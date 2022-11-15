Home / India News / BREAKING: PM arrives in Bali for G20 Summit, Indonesian President greets him
BREAKING: PM arrives in Bali for G20 Summit, Indonesian President greets him

india news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 07:18 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 15, 2022 07:04 AM IST

    PM Modi arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 Summit. He is greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. MEA tweeted that “detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health” are on the G20 Summit agenda today. “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” the tweet added.

  • Nov 15, 2022 06:48 AM IST

    Cambodian PM Hun Sen says positive for Covid after hosting ASEAN summit

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that he tested positive for Covid-19 two days after hosting ASEAN summit. Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was at the summit. He got the positive result after arriving for the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, and has as a result, cancelled his meetings there.

  • Nov 15, 2022 05:45 AM IST

    Elon Musk fires another Twitter employee

    New owner and CEO of Twitter Elon Musk has fired another Twitter employee, and this time, he did it via a tweet. The employee had laid out technical information to Musk on Twitter after the Tesla CEO apologised about the micro-blogging site being “super slow” on Android. After the conversation went on between the two for some time, several users chimed in and called out the employee for publicly talking about issues with his boss. One of these users tagged Musk and said that he probably should not want such an employee in his team, and as a reply, the world's richest man said, “He's fired”.

    The employee's Twitter profile though says, “still @Twitter”, it also carries “open to new opportunities”.

PM Modi set to attend G20 Summit in Bali

india news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 07:14 AM IST

G20 Summit: On Monday, Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meeting remained the highlight.

PM Modi arrives to attend the G-20 Summit. (MEA/ Twitter)
PM Modi arrives to attend the G-20 Summit. (MEA/ Twitter)

Jairam condemns ‘heinous’ Delhi murder: ‘Daughters of India deserve justice’

india news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 06:59 AM IST

Delhi Police on Monday arrested Aftab Poonawalla for allegedly killing his 26-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walker at their rented flat in Delhi following a fight in May this year. The accused cut her body into at least 35 pieces and disposed those of in and around Delhi.

Indian National Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
Indian National Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

5 family members drown in Narmada canal in bid to save woman

india news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 06:01 AM IST

The woman had slipped into the canal while fetching water.

Saurabh Singh, Kutch West SP, said that the police have recovered all the bodies. (Representational Image)
Saurabh Singh, Kutch West SP, said that the police have recovered all the bodies. (Representational Image)

BREAKING: PM Modi arrives in Bali for G20 Summit, Indonesian Prez greets him

india news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 07:06 AM IST

special commissioner to manage traffic

india news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 12:43 AM IST

According to a senior officer, the decision was taken by the Chief Minister’s Office to address concerns over the traffic in the city. Several industrialists and investors had raised concerns over crippling traffic, particularly during Invest Karnataka 2022.

The state government has appointed M A Saleem, a 1993-batch IPS officer, as a special commissioner to head the Bengaluru traffic police. (HT Photo)
The state government has appointed M A Saleem, a 1993-batch IPS officer, as a special commissioner to head the Bengaluru traffic police. (HT Photo)

Manufacturing gains in 4 states key for $5 trillion economy goal: SBI report

india news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 05:10 AM IST

India’s march to becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28 will be led by manufacturing industry and Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka would be the top four contributors of the GDP, according to a report by the SBI research team.

SBI’s research projected that in the $5 trillion economy, the services sector would contribute 55% of the GDP, and agriculture and allied sector, 17% of the economy.
SBI’s research projected that in the $5 trillion economy, the services sector would contribute 55% of the GDP, and agriculture and allied sector, 17% of the economy.

Hyderabad court denies bail to three accused in TRS MLAs poaching case

india news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 05:13 AM IST

A local court in Hyderabad on Monday rejected bail applications of three people accused in the alleged attempt to poach Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislators into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even as the Telangana police stepped up its probe into the case.

Hyderabad court denies bail to three accused in TRS MLAs poaching case
Hyderabad court denies bail to three accused in TRS MLAs poaching case

Supreme Court defers hearing in Amaravati capital case to November 28

india news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 05:15 AM IST

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, arguing for the state government, brought to the notice of the Supreme Court bench the high court’s observations that the state had no powers to decide on the location of the capital city.

The court deferred a hearing on the Andhra Pradesh HC’s order declaring Amaravati as the only capital of the state. (FILE)
The court deferred a hearing on the Andhra Pradesh HC’s order declaring Amaravati as the only capital of the state. (FILE)

Congress Kerala chief fans row with remarks on Nehru; later retracts

india news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 05:19 AM IST

Sudhakaran, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, made the remarks while addressing an event on children’s day, which marks Nehru’s birth anniversary, in North Kerala’s Kannur district.

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 03 (ANI): Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran speaks during a protest alleging failure of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on several fronts, in front of Secretariat, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Sreeram DK)
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 03 (ANI): Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran speaks during a protest alleging failure of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on several fronts, in front of Secretariat, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Sreeram DK)

May contest from Kolar in assembly polls: Siddaramaiah

india news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that he is likely contest the assembly elections due next year from the Kolar constituency, while dropping his present seat of Badami

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that he is likely contest the assembly elections due next year from the Kolar constituency (File)
Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that he is likely contest the assembly elections due next year from the Kolar constituency (File)

Shiv Sena symbol created by my father, not being allowed to use: Uddhav to HC

india news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 05:18 AM IST

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday told the Delhi high court that the Election Commission of India has deprived his Shiv Sena faction of the name and symbol of his father, despite them running the party for 30 years.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday told the Delhi high court that the ECI has deprived his Shiv Sena faction of the name and symbol of his father, despite them running the party for 30 years. (HT photo)
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday told the Delhi high court that the ECI has deprived his Shiv Sena faction of the name and symbol of his father, despite them running the party for 30 years. (HT photo)

BJP worker arrested over death threats to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge

india news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:32 AM IST

After Rathod’s threat to the Congress leader, party workers on Sunday urged the district administration to take stern action against him and provide Z+ security cover to Kharge. They even threaten to gherao chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who visited Kalaburagi, on Monday.

Manikant Rathod, BJP worker from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district who had allegedly issued death threats to Congress legislator Priyank Kharge last week, was booked under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)
Manikant Rathod, BJP worker from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district who had allegedly issued death threats to Congress legislator Priyank Kharge last week, was booked under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

Kerala HC quashes another V-C appointment, govt to examine order before taking steps

india news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 12:31 AM IST

The order comes as a setback for the state government which has locked horns with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over selection of V-Cs in different varsities in the state

"Being a Maoist is of no crime, though the political ideology of Maoists would not synchronise with our constitutional polity. It is a basic human right to think in terms of human aspirations," the Kerala High Court said in its ruling. PTI file photo
"Being a Maoist is of no crime, though the political ideology of Maoists would not synchronise with our constitutional polity. It is a basic human right to think in terms of human aspirations," the Kerala High Court said in its ruling. PTI file photo

Retired army soldier run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole in Karnataka

india news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:30 AM IST

A retired army soldier from Karnataka’s Mandya district was run over by a truck on Sunday night after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a pothole, police said on Monday

Retired army soldier run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole in Karnataka
Retired army soldier run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole in Karnataka

CM Stalin inspects rain damage in Tamil Nadu’s delta areas, AIADMK lashes out

india news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Following his inspection, Stalin said that people are happy with the government and that the opposition party will do anything to insult them

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin during his visit to flood affected areas. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin during his visit to flood affected areas. (PTI)
