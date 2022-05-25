BREAKING: ‘We have to act,’ says Biden on gun restrictions after 18 killed in Texas shooting

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
May 25, 2022 08:20 AM IST
Bharat Bandh today: expected impact of the strike
While it is being reported that the national capital is likely to see less impact of the strike, states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh may see some disruptions. Closure of shops and public transport is expected, due to which the general public may have to face trouble.
US flag to fly at half-mast after Texas school shooting
s a mark of respect for the victims killed in the Texas school shooting, US President Joe Biden ordered on Tuesday that the flags will fly at half-mast at the White House and other public places until Saturday.
"I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022," President Joe Biden said in a press release.
May 25, 2022 07:09 AM IST
N Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile: Seoul
North Korea fired a "suspected intercontinental ballistic missile" as part of a volley of missile tests early Wednesday, Seoul's military says as per news agency AFP.
May 25, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Biden on gun restrictions: 'We have to act'
President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school. “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.
Bharat Bandh: Apart from caste-based census, some other demands include non-use of EVMs in elections; reservation to SC, ST and OBC in the private sector; MSP guarantee to farmers; non-implementation of CAA and NRC and resumption of the Old Pension Scheme.
