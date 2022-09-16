Breaking news: US announces new military aid of $600 million for Ukraine
-
Sep 16, 2022 07:24 AM IST
US announces new military aid of $600 million for Ukraine
The United States has announced a new military aid of $600 million for Ukraine, according to AFP reports.
-
Sep 16, 2022 07:08 AM IST
PM Modi to attend SCO summit today in Samarkand, Uzbekistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit today in Uzbekistan's Samarkand city. Later, PM Modi will attend various meetings with SCO leaders and hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Russia, Uzbekistan and Iran.
-
Sep 16, 2022 06:40 AM IST
CUET 2022 UG result declared
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared CUET 2022 UG result. Candidates appeared in any of the six phases of the entrance can now download their scorecards at the CUET UG official website cuet.samarth.ac.in
-
Sep 16, 2022 06:39 AM IST
India-Bhutan border to be reopened from Sep 23
The respective governments of India and Bhutan have decided to reopen the international border from September 23 as the Covid cases have now subsided. Bhutan closed its international border with India in 2019 after Covid cases were on the rise. Read more
-
Sep 16, 2022 06:23 AM IST
Mass burial site with over 440 bodies found in Ukraine's recaptured Izyum
After Bucha, a mass burial site with over 440 bodies was discovered by Urkainian authorities in Ukriane's Izyum city which was recently recaptured by Ukraine from Russian forces according to the reports.
-
Sep 16, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Leh, Ladakh
At roughly 4.19 am, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit 189 km north of Alchi (Leh). According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred 10 km below the surface of the earth.