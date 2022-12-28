Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi arrives at hospital in Ahmedabad where mother Heeraben Modi is admitted
Live

LIVE: PM Modi arrives at hospital in Ahmedabad where mother Heeraben Modi is admitted

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 04:18 PM IST

Breaking news December 28, 2022:

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 28, 2022 04:17 PM IST

    PM Modi arrives at hospital in Ahmedabad where mother Heeraben Modi is admitted

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted. As per the hospital, her health condition is stable, ANI reported.

  • Dec 28, 2022 03:25 PM IST

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Waliv Police produce accused Sheezan Khan in Vasai court

    The Waliv Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday produced actor Sheezan Khan in the Vasai court in the death case of TV actress Tunisha Sharma.

  • Dec 28, 2022 03:19 PM IST

     Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother Heeraben

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wishes a speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi who is hospitalised in Ahmedabad.

  • Dec 28, 2022 02:55 PM IST

    4 heavily-armed terrorists travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

    Four heavily-armed terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir after infiltrating from Pakistan, were killed in a "chance encounter" with security forces here on Wednesday, a police officer said, terming it a "major success" ahead of Republic Day, PTI reported. 

  • Dec 28, 2022 02:44 PM IST

    Andhra CM Reddy meets PM Modi in Delhi

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday, ANI reported.

  • Dec 28, 2022 02:42 PM IST

    Woman alleges gang-rape by three in shared cab, accused arrested

    “A woman gave a complaint at Etmadpur police station today. In the complaint, she said she took a shared taxi from Noida and on the way, 3 boys raped her and dropped her near Etmadpur”: Preetinder Singh, CP, Agra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

  • Dec 28, 2022 02:31 PM IST

     PM likely to arrive in Ahmedabad as mother hospitalised

    According to Gujarat government officials, PM Modi is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

  • Dec 28, 2022 01:47 PM IST

    PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi hospitalised

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, entered her 100th year, admitted in Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. A press note from the hospital said her condition is stable.

  • Dec 28, 2022 12:55 PM IST

    ICICI Bank-Videocon fraud case: CBI court gives 2-day custody of chief accused

    CBI court gives 2-day custody to the investigation agency of the prime accused of ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case, Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot, reports ANI.

  • Dec 28, 2022 12:26 PM IST

    Congress writes to Union home minister over ‘regular breach in security' during Bharat Jodo Yatra

  • Dec 28, 2022 11:47 AM IST

    Jammu encounter update: One more terrorist killed during clash with security forces

    One more terrorist was killed by security forces during the encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area. “Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Sidhra area in Jammu. Seven AK-47 rifles, one M4 rifle , three pistols along with other ammunition were recovered. Truck owner is yet to be identified; truck was going from Jammu to Srinagar. Search still on,” ADGP Mukesh Singh said.

  • Dec 28, 2022 11:36 AM IST

    Union home minister Amit Shah to hold meetings on Leh-Ladakh, J&K today

    Union home minister Amit Shah will hold meetings on Leh-Ladakh at 3 pm and Jammu and Kasmir at 4 pm, reports ANI.

  • Dec 28, 2022 11:05 AM IST

    Maharashtra: Opposition MLAs demand agriculture minister Abdul Sattar's resignation

    Opposition MLA in the Maharashtra assembly demanded state's agriculture minister Abdul Sattar's resignation over illegal regularisation of government land.

  • Dec 28, 2022 10:31 AM IST

    'India progressed as Congress broke shackles of Dalit, poor…': Congress president Kharge

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the 138th Foundation Day of the party. He said his party follows the principle of taking everyone along. 

  • Dec 28, 2022 09:53 AM IST

    Our government is stringent on paper leak issue: Rajasthan minister

    Minister in Rajasthan government Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday said on RPSC paper leak case that several exam papers get leaked every day and it also happens in BJP-ruled state such as Uttar Pradesh. “Papers are getting leaked every day in UP which is a BJP-ruled state. Papers get leaked in many exams in India. Neither Rajasthan nor UP govt wants that. Our govt is stringent on paper leak issue, we won't spare anybody,” the minister told ANI.

  • Dec 28, 2022 09:46 AM IST

    RPSC paper leak: Police arrest 6 people, recover several fake degrees

  • Dec 28, 2022 09:15 AM IST

    Jammu encounter: Three terrorists eliminated, truck driver fled from the spot, says senior cop

    The additional deputy general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said that three terrorists involved in the clash were eliminated and a truck driver fled from the spot. Read more

  • Dec 28, 2022 09:05 AM IST

    Congress to celebrate its 138th Foundation Day today

  • Dec 28, 2022 07:53 AM IST

    Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu

    Encounter breaks out between security forces and two to three terrorists on Jammu's Panjtirthi-Sidhra road at 7.30 am. Additional reinforcement rushed. Grenade blasts followed by exchange of fire on. Further details awaited.

  • Dec 28, 2022 07:28 AM IST

    US House bans TikTok on all government-issued devices

    The popular Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from all U.S. House of Representatives-managed devices, according to the House's administration arm, mimicking a law soon to go into effect banning the app from U.S. government devices. Read more

  • Dec 28, 2022 07:09 AM IST

    Air India Express issues Covid guidelines for travellers coming from UAE

    Completely immunised, using of masks and maintaining physical distancing are some of the Covid-appropriate behaviour advised by Air India Express for passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates. 

    "All guests should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country. All guests should preferably use masks and follow physical distancing on flights/travel and at all points of entry," Air India Express said on Twitter.

  • Dec 28, 2022 06:05 AM IST

    Uttarakhand: Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude strikes Uttarkashi

    An earthquake of 3.1 magnitudes jolted Uttarkashi at 2.19 am.

