BREAKING: Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83
Published on Oct 03, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Oct 03, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed past 80 on Sunday as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response to the storm.
The death toll was expected to keep rising as floodwaters receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut off from the outside world.
Gollabhama sarees of Telangana get Unesco listing; an honour to Siddipet weavers: Govt
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:06 AM IST
Describing it as an honour to the skill of Siddipet weavers, Rao said the state government was making all efforts to promote Gollabhama sarees through the state textiles department and would set up stalls all over the country
CM Jagan focuses on Naidu’s defeat on home turf Kuppam, entrusts the job to 33-year-old leader
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:05 AM IST
The man who is striving to realise the ambition of Jagan to defeat Naidu in Kuppam is 33-year-old Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharath, son of retired bureaucrat late K Chandramouli
Three terror suspects with ISI link arrested in Hyderabad: Cops
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:04 AM IST
According to the preliminary information gathered by the police, Zahed was previously involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad including suicide attack on the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s task force office Begumpet in 2005
RSS takes out march amid tight security in Puducherry
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:03 AM IST
A Namassivayam, present home minister and former president of the Puducherry Congress Pradesh Committee, who was among the rebels to switch over to the BJP last year, also participated wearing the traditional uniform of the RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP
Puducherry warns striking power staff of action on outages
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:02 AM IST
After the government issued a tender on September 27 to a private entity to take over Puducherry’s distribution and retail supply of power, the employees of the Puducherry electricity department began their strike on September 28 to secure their employment in the government until their retirement
Battling the ideology that killed Gandhi: Rahul
The letter was written when the foot march was at Badanavalu Khadi Gramodyaga Kendra, which Mahatma Gandhi had visited back in 1927.
CM slams Rahul, says needn’t talk about ‘fake Gandhis’, Cong hits back
Reacting to Bommai’s statements Siddaramaiah, the former chief minister and leader of the opposition, on Sunday shot back saying that the Congress “did not need to learn lessons from the BJP”.
4 swept away while crossing bridge in Koppala
According to local residents, the women labourers were returning from work and were trying to cross the submerged bridge at Sankanur village in Yellaburagi of Koppala when the incident took place.
Uncertainty looms over BBMP elections, no candidates finalised yet
Earlier, on September 30, the HC had ordered the SEC to prepare a fresh list before November 30 and conduct the elections before December 31.
Undertrial accused of sexually assaulting minor ends life
The case was registered about five months ago when the girl informed her parents the same day of the incident, said an official.
UP: Boy killed in Durga Puja pandal fire in Bhadohi, 22 critical
Updated on Oct 03, 2022 05:41 AM IST
A 12-year-old boy was killed and at least 52 people were injured after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Aurai town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Sunday, officials said.
, Varanasi
Revenue official denies link with accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case
Updated on Oct 03, 2022 02:01 AM IST
A revenue sub-inspector (patwari) in Uttarakhand, who was suspended for his alleged role in the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, has dismissed all charges against him and said “he is ready to face any punishment if he is guilty”.
Gold smuggling: Kerala moves Supreme Court against shifting of trial to K'taka
Updated on Oct 03, 2022 04:48 AM IST
The Kerala government, which has expressed its reservation against the Enforcement Directorate’s attempt to shift trial in the gold smuggling case to neighbouring Karnataka, has approached the Supreme Court against the federal agency’s move.
Mulayam Singh Yadav moved to ICU as health deteriorates
Updated on Oct 03, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at Medanta Hospital since August 22, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.
, LucknowPress Trust of India
Prashant Kishor embarks on yatra for ‘new Bihar’
Published on Oct 02, 2022 11:47 PM IST