LIVE: Britain set to ban Russia's Wagner Group, says report

Updated on May 10, 2023 06:25 AM IST

Breaking news, May 10, 2023:

ByHT News Desk
  • May 10, 2023 06:25 AM IST

    US opens embassy in Tonga in new pushback against China in Pacific

    The United States has opened a new embassy in Tonga, the State Department said on Tuesday, part of efforts to step up the U.S. diplomatic presence in the Pacific region to counter China, Reuters reported.

  • May 10, 2023 05:55 AM IST

    Tunisia: 3 killed, 10 injured in attack near synagogue

    A Tunisian naval guard shot and killed a colleague and two civilians Tuesday as he tried to enter a synagogue on the island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said. The attacker was slain by security guards, and 10 people were injured, reports AP. 

  • May 10, 2023 05:26 AM IST

    Donald Trump sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll, US jury rules in civil trial

    Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by branding her a liar, jurors decided on Tuesday, dealing the former US president a legal setback as he campaigns to retake office in 2024. Read more

  • May 10, 2023 05:24 AM IST

    Britain set to ban Russia's Wagner Group: Report

    Britain is set to formally classify Russian mercenary force Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, which would impose financial sanctions and other penalties, as a way of increasing pressure on Russia, The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Cyclone Mocha LIVE: Cyclonic storm likely to head towards Myanmar coast

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 06:26 AM IST

Cyclone Mocha Live: A storm brewing in the southeast Bay of Bengal has begun gathering steam and is expected to intensify into a cyclone by May 10, IMD said.

Cyclone Mocha: The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12 morning.(File)
ByShobhit Gupta

ByHT News Desk

New book delves into Vajpayee’s engagement with Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas, Nehru’s politics

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee began his political life critical of some movements and strategies adopted by Mahatma Gandhi and was similarly opposed to the policies of Jawaharlal Nehru, according to a new biography.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (PTI)
BySunetra Choudhury, New Delhi

Brigadiers and above to have common uniform from August 1

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 12:41 AM IST

With the new regulation in place from August 1, the senior officers will no longer wear accoutrements specific to their respective arms and services

HT Image
ByRahul Singh

Karnataka elections: Modi makes appeal to voters, Congress moves ECI

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 05:29 AM IST

The high-decibel campaign for the crucial May 10 assembly elections ended at 5pm on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fresh appeal to voters on the eve of the Karnataka assembly elections. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT Correspondent

6 of 10 NGOs audited violated FCRA provisions: Officials

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Six of every 10 NGOs inspected or audited between June 2019 and April 2022 had committed one or more of the 12 compoundable offences under the FCRA, officials said.

HT Image
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi

Seizures worth 375 cr in poll-bound Karnataka, 4.5 times higher than 2018 polls: EC

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth ₹288 crore after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct on March 29 in the state.

The EC has seized contraband worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>375.61 crore, up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83 crore in 2018. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent

Karnataka elections: Rain concern looms large on polling day

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 12:31 AM IST

With Bengaluru witnessing rains, chief electoral officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena expressed apprehension about the voter turnout

Polling officials collect VVPATs and other voting materials ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, at Veterinary College distribution centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

What kind of a coffee drinker are you?

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 12:29 AM IST

My divide is much more nuanced and connected to those of us who wake up to filter coffee every morning. The question is: where do you buy your coffee from?

Shoba Narayan (HT Photo)
ByShoba Narayan

Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik meet say no alliance talks

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 04:33 AM IST

“Ours is a known friendship, and we were colleagues many years ago. No discussion was held on any alliances today,” Patnaik said after the meeting.

Janata Dal (United) leader Kumar, who leads a seven-party coalition government in Bihar, has been meeting leaders from various opposition parties in a bid to forge a “united opposition” alliance to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (Agencies)
ByDebabrata Mohanty

Karnataka elections: Contractors’ body rakes up graft, calls for ‘vote as per conscience’

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 12:28 AM IST

Congress leader Ramesh Babu filed a complaint against CM Basavaraj Bommai, health minister K Sudhakar, and health department officials over a tender given for emergency medical services

Polling officials with EVMs and other materials leave for their respective polling booths on the eve of Karnataka assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Karnataka elections: BJP, Congress leaders visit temples on poll-eve

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 01:42 AM IST

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and his supporters recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at Hanuman Mandir in Hubbali’s Vijay Nagar

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress state chief D K Shivakumar along with a large number of party leaders and supporters sought the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari in Mysuru on the eve of Karnataka elections. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Public figures shouldn’t make political statements on issues pending before court, says SC

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The court’s observations came after it was told that home minister Amit Shah had spoken about the withdrawal of a 4% other backward classes (OBC) quota for Muslims in Karnataka

Supreme Court made the observation in relation with comments made on the campaign trail in Karnataka. (Representational image)
ByUtkarsh Anand

Karnataka polls: Seizures 4.5 times more than last elections, says EC

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 12:25 AM IST

EC said contraband worth ₹375.61 crore has been seized, up from ₹83 crore in 2018. Additionally, the ED attached assets worth ₹288 crore after the imposition of the model code of conduct

Polling officials with EVMs and other materials leave for their respective polling booths on the eve of Karnataka assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Anthrax spread in Odisha linked to animal carcasses, says probe

india news
Updated on May 10, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Anthrax is an infectious and often fatal disease caused by bacillus anthracis. It occurs naturally in soil and affects domestic and wild animals.

HT Image
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
