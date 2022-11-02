Home / India News / LIVE: North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile': AFP reports citing Seoul military
LIVE: North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile': AFP reports citing Seoul military

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 06:39 AM IST

Breaking news November 2, 2022 updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

  • Nov 02, 2022 06:39 AM IST

    Two Gujarat districts given right to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities

    Two districts of Gujarat, Mehsana and Anand collectors have been given the right to grant citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, reported ANI quoting DS Gadhavi, Anand Collector.

  • Nov 02, 2022 06:20 AM IST

    North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile': Seoul military

    The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday that North Korea has launched "an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea".

  • Nov 02, 2022 06:08 AM IST

    Morbi bridge collapse: 'Contractors unqualified; new flooring was heavy' | 10 points

    As the nine persons arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed 135 lives on Sunday were presented in the court on Tuesday, the prosecution blamed the company which was given the contract for the repairing…read more.

  • Nov 02, 2022 05:50 AM IST

    WHO emergency committee determines monkeypox should maintain global health emergency status: Reports

    The World Health Organisation said that its emergency committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency, reports AFP News Agency.

  • Nov 02, 2022 05:28 AM IST

    Elon Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts

    Microblogging platform Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has announced $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts…read more.

Morbi bridge collapse: ‘Contractors unqualified; flooring was heavy’ | 10 points

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 06:03 AM IST

The floor of the cable bridge in Morbi was repaired with four-layered aluminium sheets which made the bridge heavier while the cable was not replaced.

Rescue operation in the Machchu river on Tuesday, two days after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi. (AP)
Breaking news November 2, 2022 updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Govt lifts stock restrictions on edible oil for wholesale traders

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:54 AM IST

The exemption on stock limits will also apply to big-chain suppliers and super markets, the government added, in a move aimed at easing tight controls over stocking of edible oils due to high prices

India imports about 8 million tonnes of palm oil annually and the commodity accounts for nearly a 40% share of its overall edible oil consumption basket. (File)
Kin of woman accused of poisoning male friend to death in Kerala arrested

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:45 AM IST

A senior officer of the Crime Branch wing said the woman’s mother and uncle were arrested for the offence of destruction of evidence in the case.

After the evidence collection was carried out, police said a bottle of the poison allegedly given to the victim was recovered from a pond near the home of the accused. (Representational Photo)
TRS, BJP clash mar last day of Munugode poll campaign

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Clashes between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party marred the last day of electioneering on Tuesday in Munugode assembly constituency in Telangana’s Nalgonda district

Both the TRS and BJP leaders traded charges against each other for the violence. (HT Photo)
Kerala HC directs Eldhose Kunnappilly to appear before police every day

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:42 AM IST

The directions came on a plea moved by the state government seeking cancellation of the relief granted to him by a sessions court on October 20.

Eldhose Kunnappilly (HT)
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: SC seeks states’ status report on rescued girls

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 03:03 AM IST

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit, directed the child welfare departments and the child protection societies of the respective states to file status reports on the steps taken so far to ascertain the welfare of the 32 girls who were reunited with their families in 2019.

The apex court had in February 2019 transferred the criminal case from Bihar to Delhi while directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to speed up the investigation. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
CJI recuses himself from Amaravati capital case, Jagan may move camp office to Vizag soon

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 12:40 AM IST

Stating that it would not be appropriate to take up the hearing on the Amaravati issue, the CJI said he was recusing himself from the case.

CJI Uday Umesh Lalit (PTI)
Govt seeks more time to decide on minority status to Hindus in some states

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:38 AM IST

In an affidavit, filed by the Union ministry of minority affairs on Monday, the government informed the court that 19 states and UTs are still in the process of consulting various stakeholders on the matter.

In August, the Centre had sought extension in the matter in August citing that the consultative process was still ongoing and states were yet to respond. (AP)
TRS, BJP work in tandem, says Rahul Gandhi

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 03:13 AM IST

“Though they (TRS and BJP) appear to be rivals for the outside world, both the parties have a perfect understanding. They are one and the same and work in tandem,” Gandhi said.

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi waves as he walks with other leaders during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Hyderabad. (AP)
Missing UP Class 12 student found dead near railway tracks

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 12:38 AM IST

An 18-year-old class 12 student, who went missing after his school hours on Monday, was found dead near the railway track in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday, police said.

An autopsy report later confirmed that the missing UP student, was murdered, police said.
CAA implementation has begun: Suvendu Adhikari

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Union minister of state for shipping Shantanu Thakur backed the statements made by his party colleague and Nandigram legislator Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the process of implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act has started from Gujarat and Bengal will not be left out of it (PTI)
Two dead as overnight heavy rain inundates parts of Chennai

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Parts of the city such as General Patterns Road, Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar Tondiarpet were also inundated.

Rescue operations underway after the MTC bus gets trapped in a waterlogged underpass following heavy rainfall, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI)
Rain in capital breaks 30-year record for Nov 1

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:33 AM IST

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the state capital recorded 8 cm (80 mm) of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Vehicles stand on a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI)
HC: Can’t review fitness norms for selection in forces judicially

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 03:00 AM IST

The petitioner had applied for the post of artificer apprentice and senior secondary recruit (AASSR) in July 2019 and had successfully cleared the written examination. However, in the final medical examination, he was declared medically unfit on the grounds of Atelectatic Ear CRT.

Denying relief to the aspirant, the court said the decision of board will be considered final and the candidate will have no right to further appeal.
