Breaking: Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today for 4th round of questioning in National Herald case

Updated on Jun 20, 2022 06:55 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
  • Jun 20, 2022 06:54 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar announces aid for for victims who died due to thunderstorms, lightning 

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh each to the kin of all those who died in various parts of the state due to thunderstorms and lightning. Six people died in Bhagalpur, 3 in Vaishali, 2 in Khagaria, 1 in Katihar, 1 in Saharsa, 1 in Madhepura, 2 in Banka and 1 in Munger.

  • Jun 20, 2022 05:40 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for the fourth round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald case. His party will hold a peaceful protest across the country against the central government's "vendetta politics".

  • Jun 20, 2022 05:38 AM IST

    Monsoon may arrive in Delhi around June 30: Skymet

    The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi around June 30, three days later than its usual arrival date, a private forecaster said on Sunday, although the India Meteorological Department has not made a formal announcement. Read more

Agnitpath stir LIVE: States on high alert amid Bharat Bandh call

  • Agnipath Scheme Protests Live Updates: The stir against the Army recruitment scheme is continuing despite government's repeated assurance. 
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 06:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
After Bharat Bandh call on Agnipath, tight security in several states: 10 points

Bharat Bandh call: The Agnipath protests have scaled up despite assurances from the government. 
Published on Jun 20, 2022 06:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
‘No good outcome can arise from an India-China conflict’: Singapore foreign min

  • As the Covid situation improves, India and Singapore will have many opportunities to reboot and pursue wide-ranging projects to support our people and strengthen economies, said Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 06:31 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UN study points to difficulties in breeding cheetahs in captivity

  • As of now, cheetah experts, two from South Africa and one from Namibia, are studying the changes made in the Kuno habitat for cheetah relocation and breeding.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 05:49 AM IST
ByChetan Chauhan, New Delhi
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today for 4th round of questioning

Updated on Jun 20, 2022 06:55 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Forces gun down 4 terrorists in 2 valley encounters: Police

  • While two terrorists were killed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the remaining two were gunned down in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
MP-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi

  • According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the airline, the cabin pressure differential was unable to be built up as the altitude of the cabin rose from the ground.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
CBI books Mumbai-based firm for 30cr bank fraud

  • Javardhan is the son of Vinod Goenka, who faced trial in the 2G spectrum allocation case but was acquitted by a special CBI court in Delhi in December 2017 along with 16 others, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 02:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Congress to meet President today as it looks to corner Centre over Agnipath

  • The government unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14 and said that the youth between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure under the scheme.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Delhi-bound IndiGo flight suffers bird hit, returns; third incident in a day

  • In another incident, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 with about 185 people on board passengers made an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon after one of the engines caught fire in a suspected bird hit.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ANI |
Polling for 10 MLC seats in Maharashtra today, BJP may target NCP’s Khadse

Elections for 10 vacant seats in the legislative council are scheduled for Monday with 11 candidates — five from the BJP and two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress — in the fray
Published on Jun 20, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByFaisal Malik
Open abattoir increases chances of bird hit near Patna airport: Experts

Airport authorities have been raising the issue of the open abattoir and meat shops near the airport with the state government for over a decade, but no action has been taken yet.
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByRuchir Kumar
Maintain full reservoir level of Siruvani dam, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tells Kerala counterpart Vijayan

Lowering of the water level by 1.5 m results in shortage of 122.05 million cubic feet (mcft) of water, which is 19 per cent of the total storage. This creates difficulties in catering to the needs of Coimbatore city in summer months.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
BJP slugs it out to give YSRCP a tough fight in Atmakuru assembly bypoll

While the BJP could bank on its political ally Jana Sena’s backing, it might also benefit from the tacit support of TDP, given the caste and other equations in the constituency.
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Nellore
Over 1k held for clashes during Agnipath protests across states

In Bihar, which has reported the worst of the violence, including trains being set on fire across districts and public property damaged, police have lodged 148 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 805 people.
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 05:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi
