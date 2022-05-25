Home / India News / BREAKING: ‘We have to act,’ says Biden on gun restrictions after 18 killed in Texas shooting
BREAKING: ‘We have to act,’ says Biden on gun restrictions after 18 killed in Texas shooting

  • Breaking news highlights - May 24, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 25, 2022 08:20 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 25, 2022 08:20 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh today: expected impact of the strike

    While it is being reported that the national capital is likely to see less impact of the strike, states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh may see some disruptions. Closure of shops and public transport is expected, due to which the general public may have to face trouble.

  • May 25, 2022 07:45 AM IST

    US flag to fly at half-mast after Texas school shooting

    s a mark of respect for the victims killed in the Texas school shooting, US President Joe Biden ordered on Tuesday that the flags will fly at half-mast at the White House and other public places until Saturday.

    "I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022," President Joe Biden said in a press release.

  • May 25, 2022 07:09 AM IST

    N Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile: Seoul

    North Korea fired a "suspected intercontinental ballistic missile" as part of a volley of missile tests early Wednesday, Seoul's military says as per news agency AFP.

  • May 25, 2022 06:51 AM IST

    Biden on gun restrictions: 'We have to act'

    President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school. “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.

Bharat Bandh today: Who called & their demands; expected impact | What we know

  • Bharat Bandh: Apart from caste-based census, some other demands include non-use of EVMs in elections; reservation to SC, ST and OBC in the private sector; MSP guarantee to farmers; non-implementation of CAA and NRC and resumption of the Old Pension Scheme.
The call for a nationwide strike was made by the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation.(RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT File Photo)
The call for a nationwide strike was made by the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation.(RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT File Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 08:05 AM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Watch: Indian officer counters Rahul Gandhi, says, 'Don't you think...?'

As officer Siddhartha Verma said the word 'Rashtra' has been used even by Chanakya, Rahul Gandhi said 'Rashtra' is kingdom. To this, the officer said, "No, Rashtra is the Sanskrit of nation."
Rahul Gandhi was countered by Indian officer Siddhartha Verma on Monday over Gandhi's idea of India.&nbsp;
Rahul Gandhi was countered by Indian officer Siddhartha Verma on Monday over Gandhi's idea of India. 
Published on May 25, 2022 07:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Man kills friend, keeps skull at home in Bhopal

The incident came to the fore on Monday night when Shamsher and Asha Thakur (36) threatened their neighbours with the skull during an argument.
Man kills friend, keeps skull at home in Bhopal (Representative Image/HT File)
Man kills friend, keeps skull at home in Bhopal (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on May 25, 2022 05:50 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar
Delhiwale: A small town evening delight

Without a doubt, the greatest landmark of the place, however, here in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur is Shri Omkareshear Shiv Mandir, its spire towering above the market roofs. Many people might agree that the next landmark in significance is Kailashji Samose Wale.
Delhiwale: A small town evening delight
Delhiwale: A small town evening delight
Published on May 25, 2022 03:55 AM IST
ByMayank Austen Soofi
Kejriwal: Resolve issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed officers to resolve issues faced by a group of Kashmiri Pandits, including shifting of their shops near INA.
Kejriwal: Resolve issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits. (ANI Photo)
Kejriwal: Resolve issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits. (ANI Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 03:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Motorbike theft racked busted in east Delhi: Police

Police said at least 207 stolen motorcycle engines were seized from eight shops that belong to one of the accused, Furkaan (40) in north east Delhi’s Gokalpuri.
Motorbike theft racked busted in east Delhi: Police (HT File)
Motorbike theft racked busted in east Delhi: Police (HT File)
Published on May 25, 2022 03:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Mob in Uttarakhand village burns captured leopard alive

