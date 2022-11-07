Breaking: Fire breaks out in Noida building, 7 fire tenders on site
Breaking news today November 7, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 07, 2022 09:21 AM IST
Fire breaks out in Noida building, 7 fire tenders on site
A fire broke out in Mushkin International, under Phase-2 PS limits in Noida, news agency ANI reported. Seven fire tenders, along with police were present on the spot. No casualties reported yet, the police said.
-
Nov 07, 2022 09:02 AM IST
Saudi fighter jet crashes during drill, pilots eject unharmed
A Saudi Air Force F-15S fighter jet crashed due to a technical malfunction during a routine training mission on Sunday, state news agency SPA cited the Ministry of Defence spokesman as saying.
The crew, consisting of two officers, was safely ejected.
-
Nov 07, 2022 08:29 AM IST
Fire in electrical meter room of high rise building in Thane
A major fire broke out in the electrical meter room of a 20-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting a civic official. No one was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 3.30 am in the building located in Balkum area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said, according to news agency PTI.
-
Nov 07, 2022 08:19 AM IST
China Covid cases jump to six-month high as outbreaks flare
China’s daily Covid cases jumped to the highest in more than six months, as outbreaks flared across the nation and health officials declared the nation will stick with its strict virus controls.