and well-being of all our employees, and that of the communities around, is of foremost priority to us. All our manufacturing facilities are equipped with best-in-class systems and equipment, that ensure environmentally sustainable production. Our teams are already on-ground facilitating every possible support. Our communication channels are open 24x7, and we shall continue to provide updates and partner closely with all the relevant external stakeholders.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
fire explosion gujarat + 1 more
fire explosion gujarat
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out