Pandey said the leopard’s body was taken into possession by forest officials and was sent for post-mortem.
Mob in Uttarakhand village burns captured leopard alive. (Pic for representation)
Mob in Uttarakhand village burns captured leopard alive. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 25, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
BJP's Kirit Somaiya launches fresh attack on Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit back saying: “He is an accused in the INS Vikrant fraud case. He is out on (anticipatory) bail. He should not be taken seriously.”
Kirit Somaiya (Hindustan Times)
Kirit Somaiya (Hindustan Times)
Updated on May 25, 2022 06:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Hurdles in 8-day rescue at 'man-made' Tirunelveli quarry accident

A gigantic boulder collapsed post 11 pm on May 14, burying 6 workers and heavy equipment inside a stone quarry under mounds of heavy rocks with only two survivors in Tirunelveli district
The accident at the quarry occurred at Adaimithipankulam, only 10 km from the main city, but off the high road in the interiors, which is hidden from the public eye. (Divya Chandrababu/HT)
The accident at the quarry occurred at Adaimithipankulam, only 10 km from the main city, but off the high road in the interiors, which is hidden from the public eye. (Divya Chandrababu/HT)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Godavari river: Lift irrigation plan kicks up fresh row

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government came up with the new scheme – Polavaram lift irrigation scheme – in April 2021 to lift the water from the dead storage level of the Polavaram project into the right main canal during the non-monsoon season when the water level in the reservoir is low.
The Andhra Pradesh government’s proposed construction of a new lift irrigation scheme on the ongoing Polavaram major irrigation project on the Godavari river has kicked up a fresh dispute with neighbouring Telangana. (AP File)
The Andhra Pradesh government’s proposed construction of a new lift irrigation scheme on the ongoing Polavaram major irrigation project on the Godavari river has kicked up a fresh dispute with neighbouring Telangana. (AP File)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:47 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
BJP's SC/ST wing leader killed in Chennai: Police

Balachandar, president of Chennai Central SC/ST wing, was attacked between 6 pm and 7 pm. He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Balachandar was killed by a group of unknown men in Chennai’s Chintadripet area on Tuesday, police said. (Representative Photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Balachandar was killed by a group of unknown men in Chennai’s Chintadripet area on Tuesday, police said. (Representative Photo)
Updated on May 25, 2022 05:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
TDP, activists raise doubts over police version of driver's death

Quoting the confession, the SP said Subrahmanyam, who had earlier worked as a driver with the MLC, had entered into an argument with Ananta Babu at the latter’s residence in Sriramnagar at around midnight on May 19
Kakinada superintendent of police M Ravindranath told local reporters that police registered a case against the YSRC legislative council member Ananta Babu for the death of 24-year-old driver Veedi Subrahmanyam. (Representative Photo)
Kakinada superintendent of police M Ravindranath told local reporters that police registered a case against the YSRC legislative council member Ananta Babu for the death of 24-year-old driver Veedi Subrahmanyam. (Representative Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:46 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Kerala HC judge Edapaggath recuses from actor's assault trial

Edapaggath was Ernakulam principal sessions court judge when the pen drive containing the visuals of the assault were submitted before the court in Kerala actor assault case
A day after the survivor in the actor abduction and assault case approached the Kerala high court alleging a bid to sabotage the ongoing investigation, justice Kausar Edapaggath on Tuesday recused himself from hearing her petition. (HT File)
A day after the survivor in the actor abduction and assault case approached the Kerala high court alleging a bid to sabotage the ongoing investigation, justice Kausar Edapaggath on Tuesday recused himself from hearing her petition. (HT File)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala man gets 10 years in prison for wife's suicide over dowry

A trial court in south Kerala’s Kollam on Tuesday sentenced the husband of a 23-year-old dowry death victim Vismaya V Nair, to 10 years in jail and imposed a fine of 12
Kiran Kumar, was arrested on June 22, 2021, a day after a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student, was found dead at their residence in Sasthamkotta. (Representative Photo)
Kiran Kumar, was arrested on June 22, 2021, a day after a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student, was found dead at their residence in Sasthamkotta. (Representative Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
