Breaking news: US announces new military aid of $600 million for Ukraine

Updated on Sep 16, 2022 07:29 AM IST

Breaking news updates September 16, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 16, 2022 07:24 AM IST

    US announces new military aid of $600 million for Ukraine

    The United States has announced a new military aid of $600 million for Ukraine, according to AFP reports.

  • Sep 16, 2022 07:08 AM IST

    PM Modi to attend SCO summit today in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit today in Uzbekistan's Samarkand city. Later, PM Modi will attend various meetings with SCO leaders and hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Russia, Uzbekistan and Iran.

  • Sep 16, 2022 06:40 AM IST

    CUET 2022 UG result declared

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared CUET 2022 UG result. Candidates appeared in any of the six phases of the entrance can now download their scorecards at the CUET UG official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

  • Sep 16, 2022 06:39 AM IST

    India-Bhutan border to be reopened from Sep 23

    The respective governments of India and Bhutan have decided to reopen the international border from September 23 as the Covid cases have now subsided. Bhutan closed its international border with India in 2019 after Covid cases were on the rise. Read more

  • Sep 16, 2022 06:23 AM IST

    Mass burial site with over 440 bodies found in Ukraine's recaptured Izyum

    After Bucha, a mass burial site with over 440 bodies was discovered by Urkainian authorities in Ukriane's Izyum city which was recently recaptured by Ukraine from Russian forces according to the reports.

  • Sep 16, 2022 05:48 AM IST

    Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Leh, Ladakh

    At roughly 4.19 am, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit 189 km north of Alchi (Leh). According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred 10 km below the surface of the earth.

India-Bhutan border gates to reopen on Sept 23 after 2.5 years

Published on Sep 16, 2022 07:27 AM IST

The Bhutan government has planned eco-tourism, bird-watching and other packages for visitors. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been chalked out to facilitate seamless movement of travellers, Penjore informed.

File image of Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi visiting the Border Trade Centre at Darranga along the India-Bhutan border area, in Tamulpur district on Wednesday.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
File image of Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi visiting the Border Trade Centre at Darranga along the India-Bhutan border area, in Tamulpur district on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
‘I’m a victim,’ says Nora on Sukesh fraud case; trouble mounts for Jacqueline

Published on Sep 16, 2022 07:26 AM IST

The Delhi Police economic offences wing also questioned Pinky Irani, who had apparently introduced Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi to conman Sukesh.

Bollywood film actor Nora Fatehi at a fashion show for Mijwan Welfare Society in Mumbai.&nbsp;(AFP)
Bollywood film actor Nora Fatehi at a fashion show for Mijwan Welfare Society in Mumbai. (AFP)
Nirmala Sitharaman explains why she speaks Hindi with 'sankoch'

Published on Sep 16, 2022 06:43 AM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman said when she attended college in Tamil Nadu, the state government denied scholarship to students, even toppers, who chose Hindi or Sanskrit as the second language.

Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday delivered a 35-minute Hindi speech and said her Hindi is not fluent.&nbsp;
Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday delivered a 35-minute Hindi speech and said her Hindi is not fluent. 
'Shame that industrialists asked to defend': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Vedanta

Published on Sep 16, 2022 06:01 AM IST

Priyanka Chaturvedi said industrialists are now asked to defend Centre's arm-twisting after Anil Agarwal tweeted why his company chose Gujarat over Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar said promising bigger project to Maharashtra is like ‘convincing a child’

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar commented on the loss of the Vedanta Foxconn deal and the tug of war that followed.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar commented on the loss of the Vedanta Foxconn deal and the tug of war that followed.
KCR’s family is involved in Delhi liquor scam, says Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Addressing a gathering at Kukatpally, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said, “KCR family has not spared any scam. KCR family has a role in all scams including land, sand and liquor. KCR’s family has a role in the Delhi liquor scam too.”

