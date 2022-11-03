Live
LIVE: North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Breaking news today November 3 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 03, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Elon Musk reportedly plans to cut half of Twitter's workforce
Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc or half of the company's workforce, Bloomberg News' reporter tweeted on Wednesday.
-
Nov 03, 2022 05:36 AM IST
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
Jaishankar on Article 370: ‘Why temporary provision continued so long?’
Published on Nov 03, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Jaishankar said the ‘messy issue’ of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was used by the entire world for the last 75 years before Article 370 was abrogated in 2019. "Let's be honest. Other than the politics of the day what was the reason for a temporary provision to continue so long?" Jaishankar asked.
Bypolls LIVE updates: Elections to be held in 7 seats across 6 states today
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 05:53 AM IST
The bypolls will be held in these seats- Andheri East seat in Maharashtra, Munugode in Telangana, Gopalganj and Mokama in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.
Cabinet approves additional subsidy for P&K fertilisers
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 12:50 AM IST
The move will cushion prices of crop nutrients that are governed by the Centre’s nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) scheme
Bypolls to seven assembly seats in 6 states today
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 04:38 AM IST
Voting for by-elections to seven assembly constituencies across six states will be held on Thursday, many of which will be a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties.
India tests long-range interceptor missile
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 02:51 AM IST
India on Wednesday conducted a critical test to validate and showcase its ballistic missile defence (BMD) capabilities to intercept long-range missiles, the defence ministry said.
Kerala HC against use of ‘kodathi vilakku’ term for religious event at Guruvayur temple
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 12:38 AM IST
The memorandum has said that it has been noticed by the high court that an annual religious event called ‘kodathi vilakku’ was being hosted at the Guruvayur temple by an organising committee comprising members of the Chavakkad Munsiff Court Bar Association
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Building an international order to govern a transforming world
Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:37 AM IST
From the ashes of the 30 Years’ War (1618-48) in Europe was born the Peace of Westphalia, inaugurating the modern nation-State system
Mamata meets Stalin, says politics not discussed
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 02:45 AM IST
Their meeting for about 20 minutes comes amidst talk of the opposition parties coming together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take on the BJP and Telangana’s K Chandrashekar Rao launching his national ambitions with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.
Permission for RSS rally
Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:35 AM IST
The intelligence inputs received from the 24 districts do not suggest granting the permission, lawyers said and handed over a file containing the intelligence report to the judge. They also requested the RSS not to politicise the issue at the cost of the safety of the members of the general public
Amit Shah mounts attack on Congress in Himachal Pradesh
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 04:55 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah, who is on the campaign trail in Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday hit out at the opposition Congress saying leaders with no political backing cannot think of becoming a chief minister in the party.
Kerala CM accuses Governor of trying to supersede powers of legislature
Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Vijayan said that even the courts have held that the Governor cannot hold on to bills for an indefinite period of time, but here Khan was behaving as if he was above the judiciary and was also trying to supersede the powers of the legislature
Chennai’s second airport to be ready in 8 years to help TN achieve $1 trillion economy by 2030
Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:32 AM IST
The minister assured that families in Parandhur village who will be affected by the project will be protected and that they will take in experts to help design the airport in a way that is ecologically sensitive as there are water bodies there
Lawyer gets contempt notice for ‘hiding’ facts to secure bail for clients
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 02:42 AM IST
The Allahabad high court on Wednesday issued a show cause notice of contempt to a lawyer who got at least two of his clients out on bail by hiding the fact that their earlier bail pleas had been rejected by another bench of the court.
No confirmation yet on cough syrups causing deaths: Gambia body
Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:30 AM IST
The Union health ministry has maintained that evidence to prove the allegations against Maiden Pharmacueticals is not adequate
Morbi: Officials drain river in mission similar to Thailand cave rescue op
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 04:40 AM IST