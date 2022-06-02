J&K: 1 non-local labourer shot dead, another injured by terrorists in Budgam

A labourer died and another was injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Chadoora area of Budgam, the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted. This comes hours after a bank manager named Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district.



“#Terrorists fired upon 02 outside #labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora area of #Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment where one among them #succumbed", the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.



According to police officials, the two non-locals were targeted at Magraypora village in Budgam.

Both the non-locals sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospital. Both the injured were working at a brick kiln in Budgam.



The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army have launched a joint operation to track down the terrorists. The attack on these two non-locals in Budgam comes hours after a bank manager in Kulgam district was shot dead by the terrorists.



On Monday, terrorists had shot dead a school teacher named Rajni Bala in Gopalpora area of Budgam district.



There has been massive outrage across the Kashmir over the targeted killings of civilians by the terrorists.