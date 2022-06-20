Breaking: Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today for 4th round of questioning in National Herald case
Jun 20, 2022 06:54 AM IST
Nitish Kumar announces aid for for victims who died due to thunderstorms, lightning
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of all those who died in various parts of the state due to thunderstorms and lightning. Six people died in Bhagalpur, 3 in Vaishali, 2 in Khagaria, 1 in Katihar, 1 in Saharsa, 1 in Madhepura, 2 in Banka and 1 in Munger.
Jun 20, 2022 05:40 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for the fourth round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald case. His party will hold a peaceful protest across the country against the central government's "vendetta politics".
Jun 20, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Monsoon may arrive in Delhi around June 30: Skymet
The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi around June 30, three days later than its usual arrival date, a private forecaster said on Sunday, although the India Meteorological Department has not made a formal announcement. Read more
