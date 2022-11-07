Home / India News / Breaking: Fire breaks out in Noida building, 7 fire tenders on site
Live

Breaking: Fire breaks out in Noida building, 7 fire tenders on site

india news
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 09:28 AM IST

Breaking news today November 7, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Byhindustantimes.com

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 07, 2022 09:21 AM IST

    Fire breaks out in Noida building, 7 fire tenders on site

    A fire broke out in Mushkin International, under Phase-2 PS limits in Noida, news agency ANI reported. Seven fire tenders, along with police were present on the spot. No casualties reported yet, the police said. 

  • Nov 07, 2022 09:02 AM IST

    Saudi fighter jet crashes during drill, pilots eject unharmed

    A Saudi Air Force F-15S fighter jet crashed due to a technical malfunction during a routine training mission on Sunday, state news agency SPA cited the Ministry of Defence spokesman as saying.

    The crew, consisting of two officers, was safely ejected.

  • Nov 07, 2022 08:29 AM IST

    Fire in electrical meter room of high rise building in Thane

    A major fire broke out in the electrical meter room of a 20-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting a civic official. No one was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 3.30 am in the building located in Balkum area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said, according to news agency PTI.

  • Nov 07, 2022 08:19 AM IST

    China Covid cases jump to six-month high as outbreaks flare

    China’s daily Covid cases jumped to the highest in more than six months, as outbreaks flared across the nation and health officials declared the nation will stick with its strict virus controls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Number Theory: India’s balancing act at the climate summit

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 09:18 AM IST

Data from the World Resources Institute of Climate Watch (CAIT) dataset shows that India was the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases (GHG) in absolute terms in 2019, after China and the United States.

It needs to grow at a fast pace to uplift millions, a by-product of which is more emissions. (REUTERS)
It needs to grow at a fast pace to uplift millions, a by-product of which is more emissions. (REUTERS)

Educational institutions to commemorate tribal freedom fighters on Nov 15

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 09:03 AM IST

November 15 was last year declared as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in memory of tribal freedom fighters as part of the year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence

November 15 marks the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, an iconic freedom fighter and social reformer. (Shutterstock)
November 15 marks the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, an iconic freedom fighter and social reformer. (Shutterstock)

Morning brief: High global fuel prices may push India to raise coal production

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 08:59 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Officials say high global fuel prices may push India to raise coal production
Officials say high global fuel prices may push India to raise coal production

Himachal polls: Assets of bulk of 58 lawmakers recontesting register increase

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 08:28 AM IST

The polling for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections is scheduled to take place on November 12 and the results will be announced on December 8

Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls on November 12. (PTI)
Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls on November 12. (PTI)

Breaking: India logs 937 Covid cases; active cases drop below 15,000-mark

india news
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 09:21 AM IST

Breaking news today November 7, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.

Farm fires hit 2-week low as winds dissuade farmers

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 07:23 AM IST

According to officials of the Punjab agricultural department, farmers did not set their crop residue on fire, worrying that the strong winds may cause the blazes to spread to neighbouring fields or accidentally cause freshly sown crops to catch fire.

Data from Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) on Sunday showed only two districts with more than 100 fires, the largest number–130–was in Mansa. (Photos by Sanjeev Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Data from Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) on Sunday showed only two districts with more than 100 fires, the largest number–130–was in Mansa. (Photos by Sanjeev Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

49 foreign varsities look to tie-up with Indian institutes: UGC chief

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 04:08 AM IST

Several of these universities are preparing their MoUs for the collaborations, UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar said. “These processes involve discussions and approvals within the university statutory bodies. Therefore, let us give them time to work on these matters.” he added.

UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.
UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Kerala: Ruling CPI(M) mounts attack on governor as row escalates

india news
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 05:05 AM IST

HT had reported earlier that the party had announced a protest outside the Raj Bhavan on November 15. Speaking about the protest, CPI(M) secretary MV Govindan said on Sunday that party general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate it and CPI secretary D Raja will also participate in it.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (PTI file)
Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (PTI file)

High global fuel prices may push India to raise coal production: Officials

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:45 AM IST

The government’s energy transition plan includes raising the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix from 6.3% now to 15% by 2030, mainly through imports of liquefied natural gas

India, which is the world’s third-largest consumer of fossil fuel, imports 85% of the crude oil it processes and 54% of its natural gas requirement. (File)
India, which is the world’s third-largest consumer of fossil fuel, imports 85% of the crude oil it processes and 54% of its natural gas requirement. (File)

ED issues summons to Karnataka Congress chief in National Herald case

india news
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 12:39 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress Karnataka president D K Shivakumar and his MP-brother D K Suresh to depose before the investigating officer on November 7 in the alleged National Herald money laundering case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar with party workers celebrate after senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge won the party's presidential election, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI10_19_2022_000191B) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar with party workers celebrate after senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge won the party's presidential election, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI10_19_2022_000191B) (PTI)

CJI Lalit’s last working day today, proceedings to be live-streamed

india news
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 07:18 AM IST

The Supreme Court will live stream the proceedings of the ceremonial bench headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Monday as it will be his last working day.

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit addressed the 9th convocation ceremony of National Law University, Odisha, at Cuttack on Saturday (File Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit addressed the 9th convocation ceremony of National Law University, Odisha, at Cuttack on Saturday (File Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

HTLS 2022: Time to formulate foreign policy with gender-sensitive approach

india news
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 04:58 AM IST

Mainstreaming gender requires developing a shared new lexicon that reframes priorities around issues germane to an inclusive democracy, without sidestepping difficult questions.

Engagement of women at the high tables where peace is brokered must reflect experiences at the grassroots. (Reuters)
Engagement of women at the high tables where peace is brokered must reflect experiences at the grassroots. (Reuters)

Youth beats to death his cousin

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:24 AM IST

Upon preliminary investigation, police found that Hakeem used to assault Arshad occasionally. “Hakeem had a business here, and Arshad was also working with him. They were staying together. We understand that he used to assault Arshad earlier. However, this time it became fatal,” police said

Police said A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating to death his cousin in Palakkad. (HT Archives)
Police said A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating to death his cousin in Palakkad. (HT Archives)

14 held in Bihar as woman is burnt alive on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’: Police

india news
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 05:06 AM IST

Police said a month ago, a man, identified as Parmeshwar Bhuiyan of Pachmah village, died after a prolonged illness. The family of the deceased accused Rita Devi of witchcraft, after which both families were at loggerheads.

The deceased, Rita Devi, was from the scheduled caste community and was married to Arjun Das, police said.
The deceased, Rita Devi, was from the scheduled caste community and was married to Arjun Das, police said.

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader’s murder a hate crime, say Punjab police; SIT formed

india news
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 03:08 AM IST

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri (58) was protesting outside Gopal Mandir on Majithia Road — one of the busiest places in Amritsar — when the main accused, identified as Sandeep Singh (31), shot him on November 4. The incident took place in the presence of a police team.

Relatives and family members of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead, perform his cremation in Amritsar on Sunday. (PTI)
Relatives and family members of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead, perform his cremation in Amritsar on Sunday. (PTI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out