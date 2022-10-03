Home / India News / BREAKING: Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83
Live

BREAKING: Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 05:42 AM IST

Breaking news October 3, 2022 LIVE: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 03, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83

    The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed past 80 on Sunday as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response to the storm.

    The death toll was expected to keep rising as floodwaters receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut off from the outside world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Gollabhama sarees of Telangana get Unesco listing; an honour to Siddipet weavers: Govt

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:06 AM IST

Describing it as an honour to the skill of Siddipet weavers, Rao said the state government was making all efforts to promote Gollabhama sarees through the state textiles department and would set up stalls all over the country

Telangana finance and health minister T Harish Rao, who represents Siddipet constituency, said the Unesco had communicated to the state government that the Gollabhama sarees woven at Siddipet were listed under iconic crafts of the country. (HT Photo)
Telangana finance and health minister T Harish Rao, who represents Siddipet constituency, said the Unesco had communicated to the state government that the Gollabhama sarees woven at Siddipet were listed under iconic crafts of the country. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story

CM Jagan focuses on Naidu’s defeat on home turf Kuppam, entrusts the job to 33-year-old leader

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:05 AM IST

The man who is striving to realise the ambition of Jagan to defeat Naidu in Kuppam is 33-year-old Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharath, son of retired bureaucrat late K Chandramouli

While Jagan is confident of coming back to power again riding on his welfare agenda, his focus is now mainly on defeating his bête noire, TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on his own home turf – Kuppam assembly constituency. (HT Archives)
While Jagan is confident of coming back to power again riding on his welfare agenda, his focus is now mainly on defeating his bête noire, TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on his own home turf – Kuppam assembly constituency. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story

Three terror suspects with ISI link arrested in Hyderabad: Cops

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:04 AM IST

According to the preliminary information gathered by the police, Zahed was previously involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad including suicide attack on the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s task force office Begumpet in 2005

The police seized four hand grenades, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 41,800 cash and a motorcycle from the three terror suspects. (HT Photo)
The police seized four hand grenades, 5 41,800 cash and a motorcycle from the three terror suspects. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story

RSS takes out march amid tight security in Puducherry

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:03 AM IST

A Namassivayam, present home minister and former president of the Puducherry Congress Pradesh Committee, who was among the rebels to switch over to the BJP last year, also participated wearing the traditional uniform of the RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP

More than 500 RSS volunteers from various shakas (branches) participated in the march in Puducherry, which culminated in a public meeting. (ANI)
More than 500 RSS volunteers from various shakas (branches) participated in the march in Puducherry, which culminated in a public meeting. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Puducherry warns striking power staff of action on outages

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:02 AM IST

After the government issued a tender on September 27 to a private entity to take over Puducherry’s distribution and retail supply of power, the employees of the Puducherry electricity department began their strike on September 28 to secure their employment in the government until their retirement

Puducherry plunged into darkness on Saturday evening as the indefinite strike by electricity workers entered its fourth day against the NDA government’s plans to privatise power distribution operations. (HT Archives)
Puducherry plunged into darkness on Saturday evening as the indefinite strike by electricity workers entered its fourth day against the NDA government’s plans to privatise power distribution operations. (HT Archives)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story

Battling the ideology that killed Gandhi: Rahul

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 12:48 AM IST

The letter was written when the foot march was at Badanavalu Khadi Gramodyaga Kendra, which Mahatma Gandhi had visited back in 1927.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Badanavalu village, in Mysuru on Sunday. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Badanavalu village, in Mysuru on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru/ Mysuru
Close Story

CM slams Rahul, says needn’t talk about ‘fake Gandhis’, Cong hits back

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Reacting to Bommai’s statements Siddaramaiah, the former chief minister and leader of the opposition, on Sunday shot back saying that the Congress “did not need to learn lessons from the BJP”.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai pays floral tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, in Bengaluru, Sunday. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai pays floral tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, in Bengaluru, Sunday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

4 swept away while crossing bridge in Koppala

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 12:48 AM IST

According to local residents, the women labourers were returning from work and were trying to cross the submerged bridge at Sankanur village in Yellaburagi of Koppala when the incident took place.

The bridge was submerged after heavy rain, in Koppala. (HT Photo)
The bridge was submerged after heavy rain, in Koppala. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

Uncertainty looms over BBMP elections, no candidates finalised yet

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Earlier, on September 30, the HC had ordered the SEC to prepare a fresh list before November 30 and conduct the elections before December 31.

“I can tell you for sure that no party will want to conduct the elections. I am saying that irrespective of parties... no one wants to conduct it before the assembly elections,” said one BJP office bearer, requesting anonymity. (John1940351 / Wikimedia Commons)
“I can tell you for sure that no party will want to conduct the elections. I am saying that irrespective of parties... no one wants to conduct it before the assembly elections,” said one BJP office bearer, requesting anonymity. (John1940351 / Wikimedia Commons)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

Undertrial accused of sexually assaulting minor ends life

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 12:48 AM IST

The case was registered about five months ago when the girl informed her parents the same day of the incident, said an official.

The undertrial was lodged in Hindalaga jail after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, said an official. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The undertrial was lodged in Hindalaga jail after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, said an official. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Belagavi
Close Story

UP: Boy killed in Durga Puja pandal fire in Bhadohi, 22 critical

india news
Updated on Oct 03, 2022 05:41 AM IST

A 12-year-old boy was killed and at least 52 people were injured after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Aurai town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Sunday, officials said.

A 12-year-old boy was killed after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Aurai town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Sunday.
A 12-year-old boy was killed after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Aurai town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Sunday.
, Varanasi
Close Story

Revenue official denies link with accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case

india news
Updated on Oct 03, 2022 02:01 AM IST

A revenue sub-inspector (patwari) in Uttarakhand, who was suspended for his alleged role in the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, has dismissed all charges against him and said “he is ready to face any punishment if he is guilty”.

SDRF personnel recover the body of Ankita Bhandari from Cheela canal in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on September 24. (PT)
SDRF personnel recover the body of Ankita Bhandari from Cheela canal in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on September 24. (PT)
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun
Close Story

Gold smuggling: Kerala moves Supreme Court against shifting of trial to K'taka

india news
Updated on Oct 03, 2022 04:48 AM IST

The Kerala government, which has expressed its reservation against the Enforcement Directorate’s attempt to shift trial in the gold smuggling case to neighbouring Karnataka, has approached the Supreme Court against the federal agency’s move.

Swapna Suresh is the main accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case.
Swapna Suresh is the main accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case.
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Mulayam Singh Yadav moved to ICU as health deteriorates

india news
Updated on Oct 03, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at Medanta Hospital since August 22, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. (PTI)
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Lucknow
Close Story

Prashant Kishor embarks on yatra for ‘new Bihar’

india news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 11:47 PM IST

Pollster Prashant Kishor flaunted his election management skills on Sunday and pitched for a “new political system” to create a “better Bihar” as he started his ambitious foot march that will cover 3,500km of the state in the next 18 months.

Prashant Kishor pitched for a “new political system” to create a “better Bihar” as he started his ambitious foot march that will cover 3,500km of the state in the next 18 months. (PTI)
Prashant Kishor pitched for a “new political system” to create a “better Bihar” as he started his ambitious foot march that will cover 3,500km of the state in the next 18 months. (PTI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Bhitiharwa (bihar)
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out