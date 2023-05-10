LIVE: Britain set to ban Russia's Wagner Group, says report
May 10, 2023 06:25 AM IST
US opens embassy in Tonga in new pushback against China in Pacific
The United States has opened a new embassy in Tonga, the State Department said on Tuesday, part of efforts to step up the U.S. diplomatic presence in the Pacific region to counter China, Reuters reported.
May 10, 2023 05:55 AM IST
Tunisia: 3 killed, 10 injured in attack near synagogue
A Tunisian naval guard shot and killed a colleague and two civilians Tuesday as he tried to enter a synagogue on the island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said. The attacker was slain by security guards, and 10 people were injured, reports AP.
May 10, 2023 05:26 AM IST
Donald Trump sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll, US jury rules in civil trial
Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by branding her a liar, jurors decided on Tuesday, dealing the former US president a legal setback as he campaigns to retake office in 2024. Read more
May 10, 2023 05:24 AM IST
Britain set to ban Russia's Wagner Group: Report
Britain is set to formally classify Russian mercenary force Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, which would impose financial sanctions and other penalties, as a way of increasing pressure on Russia, The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.