LIVE: PM Modi arrives at hospital in Ahmedabad where mother Heeraben Modi is admitted
Breaking news December 28, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 28, 2022 04:17 PM IST
PM Modi arrives at hospital in Ahmedabad where mother Heeraben Modi is admitted
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted. As per the hospital, her health condition is stable, ANI reported.
-
Dec 28, 2022 03:25 PM IST
Tunisha Sharma death case: Waliv Police produce accused Sheezan Khan in Vasai court
The Waliv Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday produced actor Sheezan Khan in the Vasai court in the death case of TV actress Tunisha Sharma.
-
Dec 28, 2022 03:19 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother Heeraben
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wishes a speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi who is hospitalised in Ahmedabad.
-
Dec 28, 2022 02:55 PM IST
4 heavily-armed terrorists travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu
Four heavily-armed terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir after infiltrating from Pakistan, were killed in a "chance encounter" with security forces here on Wednesday, a police officer said, terming it a "major success" ahead of Republic Day, PTI reported.
-
Dec 28, 2022 02:44 PM IST
Andhra CM Reddy meets PM Modi in Delhi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday, ANI reported.
-
Dec 28, 2022 02:42 PM IST
Woman alleges gang-rape by three in shared cab, accused arrested
“A woman gave a complaint at Etmadpur police station today. In the complaint, she said she took a shared taxi from Noida and on the way, 3 boys raped her and dropped her near Etmadpur”: Preetinder Singh, CP, Agra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
-
Dec 28, 2022 02:31 PM IST
PM likely to arrive in Ahmedabad as mother hospitalised
According to Gujarat government officials, PM Modi is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.
-
Dec 28, 2022 01:47 PM IST
PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi hospitalised
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, entered her 100th year, admitted in Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. A press note from the hospital said her condition is stable.
-
Dec 28, 2022 12:55 PM IST
ICICI Bank-Videocon fraud case: CBI court gives 2-day custody of chief accused
CBI court gives 2-day custody to the investigation agency of the prime accused of ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case, Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot, reports ANI.
-
Dec 28, 2022 12:26 PM IST
Congress writes to Union home minister over ‘regular breach in security' during Bharat Jodo Yatra
-
Dec 28, 2022 11:47 AM IST
Jammu encounter update: One more terrorist killed during clash with security forces
One more terrorist was killed by security forces during the encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area. “Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Sidhra area in Jammu. Seven AK-47 rifles, one M4 rifle , three pistols along with other ammunition were recovered. Truck owner is yet to be identified; truck was going from Jammu to Srinagar. Search still on,” ADGP Mukesh Singh said.
-
Dec 28, 2022 11:36 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah to hold meetings on Leh-Ladakh, J&K today
Union home minister Amit Shah will hold meetings on Leh-Ladakh at 3 pm and Jammu and Kasmir at 4 pm, reports ANI.
-
Dec 28, 2022 11:05 AM IST
Maharashtra: Opposition MLAs demand agriculture minister Abdul Sattar's resignation
Opposition MLA in the Maharashtra assembly demanded state's agriculture minister Abdul Sattar's resignation over illegal regularisation of government land.
-
Dec 28, 2022 10:31 AM IST
'India progressed as Congress broke shackles of Dalit, poor…': Congress president Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the 138th Foundation Day of the party. He said his party follows the principle of taking everyone along.
-
Dec 28, 2022 09:53 AM IST
Our government is stringent on paper leak issue: Rajasthan minister
Minister in Rajasthan government Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday said on RPSC paper leak case that several exam papers get leaked every day and it also happens in BJP-ruled state such as Uttar Pradesh. “Papers are getting leaked every day in UP which is a BJP-ruled state. Papers get leaked in many exams in India. Neither Rajasthan nor UP govt wants that. Our govt is stringent on paper leak issue, we won't spare anybody,” the minister told ANI.
-
Dec 28, 2022 09:46 AM IST
RPSC paper leak: Police arrest 6 people, recover several fake degrees
-
Dec 28, 2022 09:15 AM IST
Jammu encounter: Three terrorists eliminated, truck driver fled from the spot, says senior cop
The additional deputy general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said that three terrorists involved in the clash were eliminated and a truck driver fled from the spot. Read more
-
Dec 28, 2022 09:05 AM IST
Congress to celebrate its 138th Foundation Day today
-
Dec 28, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu
Encounter breaks out between security forces and two to three terrorists on Jammu's Panjtirthi-Sidhra road at 7.30 am. Additional reinforcement rushed. Grenade blasts followed by exchange of fire on. Further details awaited.
-
Dec 28, 2022 07:28 AM IST
US House bans TikTok on all government-issued devices
The popular Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from all U.S. House of Representatives-managed devices, according to the House's administration arm, mimicking a law soon to go into effect banning the app from U.S. government devices. Read more
-
Dec 28, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Air India Express issues Covid guidelines for travellers coming from UAE
Completely immunised, using of masks and maintaining physical distancing are some of the Covid-appropriate behaviour advised by Air India Express for passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates.
"All guests should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country. All guests should preferably use masks and follow physical distancing on flights/travel and at all points of entry," Air India Express said on Twitter.
-
Dec 28, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Uttarakhand: Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude strikes Uttarkashi
An earthquake of 3.1 magnitudes jolted Uttarkashi at 2.19 am.
-
Dec 28, 2022 06:02 AM IST
UP: House fire kills 5 members of a family
Five members of a family including a woman, one adult and three minors died in a house fire that broke out at Shahpur village, Kopaganj PS in Mau district, reports ANI.
-
Dec 28, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Two earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.3 magnitudes strike Nepal
Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal. Read more