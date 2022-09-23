Home / India News / BREAKING: Amit Shah to hold rally in Bihar's Purnia today
BREAKING: Amit Shah to hold rally in Bihar's Purnia today

india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 05:46 AM IST

Breaking news today September 23, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 23, 2022 05:46 AM IST

    PM Modi may visit UK in October as both sides push for FTA

    India and the UK are looking to firm up a visit to London next month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the signing of a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), people familiar with the matter said. Read  more

  • Sep 23, 2022 05:45 AM IST

    Amit Shah to hold rally in Purnia today, chair key BJP meet in Kishanganj

    Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will address a rally in Purnia and later hold a meeting of his party’s legislators and members of Parliament (MPs) from Bihar in Kishanganj on Friday, the first day of his two-day visit to Seemanchal region having a significant Muslim population, which is being seen as the beginning of BJP’s campaign for the 2024 parliamentary elections. Read more

Several leaders held in Karnataka as NIA cracks down on PFI

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:19 AM IST

NIA carried out raids at the offices of the Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India (PFI) and residences of their key office-bearers in Karnataka, detaining some of them

Security personnel keep vigil outside the PFI office in Bengaluru on Thursday during the NIA raids. (PTI)
Security personnel keep vigil outside the PFI office in Bengaluru on Thursday during the NIA raids. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Revised Draft Indian Ports Bill 2022 will stifle state-specific initiatives: TN CM

india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Strongly objecting to other centralising provisions in the draft bill that he said encroaches upon the powers of the maritime states/maritime state boards, Stalin said, “The Indian port sector needs less centralisation and less regulation, not more.”

The revised draft Indian Ports Bill, 2022, in the present form, will stifle state-specific initiatives by imposing a centralised regulatory regime on non-major ports, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said on Thursday. (ANI)
The revised draft Indian Ports Bill, 2022, in the present form, will stifle state-specific initiatives by imposing a centralised regulatory regime on non-major ports, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said on Thursday. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Suicide of alumnus: Protest on NIT campus

india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 12:10 AM IST

The student of the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Mohali in Punjab, a native of Cherthala in Kerala, had died by suicide in his hostel room on September 20.

The suicide of a former student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kozhikode has prompted supporters of the Students Federation of India (SFI) to stage a protest demonstration on the campus on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)
The suicide of a former student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kozhikode has prompted supporters of the Students Federation of India (SFI) to stage a protest demonstration on the campus on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Kozhikode
AKG Centre attack suspect in custody of state crime branch

india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 12:10 AM IST

A senior crime branch officer told PTI that Jithin was a local Youth Congress leader and a native of Kazhakootam near here and he had allegedly carried out the attack in retaliation to the vandalism of KPCC offices.

The crime branch wing of Kerala police on Thursday apprehended a local Youth Congress leader suspected of being behind the attack on AKG Centre, the state headquarters of the ruling CPI(M), a move which the Congress claimed was aimed at derailing the ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra”. (PTI File)
The crime branch wing of Kerala police on Thursday apprehended a local Youth Congress leader suspected of being behind the attack on AKG Centre, the state headquarters of the ruling CPI(M), a move which the Congress claimed was aimed at derailing the ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra”. (PTI File)
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram/kochi
Aim to break silos likely behind trade focus

india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 04:57 AM IST

During an interaction at Columbia University on Wednesday, responding to a question on trade and geopolitics, foreign minister S Jaishankar said, “Trade has to be done on trade merits primarily. I keep saying that to my trade minister you have to tell us you have got a great deal. I won’t press you to compromise on economic merits.”

External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Columbia University Professor Arvind Panagariya during an interactive discussion at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, in New York on Wednesday. (ANI)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Columbia University Professor Arvind Panagariya during an interactive discussion at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, in New York on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByPrashant Jha, Hindustan Times, New York
Andhra amends capital region act to allow houses for weaker sections in Amaravati

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:06 AM IST

The state legislative assembly on Wednesday passed a legislation amending the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act, 2014, and the AP Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (APMRUDA) Act, 2016.

Amaravati, which was proposed to be developed as the world class capital city of Andhra Pradesh by the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, will soon be dotted by houses for weaker sections. (Representative Photo/HT)
Amaravati, which was proposed to be developed as the world class capital city of Andhra Pradesh by the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, will soon be dotted by houses for weaker sections. (Representative Photo/HT)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UK to return Hyderabad Nizam’s sword

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST

The ceremonial sword or “talwar” was one of the seven objects to be returned to India by Glasgow Life, which manages the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum at Glasgow, Scotland.

