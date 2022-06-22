Live
LIVE: More than 50 killed as rains batter south China
- Breaking news live updates June 22, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 05:28 AM IST
HT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 22, 2022 05:27 AM IST
More than 50 killed as rains batter south China
Torrential rains continued to batter several parts of southern China on Tuesday, worsening the flood situation, pushing swollen rivers to overflow banks, triggering landslides and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people across provinces. Read more
Topics
Flood fury continues in Assam; 7 more dead, 5.5 million people affected
- While there was less rainfall in most areas, flood waters continued to submerge large areas in the affected districts. The worst affect districts included several in lower Assam and three in Barak Valley-Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi.
Published on Jun 22, 2022 05:17 AM IST
Indian courts pro-arbitration: CJI
- The judge endeavoured to remove doubts about the independence of the judiciary in India, emphasising that the Indian judiciary eternally guards constitutional rights in the world’s largest democracy.
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 04:49 AM IST
Maha crisis: Eknath Shinde, rebel Sena MLAs leave Surat hotel to fly to Guwahati
These MLAs sat in a luxury bus during early hours of Wednesday as they were being taken to the airport, from where they will be shifted to another BJP-ruled state Assam by air, sources said.
Published on Jun 22, 2022 04:26 AM IST
PTI | , Surat
PM Modi to attend BRICS summit hosted by China on virtual mode
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Opening Ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum on 22 June 2022 by means of a recorded keynote speech prior to the commencement of the summit.
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi
In Droupadi Murmu, India set to get first tribal President
From a Santhal village in Odisha’s remote Mayurbhanj district, class 3 state government employee, to school teacher, to politician, to India’s first woman tribal governor, Droupadi Murmu’s rise has been close to meteoric.
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 04:40 AM IST
, BhubaneswarDebabrata Mohanty
Sidhu Moose Wala's shooter reveals that he got the weapons an hour before murder
Fauji, along with another shooter Kuldeep alias Kashish and facilitator Keshav Kumar, was arrested by the Delhi police from Khari-Mithi road at Baroi village in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Sunday.
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 05:20 AM IST
Yashwant Sinha’s journey in BJP marked by strong rise and abrupt fall
A leader who had served both as finance and foreign minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, Sinha defended his choice on television and said Modi was by far the leader with “the maximum mass appeal”.
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 04:51 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi questioned over 12 hours on 5th day in National Herald case
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 12 hours on Tuesday, the fifth day of his appearance in connection with the agency’s money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 04:55 AM IST
Odisha: Three CRPF personnel killed in Maoist attack
Senior officials of Odisha police said jawans of the 216 battalion of CRPF were engaged in a road opening exercise near Bhaisadani village under Boden police station area of Nuapada district
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 05:24 AM IST
Four terrorists killed in J&K encounters
Four terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), including one involved in the killing of a sub-inspector last week, were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir on Tuesday, police said
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 05:25 AM IST
MVA crisis: Surat hotel turns into fortress for Sena MLAs
A five-star hotel in Surat housing rebel Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs has turned into a fortress with nearly 400 policemen guarding it since early Tuesday morning.
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 04:36 AM IST
India-led UN panel votes to bring back sanctions on two Taliban leaders
A UN Security Council sanctions committee currently led by India has voted to remove two middle-ranking Taliban leaders from a sanctions exemption list because of the Taliban’s failure to deliver on pledges to protect the rights of women and children
Published on Jun 22, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Ruchika Kamboj appointed India’s new ambassador to U.N.
Kamboj, currently ambassador to Bhutan and an officer of the 1987 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the external affairs ministry said
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Maharashtra fallout: Fadnavis’s skill, shrewdness back in spotlight amid crisis
Two-and-half years ago, Devendra Fadnavis, then the chief minister of Maharashtra famously said Mee Punha Yein (I shall return) on the last day of the final session of his government. The phrase ended up being his campaign slogan as well.
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 04:35 AM IST
Amid leadership tussle, Panneerselvam seeks police help to stop AIADMK meet
Hectic developments marked the on-going political churn within Tamil Nadu’s main opposition, the AIADMK, over the single leadership issue.
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 04:54 AM IST