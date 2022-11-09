Home / India News / BREAKING- NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather
BREAKING- NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 07:25 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

  • Nov 09, 2022 07:25 AM IST

    China reports 8,335 new COVID cases for Nov 8 vs 7,691 a day earlier

    China reported 8,335 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 8, of which 1,346 were symptomatic and 6,989 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

    That is compared with 7,691 new cases a day earlier – 890 symptomatic and 6,801 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

  • Nov 09, 2022 06:00 AM IST

    NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

    NASA is again postponing the launch of its new moon rocket because of a storm threatening the Florida coast.

    Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center at the end of September.

    The rocket was moved back to the launch pad last week, and NASA was aiming for a launch attempt early Monday.

  • Nov 09, 2022 05:54 AM IST

    UN to vote on resolution saying Russia must pay reparations

    The U.N. General Assembly scheduled a vote for Monday on a resolution that would call for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations.

Why did Sudha Murthy touch right-wing leader's feet? Row erupts

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 07:14 AM IST

An aide to Sudha Murthy, mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, told news agency PTI that the author wasn’t aware who Sambhaji Bhide was and had bowed to him out of respect for a senior citizen.

Screenshot from the viral video (left); Sudha Murthy meeting Sambhaji Bhide (right)

Assam to abolish 8,000 vacant school teacher posts

Published on Nov 09, 2022 06:55 AM IST

The education minister said that as these vacant posts have been kept frozen and shall be vacant for a long period till the retirement of the contractual teachers.

The state government may create posts as and when required owing to an increase in enrolment in the future. (HT PHOTO)
The state government may create posts as and when required owing to an increase in enrolment in the future. (HT PHOTO)

LIVE- NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 06:00 AM IST

6 killed in house collapse as earthquake hits Nepal; strong tremors in Delhi-NCR

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 07:11 AM IST

There were two earthquakes and one aftershock in Nepal. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR as the second earthquake hit Nepal at 1.57am.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in Nepal at the depth of 10km at at 1.57am. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: National Centre for Seismology)
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in Nepal at the depth of 10km at at 1.57am. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: National Centre for Seismology)

Worst over, focus must now be on Long Covid, robust jabs: Dr Ashish K Jha

Published on Nov 09, 2022 04:36 AM IST

Speaking at the opening session of the 20th HTLS, Ashish K Jha outlined the hits, such as the global scientific collaboration, and the misses – “the worrying persistence of misinformation” – two-and-a-half years after Sars-CoV-2 arrived, and how he sees the pandemic’s next phase.

Dr Ashish K Jha, coordinator of the Covid-19 response, White House-Covid-19-Response team in conversation with R Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (HT Photo)
Dr Ashish K Jha, coordinator of the Covid-19 response, White House-Covid-19-Response team in conversation with R Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (HT Photo)

Strong tremors in Delhi, neighbouring areas after 6.3 magnitude quake in Nepal

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 05:08 AM IST

This is the second earthquake to hit Nepal in around five hours as an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was reported in Nepal at 8:52 pm on Tuesday.

Delhi Earthquake: The epicentre of the earthquake was Nepal.(File)
Rare sighting of snow leopard in Kashmir, conservationists elated

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 04:58 AM IST

The sighting has brought hope among wildlife conservationists who said there is limited evidence of snow leopards across the union territory.

An adult leopard has been identified from pictures captured using infrared camera traps, in early October, in the upper Baltal-Zojila axis at a height of 3500-3800 metres above sea level. (HT Photo)
Need 5-6 squadrons of 4.5 generation jets to meet immediate needs: IAF chiefs

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 07:08 AM IST

A statement by the IAF said that showcasing the defence and bilateral ties between the two countries, Air chief Marshal VR Chaudhari conducted a sortie in a Rafale jet while his French counterpart General Stéphane Mille flew in a Su-30MKI fighter during the exercise in Jodhpur.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari during the bilateral exercise Garuda VIl, at Air Force Station, in Jodhpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Indian Air Force Twitter)
India seeks common carbon budget to combat emissions

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 04:19 AM IST

The carbon budget is the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that can be emitted over a period of time to keep within a certain temperature threshold, say 1.5°C.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.(ANI Photo) (ANI/PIB)
Govt provides quota for terror victims in J&K dental, medical courses

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 12:13 AM IST

Jammu/Srinagar: The Union government ministry of home affairs has decided to keep a “reserved quota” for “terror victims” in undergraduate medical and dental courses in Jammu and Kashmir for the academic year 2022-23

Govt provides quota for terror victims in J&K dental, medical courses

Centre grants 265 DNB medical seats to J&K

Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The Centre on Tuesday granted 265 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) postgraduate medical seats to several government hospitals across 20 districts in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir

Centre grants 265 DNB medical seats to J&K

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Moving beyond gender pay gap in Indian cricket

Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami welcomed a recent decision by the Indian board to give women players equal match fees as their male counterparts in international cricket.

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, the two torchbearers of Indian women’s cricket for two decades, retired from international cricket within four months of each other.

278 degrees to non-students: Probe panel in MP medical results irregularities

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 05:09 AM IST

On August 16, 2021, seven petitioners approached the Madhya Pradesh high court seeking an inquiry by an independent agency into what they alleged was “mass scale corruption” in the conduct of the 2018-19 examinations in medical and nursing colleges affiliated with the university.

The report, a copy of which HT has seen, says that the university’s report shows a mismatch between the number of those enrolled in the course, and those that got degrees — in 278 cases. (Representational image)
Gyanvapi: Verdict on plea seeking ban on entry of Muslims on November 14

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 12:05 AM IST

A fast track court in Varanasi on Tuesday deferred judgement on the maintainability of a plea seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims inside the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

There are seven cases related to the Gyanvapi mosque and its premises that are pending in various courts. (PTI)
Protests rock Kerala capital amid row over mayor’s letter

Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Though the mayor later said the letter was not written by her and the government also ordered a crime branch probe, the opposition BJP and Congress alleged the Mayor was forced to retract after her letter came out in the open

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) supporters take out a protest march towards the residence of Mayor Arya Rajendran demanding her resignation following the release of a letter allegedly written by her to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, seeking a list of candidates for 295 temporary vacancies, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (Sreeram DK)
