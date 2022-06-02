Gujarat: Massive fire after explosion at chemical company in Vadodara | Video

A massive fire broke out after an explosion at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara, news agency ANI reported. The cause of the explosion is yet to be known.

Initial reports suggest that the fire engines reached the spot to control the fire. There has been no report of any casualty in the incident so far. Five-six people have been injured and shifted to a hospital, police sources said, adding that the fire has been brought under control.

Divya Bhaskar reported that eight injured people have been shifted to a private hospital, while three of them have been admitted to ICU.

An ambulance has been set up outside the company. Stretchers have also been set up outside a hospital and a team of 25 people, including 15 doctors, has been deployed.

#WATCH | Huge explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara, Gujrat. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xNd55HJv9P — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

In a statement, Deepak Nitrite Company said, “We are monitoring the situation closely. The safety and well-being of all our employees, and that of the communities around, is of foremost priority to us. All our manufacturing facilities are equipped with best-in-class systems and equipment, that ensure environmentally sustainable production. Our teams are already on-ground facilitating every possible support. Our communication channels are open 24x7, and we shall continue to provide updates and partner closely with all the relevant external stakeholders.”

