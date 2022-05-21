BREAKING: Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
May 21, 2022 06:45 AM IST
IGL hikes CNG prices in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by ₹2 per kg to ₹75.61 per Kg. For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to ₹78.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost ₹83.94 per Kg.
May 21, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts
The overall flood condition in Assam on Friday was slightly improved, but the situation is still grim in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar and Darrang districts.
According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 7.12 lakh people in 29 districts of the state are reeling under the fury of floods.
Addressing a special sitting of the House Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines here on Thursday, Kovind, the first Indian Head of State to visit this Caribbean island nation, said that multilateralism is more relevant in today’s interconnected and interdependent world than it was at any time in our shared history.
VARANASI: The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi witnessed its first Friday prayers at the premises since a ‘Shivling’ was claimed to have been found by Hindu petitioners during a court-ordered survey in the complex on May 16
Bengaluru
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday rushed to Delhi, sparking off speculation of a possible cabinet expansion as well as discussions about candidates for the upper houses of the state legislature and the Parliament
As part of the visit, Telangana chief minister KCR will meet political, media and economic experts and he will extend help to the families of the fallen soldiers of Galwan Valley, an official release said.
The commission issued its final order on May 5, earmarking 43 seats to the Hindu-majority Jammu region and 47 to Muslim-majority Kashmir – making up a total of 90 seats for the Union territory’s assembly, up from the current strength of 83.
The Kerala police on Friday detained three persons in connection with the murder of a non-resident Indian (NRI) who was reported missing soon after he landed at the Cochin international airport four days ago.