Home / India News / BREAKING: Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts
Live

BREAKING: Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts

  • Breaking news updates May 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 21, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 21, 2022 06:45 AM IST

    IGL hikes CNG prices in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

    Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by 2 per kg to 75.61 per Kg. For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to 78.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost 83.94 per Kg.

  • May 21, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts

    The overall flood condition in Assam on Friday was slightly improved, but the situation is still grim in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar and Darrang districts.

    According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 7.12 lakh people in 29 districts of the state are reeling under the fury of floods.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

BREAKING: Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 dists

  • Breaking news updates May 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 21, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

India calls for urgent reform of UN Security Council

Addressing a special sitting of the House Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines here on Thursday, Kovind, the first Indian Head of State to visit this Caribbean island nation, said that multilateralism is more relevant in today’s interconnected and interdependent world than it was at any time in our shared history.
The topic of the sitting assembly was "India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines– Towards an Inclusive World Order”.(REUTERS)
The topic of the sitting assembly was "India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines– Towards an Inclusive World Order”.(REUTERS)
Published on May 21, 2022 04:12 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
india news

India records first case of BA.4 variant in Hyderabad

The first possible case of an infection with the BA
New Delhi: A healthworker shows samples after conducting COVID-19 tests, as coronavirus cases rise, at a school in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI04_30_2022_000147A) (PTI)
New Delhi: A healthworker shows samples after conducting COVID-19 tests, as coronavirus cases rise, at a school in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI04_30_2022_000147A) (PTI)
Published on May 21, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRhythma Kaul
Close Story
india news

Friday prayers held peacefully at Gyanvapi mosque

VARANASI: The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi witnessed its first Friday prayers at the premises since a ‘Shivling’ was claimed to have been found by Hindu petitioners during a court-ordered survey in the complex on May 16
Varanasi, May 20 (ANI): Police personnel stand guard outside Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Rajesh Kumar)
Varanasi, May 20 (ANI): Police personnel stand guard outside Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Rajesh Kumar)
Updated on May 21, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Must focus on fiscal discipline to recover from pandemic: Chief economic advisor

Addressing a session at the 7th India Ideas Conclave, organised by the India Foundation, Nageswaran said it was important to maintain focus fiscal prudence and sustainability
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the 'AIMA Leadership Conclave', in New Delhi.
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the 'AIMA Leadership Conclave', in New Delhi.
Updated on May 21, 2022 01:41 AM IST
Copy Link
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Close Story
india news

SP leader Azam Khan released from prison

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walked out of the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan being welcomed by supporters after his release from Sitapur Jail, in Rampur, on Friday. (PTI)
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan being welcomed by supporters after his release from Sitapur Jail, in Rampur, on Friday. (PTI)
Published on May 21, 2022 12:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Sitapur
Close Story
india news

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to give compensation of 72 lakh for riot-hit women in MP’s Khargone

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced additional compensation of 72 lakh for women survivors of the Khargone communal riots which broke out last month
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced additional compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 lakh for women survivors of the Khargone communal riots. (HT PHOTO.)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced additional compensation of 72 lakh for women survivors of the Khargone communal riots. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on May 21, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Bommai’s Delhi visit sparks buzz

Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday rushed to Delhi, sparking off speculation of a possible cabinet expansion as well as discussions about candidates for the upper houses of the state legislature and the Parliament
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Published on May 21, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Task forces soon to tackle flooding: CM Bommai

Continuing his rounds of Bengaluru city, the chief minister on Friday visited rain-hit areas of Nagappa Layout at Ramamurthy Nagar in KR Puram assembly constituency.
Continuing his rounds of Bengaluru city, chief minister Basavraj Bommai on Friday visited rain-hit areas of Nagappa Layout at Ramamurthy Nagar in KR Puram assembly constituency. (ANI)
Continuing his rounds of Bengaluru city, chief minister Basavraj Bommai on Friday visited rain-hit areas of Nagappa Layout at Ramamurthy Nagar in KR Puram assembly constituency. (ANI)
Published on May 21, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Telangana CM KCR leaves to meet Kejriwal as part of national outreach plan

As part of the visit, Telangana chief minister KCR will meet political, media and economic experts and he will extend help to the families of the fallen soldiers of Galwan Valley, an official release said.
On May 29 and 30, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will embark on a tour to West Bengal and Bihar to console the families of the soldiers who died at Galwan Valley. (PTI)
On May 29 and 30, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will embark on a tour to West Bengal and Bihar to console the families of the soldiers who died at Galwan Valley. (PTI)
Published on May 21, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Orders of J&K Delimitation Commission take effect

The commission issued its final order on May 5, earmarking 43 seats to the Hindu-majority Jammu region and 47 to Muslim-majority Kashmir – making up a total of 90 seats for the Union territory’s assembly, up from the current strength of 83.
Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission signs the final order for restructuring the Assembly seats in the Union Territory, in Srinagar on May 5. (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission signs the final order for restructuring the Assembly seats in the Union Territory, in Srinagar on May 5. (ANI)
Updated on May 21, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Soren replies to EC notice on mine lease issue

The charge against Soren, if true, amounts to holding an “office of profit” and hence could invite his disqualification from the legislative assembly under the Representation of People’s Act.
Chief minister Hemant Soren (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
Chief minister Hemant Soren (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
Updated on May 21, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
Close Story
india news

220 kg heroin seized off Lakshadweep coast

The heroine contraband came from Afghanistan and bound for Konkan coast, officials said, adding that they suspect that drugs were loaded in fishing boats at the sea near Lakshadweep.
A joint team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Coast Guard on Friday seized 220 kg heroine, valued over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 crore in international market, off Lakshadweep coast from two fishing boats, officials said. (Representative use)
A joint team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Coast Guard on Friday seized 220 kg heroine, valued over 1,500 crore in international market, off Lakshadweep coast from two fishing boats, officials said. (Representative use)
Published on May 21, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Uttarakhand: Students refuse midday meal by Dalit cook again

The principal of the government inter college (GIC), Prem Singh, said he was forced to issue transfer certificates (s) to seven students to warn them to stop the boycott
Uttarakhand: Students refuse midday meal by Dalit cook again
Uttarakhand: Students refuse midday meal by Dalit cook again
Updated on May 21, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMohan Rajput
Close Story
india news

3 detained for murder of NRI in Kerala

The Kerala police on Friday detained three persons in connection with the murder of a non-resident Indian (NRI) who was reported missing soon after he landed at the Cochin international airport four days ago.
A police official said in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts many travellers also double up as gold couriers and they get commission for the same if the gold remains undetected at the airports. (Representative Photo)
A police official said in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts many travellers also double up as gold couriers and they get commission for the same if the gold remains undetected at the airports. (Representative Photo)
Published on May 21, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out