Home / India News / LIVE: ‘Like Balasaheb…dirty politics’, says Sanjay Raut on Sharad Pawar's resignation
Live

LIVE: ‘Like Balasaheb…dirty politics’, says Sanjay Raut on Sharad Pawar's resignation

india news
Updated on May 02, 2023 03:00 PM IST

Breaking news live updates May 2, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 02, 2023 03:00 PM IST

    India's COVID-19 cases dip further; 3,325 new infections recorded in last 24 hours

    India recorded 3,325 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 957 less than the count reported on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    The number of positive cases of Covid has seen a decline over the past few days, the Ministry said Tuesday, adding the total number of active cases in the country stands at 44,175.

    The country reported 4,282 cases on Monday while 5,874 cases were recorded on Sunday.

    As many as 6,379 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 4,43,77,257.

    (ANI)

  • May 02, 2023 02:31 PM IST

    UN says Sudan 2023 aid appeal 14% funded, $1.5 bn short

    The United Nations said Tuesday that its 2023 aid appeals for Sudan were $1.5 billion short and only 14 percent funded, with the country gripped by fighting.

    "The $1.75 billion joint appeal for Sudan in 2024 is only 14 percent funded. In other words... facing a funding gap of $1.5 billion," Jens Laerke, the UN humanitarian agency's spokesman, told a briefing in Geneva, while the UN's migration agency said 334,000 people had been internally displaced by the fighting between the army and paramilitaries, which broke out in mid-April. 

    (AFP)

  • May 02, 2023 01:13 PM IST

    India’s unemployment rate climbs to four-month high in April

    India’s unemployment rate climbed to a fourth-month high, the latest data showed, even though rural jobs ticked up slightly.

    The nationwide joblessness rate rose to 8.11% in April from 7.8% in March. Urban unemployment climbed to 9.81% from 8.51% in the same period and rural unemployment fell marginally to 7.34% in April from 7.47% a month ago, data from the research firm Centre for Monitoring India Economy showed. 

    (Bloomberg)

  • May 02, 2023 12:54 PM IST

    Sharad Pawar announces to step down as NCP President

    Sharad Pawar announces to step down as NCP President

  • May 02, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    AAP's Raghav Chadha named in ED chargesheet in Excise Policy case

    AAP's Raghav Chadha named in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi's Excise Policy case, reports ANI

  • May 02, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    'Complete Muslim fundamentalist...': BJP's Himanta Sarma slams Cong' K'taka manifesto

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday hit out at the Congress over its promise of banning the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) in its Karnataka election manifesto.

    Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the grand old party of appeasing Muslims. “PFI is already banned. Siddaramaiah government withdrew cases of PFI. So they are saying that to appease Muslims they will ban Bajrang Dal”, he said.

    Read Here.

  • May 02, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    Ukraine minister expresses ‘regret’ on Goddess Kali tweet: ‘Respect Indian…’

    Ukraine's first deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar on Tuesday expressed regret a day after a morphed image of a female figure - allegedly depicting Goddess Kali tweeted by the Ukrainian defence ministry triggered outrage. “We regret Ukraine's defence ministry depicting Hindu goddess Kali in distorted manner,” the minister said. 

    Read Here.

  • May 02, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    SC declines to hear plea on the release of ‘The Kerala Story’

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to immediately hear a plea to stall the release of controversial movie The Kerala Story, asking the petitioners to move the appropriate forum since the movie has gone through a process of certification by the censor board.

  • May 02, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 89

    Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi passed away at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday after brief illness, family sources said.

    The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi told PTI.

    Born to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in Durban on April 14, 1934, Arun Gandhi followed in the footsteps of his grandfather as an activist. (PTI)

  • May 02, 2023 10:12 AM IST

    Terror funding case: NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir

    The NIA carried out raids at multiple locations across Kashmir valley early Tuesday in connection with a terror funding case and detained one person for questioning, officials said here.

    Raids were carried out at nearly a dozen locations in Srinagar, Awantipora, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag areas.

    One person has been detained for questioning by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Sozeith area of Srinagar, the officials said. (PTI)

  • May 02, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    Heavy rainfall across India; no heatwave conditions in any state: IMD

    Parts of India, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Goa among others saw heavy rainfall on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Hailstorm was observed at several regions including Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. 

    Read More.

  • May 02, 2023 09:29 AM IST

    Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout, killed in Tihar jail

    Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout case, was killed after being attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Delhi's Tihar jail.

    He was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. Further investigation is underway by Police.

    "This morning around 7am, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two Undertrial prisoners who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tilu was brought in an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead later. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," Akshat Kaushal, additional DCP west district, Delhi Police, said. Read Here.

  • May 02, 2023 08:27 AM IST

    Man arrested, illegal firecrackers worth 12 lakh seized in UP's Bulandshahr

    Police have arrested a man and seized illegal firecrackers worth 12 lakh from a godown in the Dibai area of this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Tuesday.

    Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Akhil Kumar from a godown at Ghalibpura Road and seized 50 cartons of illegal firecrackers worth 12 lakh, Dibai police station SHO Chhote Singh said.

    Kumar is a resident of Chhota Bazaar in the Dibai police station limits, the police said. (PTI)

  • May 02, 2023 08:22 AM IST

    Priest kills self in Ayodhya, live streams suicide on Facebook

    A 28-year-old temple priest allegedly ended his life by hanging himself here, police said.

    Ram Shankar Das, a priest at Narasimha temple, live streamed the suicide on Facebook, alleging that harassment by police forced him to take the extreme step.