Hyderabad awaits the return of a 14th century sword that was believed to have been gifted or sold by a top official of the sixth Nizam to a British army general more than 100 years ago. (HT)
Hyderabad awaits the return of a 14th century sword that was believed to have been gifted or sold by a top official of the sixth Nizam to a British army general more than 100 years ago. (HT)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
NIA raids PFI leaders in Andhra, Telangana

india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 12:04 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday continued raids on the residences and offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) in several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as part of nationwide crackdown on the group for its alleged terror links.

A senior police official familiar with the development said the NIA teams, supported by local police, raided the premises of the PFI Telangana headquarters at Chandrayangutta on Thursday morning. (ANI)
A senior police official familiar with the development said the NIA teams, supported by local police, raided the premises of the PFI Telangana headquarters at Chandrayangutta on Thursday morning. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
11 PFI leaders, workers arrested in TN during NIA raids

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:03 AM IST

AS Ismail, national executive committee member of the PFI, was secured from his residence at Karumbukadai in Coimbatore district around 6 am. Mohammed Shakif, national secretary (media and public relations), was secured from Coimbatore railway station when he was on his way from Malappuram (in Kerala) to Mangaluru (in Karnataka).

The central security agencies led by NIA on Thursday raided the PFI Tamil Nadu headquarters in Chennai and residences of its office bearers across the state, and arrested 11 workers of the controversial Islamist group over terror charges. (PTI)
The central security agencies led by NIA on Thursday raided the PFI Tamil Nadu headquarters in Chennai and residences of its office bearers across the state, and arrested 11 workers of the controversial Islamist group over terror charges. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
PFI calls for Kerala bandh today to protest raids, arrests by NIA

india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 12:03 AM IST

In a statement, the PFI said the arrest of its top leaders was “part of terror unleashed by an oppressive regime controlled by the RSS”.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday called for a Kerala shutdown on Friday, as members of the controversial Islamist group protested across the state against the pre-dawn raids and arrests of its 22 key leaders by central agencies led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over alleged terror activities. (PTI)
The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday called for a Kerala shutdown on Friday, as members of the controversial Islamist group protested across the state against the pre-dawn raids and arrests of its 22 key leaders by central agencies led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over alleged terror activities. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Scandinavia to Baltics, a concern over Ukraine war, applause for India

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:02 AM IST

As Ukraine has notched up military successes and Russia has doubled down on its offensive, there is concern and anxiety among the front line states that border Russia about the situation

Ukrainian soldiers stand next to a BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher in eastern Ukraine on Thursday. (AFP)
Ukrainian soldiers stand next to a BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher in eastern Ukraine on Thursday. (AFP)
ByPrashant Jha, New York
Madras HC allows RSS to take out procession in TN on Oct 2

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan said that the state authorities should grant the permission on or before September 28 and a detailed order will be passed later.

In a win for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Madras high court on Thursday directed the state government to grant them permission to go on a route march in 50 locations with restrictions on October 2. (HT)
In a win for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Madras high court on Thursday directed the state government to grant them permission to go on a route march in 50 locations with restrictions on October 2. (HT)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
MP man murders teen for sexually harassing him, later kills self: Police

india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 05:03 AM IST

According to the Gwalior police, they found the man, who worked as a make-up artist, hanging in his home on Wednesday and also recovered a four-page note. In the purported suicide note, the 20-year-old alleged that he was sexually harassed by the boy, who was five years younger to him, and that he has taken his revenge, senior officers said.

Prima facie investigation suggested that the man killed the boy on Tuesday before ending his life a day later, MP police said, adding that a murder case has been registered against the 20-year-old.
Prima facie investigation suggested that the man killed the boy on Tuesday before ending his life a day later, MP police said, adding that a murder case has been registered against the 20-year-old.
ByShruti Tomar, Hindustan Times, Bhopal/gwalior
RSS chief meets imam body head in outreach to Muslims

india news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 11:54 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday met All India Imam Organisation chief Umer Ahmed Ilyasi and visited a madrasa run by the organisation in the national capital.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
