Breaking Live: In Jharkhand, four members of a family tortured on suspicion of practising witchcraft
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Sep 27, 2022 07:22 AM IST
J-K: Pakistan terrorist linked with JeM killed in Kulgam encounter
Sep 27, 2022 06:45 AM IST
NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defence test. Video
Sep 27, 2022 06:12 AM IST
Jharkhand: Four members of a family tortured on suspicion of practising witchcraft
Four members of a family, including 3 women, were forced to consume human excreta after they were tortured with a hot iron rod in Aswari village in Sariyahat PS area of Dumka dist over allegation that they practised witchcraft, reported news agency ANI quoting NK Singh, Inspector, Saraiyahat PS.
Jaishankar rakes Indo-Pacific security during meet with US Secretary of Defence
Published on Sep 27, 2022 07:20 AM IST
Jaishankar also emphasised creating stronger defence industrial collaboration and military exercises between India and US during the talks.
ANI |
Ukraine war, Indo-Pacific in focus as Jaishankar meets US Secretary of Defense
Published on Sep 27, 2022 07:09 AM IST
"Exchanged perspectives on the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific developments, maritime challenges and regional issues."
'Internet cut more dangerous than loss of lives?' Jaishankar on Jammu & Kashmir
Published on Sep 27, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Article 370 - which gave special provisions to J&K - was scrapped in 2019.
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Maken, Kharge to submit written report to Sonia
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 06:58 AM IST
The crisis intensified after a group of Congress MLAs - loyalists to Gehlot submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Monday night.
PM Modi lands in Japan to attend former premier Abe's state funeral
Published on Sep 27, 2022 04:29 AM IST
Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech on July 8 in the southern Japanese city of Nara.
PTI |
Amit Shah targets Congress for ‘stalling’ dam project in Gujarat
Published on Sep 27, 2022 01:15 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Congress had stalled the work for Sardar Sarovar Dam project in Gujarat’s Narmada district for years
Delhi HC denies stay on termination of Gujarat IPS officer Chandra’s service
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 01:30 AM IST
The court, however, gave the Union government eight weeks’ time to respond to Gujarat cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) Satish Chandra Verma’s petition against his termination order
Karnataka HC tells SIT, state govt to furnish written submissions in Jarkiholi case
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav, who is hearing the petition, said: “I don’t intend to hear the arguments till the submissions are made
, BengaluruPress Trust of India
YSRCP plans campaign to counter farmers’ padayatra
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:19 AM IST
The march of around 600-odd farmers began in Venkatapalem on September 12 and entered West Godavari on Sunday. All political parties barring the YSRCP, have supported the farmers.
KCR’s ST quota announcement aimed at targeting BJP ahead of state election
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:18 AM IST
The chief minister, popularly called KCR, made the announcement at a meeting of adivasis and banjaras in Hyderabad on September 17.
No commercial activities within 500mts of Taj Mahal, says SC
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Supreme Court has ordered an immediate stop on all commercial activities in a 500-metre radius of the iconic Taj Mahal, and asked the Agra Development Authority to ensure compliance of its directive
IAF cadet’s death: Awaiting final autopsy report, say police
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Bengaluru police probing the death of a cadet at Bengaluru’s Air Force Technical College said that they are awaiting the final autopsy report on the death.
Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi held for verbally abusing anchor
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Bhasi was arrested in Ernakulam by the Maradu Police after being summoned by the police for questioning based on a complaint filed by the journalist last week accusing that the actor used abusive words against her and other crew members during the interview.
50-60 % of tweets asked by Centre to be blocked are innocuous: Twitter tells HC
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 01:07 AM IST
The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) had on September 1 filed a 101-page statement of objection to Twitter’s petition.
, BengaluruPress Trust of India