  • Dec 28, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    UP: House fire kills 5 members of a family

    Five members of a family including a woman, one adult and three minors died in a house fire that broke out at Shahpur village, Kopaganj PS in Mau district, reports ANI.

  • Dec 28, 2022 05:49 AM IST

    Two earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.3 magnitudes strike Nepal

    Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal. Read more

Topics
breaking news india news earthquake nepal air india express covid-19 jammu paper leak rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra pm modi narendra modi + 10 more

Rahul Gandhi's heartwarming moment with mother Sonia is winning internet | Video

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 03:39 PM IST

A video of Rahul sharing a heartwarming moment with his mother is doing rounds on the internet. The duo share a laugh while interacting with senior Congress leader Ambika Soni.

Rahul Gandhi was captured sharing a joyful moment with his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)
Rahul Gandhi was captured sharing a joyful moment with his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

'Modiji, I extend love, support... ': Rahul Gandhi as PM's mother hospitalised

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 03:45 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi is currently admitted in Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital and her condition is stable.

PM Modi seen seeking blessing from his mother Heeraben Modi in March, 2022.(ANI)
PM Modi seen seeking blessing from his mother Heeraben Modi in March, 2022.(ANI)

Tunisha Sharma case should be probed from 'love jihad' angle: Maha BJP MLA

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 03:17 PM IST

The demand comes days after Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan alleged the death of Sharma was a matter of "love jihad" and that the state was planning to bring a strict law to curb such incidents.

Tunisha Sharma died on Saturday.
Tunisha Sharma died on Saturday.

PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben hospitalised; doctors say she is stable

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 03:17 PM IST

PM Modi’s mother, Heeraben, was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben’s condition is stable, said Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (Twitter/KanchanGupta)
PM Modi’s mother Heeraben’s condition is stable, said Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (Twitter/KanchanGupta)

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress writes to Shah over security breaches

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 02:41 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi led the yatra through key areas of the national capital on Saturday last after the march traversed nine states and covered close to 3,000km

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. (PTI)

Custody of Chanda Kochhar, her husband & Videocon's Dhoot extended till Dec 29

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 02:40 PM IST

The Kochhars and Dhoot were arrested last week in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of six loans worth ₹1,875 given by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.

Deepak Kochhar, husband of former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, with her leaves the CBI Special Court after appearing before it in the ICICI money laundering case, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Deepak Kochhar, husband of former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, with her leaves the CBI Special Court after appearing before it in the ICICI money laundering case, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi at Ahmedabad hospital to meet mother Heeraben

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 04:16 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi met his mother earlier this month, ahead of the second and final phase of Gujarat assembly election.

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben’s condition is stable, said Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (Twitter/KanchanGupta)
PM Modi’s mother Heeraben’s condition is stable, said Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (Twitter/KanchanGupta)

Covid: 250 million Corbevax, Covaxin in stock, ready for dispatch

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 01:44 PM IST

Nearly 200 million Corbevax vaccine of Biological E and 50 million of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are stockpiled at the moment.

Covid: 250 million Corbevax, Covaxin in stock, ready for dispatch.(Reuters/ Representational)
Covid: 250 million Corbevax, Covaxin in stock, ready for dispatch.(Reuters/ Representational)

Toyota Innova HyCross MPV launched. How much for strong hybrid variant?

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 01:26 PM IST

The Innova Hycross is available in two powertrains. here is a gasoline engine and a strong hybrid powertrain. Both engines get an automatic transmission and there is no diesel engine on offer.

Innova Hycross ditches the ladder frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body.
Innova Hycross ditches the ladder frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body.

Afternoon brief: China's update on passports, visas as Covid curbs ease

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 01:10 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China stopped issuing visas to foreigners and passports to its own people at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.(AP)
China stopped issuing visas to foreigners and passports to its own people at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.(AP)

Ratan Tata Birthday: Leaders, netizens extend their wishes to top industrialist

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 01:20 PM IST

The iconic Indian business tycoon and industrialist - who is an inspiration to millions worldwide - was born in Mumbai in 1937 on this day.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of the Tata Group of Industries.(Instagram/@ratantata)
Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of the Tata Group of Industries.(Instagram/@ratantata)

‘Jab tak chal rahi hai…’: Rahul Gandhi spotted in t-shirt again

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 02:37 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi made headlines last week after wearing a plain t-shirt and slacks, oblivious to (nearly) freezing winter temperatures in Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wears 'Gandhi topi', sporting a white t-shirt, during the party's 138th Foundation Day function, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wears 'Gandhi topi', sporting a white t-shirt, during the party's 138th Foundation Day function, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

'Despite Rahul Gandhi's Z+ category cover': Cong writes to Centre over security

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 02:35 PM IST

‘Don’t even attempt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra. This is our warning. In Badarpur, we saw a complete collapse in crowd management. Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders managed the crowd," Pawan Khera said.

Despite Rahul Gandhi's Z category security: Cong writes to home minister over security(REUTERS)
Despite Rahul Gandhi's Z category security: Cong writes to home minister over security(REUTERS)

Congress foundation day: Kharge attacks BJP over unemployment, hatred

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:31 PM IST

Malllikarjun Kharge accused the ruling BJP of creating divisions, sowing hatred, and perpetuating unemployment

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressing party leaders. (PTI)
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressing party leaders. (PTI)

Prioritise assistance requests from other countries: Union home secretary

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 11:49 AM IST

Ajay Kumar Bhalla was speaking at a workshop for Interpol liaison officers organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. (ANI)
Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. (ANI)
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