    Police had a few days ago registered a case against Ram Shankar Das in connection with the disappearance of an elderly Mahant, Ram Sharan Das, of the temple. Ram Sharan Das (80) is missing since January this year. (PTI)

  • May 02, 2023 07:42 AM IST

    Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid celebration

    The US Secret Service said it blocked a Muslim mayor from Prospect Park, New Jersey, from attending a White House celebration with President Joe Biden to belatedly mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

    Shortly before Mayor Mohamed Khairullah was set to arrive at the White House for the Eid-al-Fitr celebration, he received a call from the White House stating that he had not been cleared for entry by the Secret Service and could not attend the celebration where Biden delivered remarks to hundreds of guests, according to the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. (PTI)

  • May 02, 2023 06:51 AM IST

    No plans to add new members in QUAD this time: US

    The United States said that there are no plans of adding new members to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) at this time. Answering a media query over the expansion of QUAD, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "The Quad was established two years ago. The Quad is still a relatively young partnership. There are no plans for new members at this time. Quad members have agreed that for now, the focus is on cementing the quad's many strengths."

  • May 02, 2023 06:08 AM IST

    Stones pelted at newly launched Vande Bharat Express in Kerala

    An incident of stone pelting was reported on the newly launched Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala on Monday night. 

  • May 02, 2023 05:40 AM IST

    US to lift Covid-19 vaccine requirements next week

    The Biden administration will end most of the last remaining federal Covid vaccine requirements next week when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends, the White House said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief: Five points about veteran leader

india news
Updated on May 02, 2023 03:01 PM IST

Speaking at a book launch of his autobiography in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar said, “After a long period of public life… it is necessary to take a step back”.

Sharad Pawar said that “it is time for a new generation to guide the party.”((ANI))
BySanskriti Falor

Sharad Pawar Live updates: ‘Hope he reconsiders…,’ says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP

india news
Published on May 02, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Sharad Pawar to resign as NCP chief Live updates: The Nationalist Congress Party co-founder announced on Tuesday that he will step down as the party president. 

NCP leader Sharad Pawar. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief amid speculation of rift within the party

india news
Updated on May 02, 2023 02:49 PM IST

NCP leaders and workers, including some in tears, gathered around Pawar as he made the announcement and requested him to withdraw his decision

Sharad Pawar with NCP leaders in Mumbai. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

CPI MP demands extension of deadline for EPS members to apply for higher pension

india news
Updated on May 02, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Communist Party of India member of Parliament Binoy Viswam also urged the Centre to introduce a thorough, transparent and agreeable plan for the process

Communist Party of India member of Parliament Binoy Viswam. (File Photo)
BySaptarshi Das

‘Like Balasaheb…dirty politics’: Sanjay Raut on Sharad Pawar's resignation

india news
Published on May 02, 2023 02:16 PM IST

Sanjay Raut said Balasaheb too once resigned as Shiv Sena Pramukh ‘fed up by dirty politics and allegations’.

Sanjay Raut earlier said Sharad Pawar told him that there was a pressure on some individuals in the party to break ranks.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

On Sharad Pawar's resignation, nephew Ajit says veteran leader will…

india news
Updated on May 02, 2023 02:30 PM IST

Pawar announced a committee to pick his successor, which includes both claimants to his post- daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
ByAryan Prakash

‘Time for the new generation': Pawar as he steps down as NCP chief. Top quotes

india news
Published on May 02, 2023 02:05 PM IST

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as the party chief.

Sharad Pawar (PTI)
ByManjiri Chitre

Celebrations across the country on foundation day of Gujarat, Maharashtra

india news
Updated on May 02, 2023 01:26 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, MP, Rajasthan and UP were among the many states who put festivities on display

Punjab Raj Bhawan was all decked up for the foundation day celebrations. (Central Bureau of Communication, Chandigarh | Twitter)
ByShweta Mudaliar

India’s unemployment rate climbs to four-month high in April

india news
Published on May 02, 2023 01:12 PM IST

Nationwide joblessness rate rose to 8.11% in April from 7.8% in March. Urban unemployment climbed to 9.81% from 8.51% and rural unemployment fell marginally.

Creating jobs for India’s burgeoning population will remain a key challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, especially as he looks to a third term in office. (File)
Bloomberg |

Tughlaqabad demolitions: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over razing of houses in Delhi

india news
Updated on May 02, 2023 01:19 PM IST

The SP chief's comments come in the backdrop of the Supreme Court refusing to stay a demolition drive to remove encroachment from the Tughlaqabad area.

Akhilesh Yadav(PTI)
Written by Sreelakshmi B | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

‘Challenge the certification’: SC on plea to stay release of The Kerala Story

india news
Updated on May 02, 2023 01:24 PM IST

The Supreme Court told the petitioners that the plea to stay the release of The Kerala Story could not be clubbed with other instances of hate speech

The Supreme Court of India (ANI)
ByUtkarsh Anand

Afternoon brief: Ukraine expresses ‘regret’ over Goddess Kali tweet

india news
Updated on May 02, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ukraine's first deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar(AP)
ByHT News Desk

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to step down as party president

india news
Updated on May 02, 2023 01:12 PM IST

A committee will be formed to decide who should be given the responsibility of the party chief's post, Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar at the 'NCP Yuva Manthan' program in Mumbai last week.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Raghav Chadha’s name mentioned in ED's chargesheet; AAP MP reacts

india news
Updated on May 02, 2023 02:00 PM IST

Raghav Chadha's clarified that he has not been named as an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha (ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out