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has a role in the Delhi liquor scam (Agencies)
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has a role in the Delhi liquor scam (Agencies)
TN unit of BJP to distribute gold rings among newborns on Modi’s birthday

Updated on Sep 16, 2022 04:40 AM IST

All children who share their birthday with the prime minister – September 17 – will be given a gold ring, said minister of state in-charge of fisheries and information and broadcasting, L Murugan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday is on September 17. (AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday is on September 17. (AP)
Uttar Pradesh holds survey of historic Islamic seminary in Lucknow

Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:19 AM IST

“The madrasa Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama is not recognised by the UP State Madrasa Education Board. The authorities here said the seminary is registered under the 1860 Societies Registration Act and is even older than the UP State Madrasa Education Board,” the District Minority Officer said.

A three-member team of the Uttar Pradesh government held a survey of a 125-year-old Islamic seminary in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
A three-member team of the Uttar Pradesh government held a survey of a 125-year-old Islamic seminary in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
New Telangana secretariat to be named after Ambedkar: KCR

Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:19 AM IST

Telangana government’s announcement comes after the state legislative assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution requesting the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to name the new Parliament building complex after Ambedkar

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said his government is committed to the philosophy of Ambedkar that the people of India should get equal respect in all fields. (PTI)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said his government is committed to the philosophy of Ambedkar that the people of India should get equal respect in all fields. (PTI)
CM Jagan bats for three capitals in House debate

Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Taking a dig at the ongoing agitation by a section of farmers of Amaravati, Jagan said the agitation was not for the development of SCs, STs, BCs or minorities but to safeguard the interests of a few people belonging to the wealthy class

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday declared that Visakhapatnam is the natural choice for the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, as it is the biggest city in the state with ready-made infrastructure. (ANI)
Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday declared that Visakhapatnam is the natural choice for the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, as it is the biggest city in the state with ready-made infrastructure. (ANI)
After 14-yr legal battle, demolition of private resort in Kerala begins

Updated on Sep 16, 2022 12:17 AM IST

On Thursday, two of the 54 premium villas were demolished. Officials familiar with the matter said some the villas have two swimming pools and the initial rent quoted for a night was ₹55,000

The seven-star private resort has been constructed at Panavalli Island in Kerala’s Alappuzha district in violation of the Coastal Regulations Zone Act. (HT Photo)
The seven-star private resort has been constructed at Panavalli Island in Kerala’s Alappuzha district in violation of the Coastal Regulations Zone Act. (HT Photo)
Patients’ death in hospital ‘after power outage’: Cong seeks health min’s resignation, probe on

Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:12 AM IST

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. “The government has decided to give a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of the victims of Ballari incident,” he said.

A day after two patients died in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital allegedly due to a power failure in Ballari, Karnataka, the Congress on Thursday slammed the state government and demanded health minister K Sudhakar’s resignation. (Representative Photo)
A day after two patients died in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital allegedly due to a power failure in Ballari, Karnataka, the Congress on Thursday slammed the state government and demanded health minister K Sudhakar’s resignation. (Representative Photo)
8 Adivasi insurgent outfits ink peace deal with Centre

Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:07 AM IST

The Union and Assam governments on Thursday signed a peace accord with eight tribal insurgent outfits of the state, with Union home minister Amit Shah saying the Union government is working towards ending all border disputes in the northeast by 2024.

Union home minister Amit Shah with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
No differences among judges over new way of listing of cases: CJI

Updated on Sep 16, 2022 04:45 AM IST

The comment came after a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka of the Supreme Court, in two separate orders passed on Monday, criticized the new listing system introduced by CJI UU Lalit.

CJI Lalit said that a new way of listing cases is naturally bound to have some problems. (ANI)
CJI Lalit said that a new way of listing cases is naturally bound to have some problems. (ANI)
Govt begins 15-day free rabies vaccination drive in K’taka

Published on Sep 15, 2022 11:57 PM IST

He launched the free rabies vaccination campaign at Pashu Super Specialty Hospital, Queens Road, Bengaluru.

With an aim to create awareness, Karnataka animal husbandry minister Prabhu B Chavan on Thursday said a 15-day vaccination campaign has been launched across the state to prevent rabies, which is a deadly animal disease. (Representative Photo)
With an aim to create awareness, Karnataka animal husbandry minister Prabhu B Chavan on Thursday said a 15-day vaccination campaign has been launched across the state to prevent rabies, which is a deadly animal disease. (Representative Photo)
