BREAKING: Amit Shah to hold rally in Bihar's Purnia today
Sep 23, 2022 05:46 AM IST
PM Modi may visit UK in October as both sides push for FTA
India and the UK are looking to firm up a visit to London next month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the signing of a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), people familiar with the matter said. Read more
Sep 23, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Amit Shah to hold rally in Purnia today, chair key BJP meet in Kishanganj
Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will address a rally in Purnia and later hold a meeting of his party’s legislators and members of Parliament (MPs) from Bihar in Kishanganj on Friday, the first day of his two-day visit to Seemanchal region having a significant Muslim population, which is being seen as the beginning of BJP’s campaign for the 2024 parliamentary elections. Read more