Live
LIVE: Spaceship successfully deflected asteroid in test to save Earth, says NASA
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Breaking news October 12, 2022 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 12 Oct 2022 06:26 AM
Spaceship successfully deflected asteroid in test to save Earth, says NASA
NASA said it had succeeded in deflecting an asteroid in a historic test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. Read more here
Topics