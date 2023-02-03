Home / India News / LIVE: Alphabet Inc. announces ‘meaningful’ slowdown in hiring pace for 2023
LIVE: Alphabet Inc. announces 'meaningful' slowdown in hiring pace for 2023

Updated on Feb 03, 2023 05:49 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  Feb 03, 2023 05:49 AM IST

    Google's parent company to reduce its pace in hiring this year.

    Alphabet Inc. will “meaningfully” slow its pace of hiring in 2023, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said. Read more

  Feb 03, 2023 05:19 AM IST

    Russia extends support for India in becoming permanent UNSC member

    Russia ambassador to India Denis Alipov said Moscow supports Delhi's commitment to becoming the permanent member of UNSC. At the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA)-Russian Council Dialogue, Alipov said the current feat by India in presiding the G20 is an opportunity to efficiently promote the agenda of these crucial association. 

ByHT News Desk

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya paints party symbol on walls of houses, triggers row

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Demanding action against the Bengaluru South MP, the BNP said: “Why, despite being aware of BJP leader Tejasvi Surya painting BJP logo on city walls, has BBMP not initiated any action against him”

The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party has condemned the move and alleged that the BJP flouted a court order and civic body rules. (HT Photo)
The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party has condemned the move and alleged that the BJP flouted a court order and civic body rules. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Jarkiholi's charges show frustration: Shivakumar

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:39 AM IST

On the demand made by Jarkiholi to CM Basavaraj Bommai and home minister Arga Jnanendra to get the episode investigated by the CBI, Shivakumar said: “Let them get it investigated by whichever agency they want. I do not want to comment. Right now my focus is on the political fight at the polls”

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday sought the arrest of Shivakumar and six others in connection with an alleged sex video in 2021. (HT Archives)
BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday sought the arrest of Shivakumar and six others in connection with an alleged sex video in 2021. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru/belagavi
Budget met expectations of state, says CM; Cong counters

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar said that the union budget gave Karnataka nothing even though Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was representing the state in the parliament

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Union budget lays the strong foundation for ‘Amrit Kaal’, with the farsightedness of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and focus on micro to macro-level, aimed at fast-paced development of the nation. (PTI)
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Union budget lays the strong foundation for ‘Amrit Kaal’, with the farsightedness of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and focus on micro to macro-level, aimed at fast-paced development of the nation. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
HT interview: Perception about UP changing... focus on development-oriented programmes, says Yogi

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The buzzwords in Uttar Pradesh (UP) today are investment and industrialisation

Lucknow, India - Feb. 02, 2023: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interview with Hindustan Times at CM official residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Thursday, February 02, 2023. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)
Lucknow, India - Feb. 02, 2023: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interview with Hindustan Times at CM official residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Thursday, February 02, 2023. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent
15 cops injured in Jallikattu protests, police begin probe

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:28 AM IST

After the protesters — mostly belonging to Gobasandiram area in the district — started pelting stones on the police and vandalising the government vehicles, the Tamil Nadu police had to resort to water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

The situation on the Krishnagiri-Hosur-Bengaluru highway lasted for more than six hours,said the police. (Agencies)
The situation on the Krishnagiri-Hosur-Bengaluru highway lasted for more than six hours,said the police. (Agencies)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Pregnant woman, husband die after vehicle catches fire

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 01:04 AM IST

Three other occupants of the vehicle, who were sitting at the rear, managed to escape following the intervention of local residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple – Reesha (26) and Prajith (32) could not escape as their seat belts got entangled.
According to eyewitnesses, the couple – Reesha (26) and Prajith (32) could not escape as their seat belts got entangled.
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
No record of AIADMK's general council meeting that expelled OPS, EC tells SC

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The director (law) of the ECI, Vijay Kumar Pandey, in the affidavit filed on February 1 stated that bye-laws dated last July “were not taken on record by the answering respondent as the same is under challenge, including the manner and the processing which the amendments were passed in the said meeting, in a number of litigations and counter litigations.”

OPS and EPS became coordinator and joint coordinator of the AIADMK in 2017 following J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016. (ANI)
OPS and EPS became coordinator and joint coordinator of the AIADMK in 2017 following J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Foreigners can also move Indian courts in domestic abuse case, says Madras HC

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 03:01 AM IST

The husband had contended that he had obtained an ex-parte decree for divorce as well as custody of their adolescent twin boys from the Circuit Court in Farifax County in the USA.

Justice S M Subramaniam observed that Indian courts cannot shut out an independent consideration of the matter just because a foreign court has taken a particular view (HT)
Justice S M Subramaniam observed that Indian courts cannot shut out an independent consideration of the matter just because a foreign court has taken a particular view (HT)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
SC junks plea to stop candidates from contesting from two seats

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Candidates may contest from different seats due to a variety of reasons, noted the bench, adding: “Whether this would further the course of democracy is up to the parliament...absent any manifest arbitrariness in the said provision, we cannot strike it down.”

New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjay Sharma)
New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjay Sharma)
ByUtkarsh Anand
2.3 million trees to be cut for mega infra projects in country: Centre

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Around 2.3 million trees have been proposed to be removed to make way for mega infrastructure projects in the country, the Union environment minister informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

After removing the trees, compensatory plantation will be carried out as per norms, the government said. (HT photo)
After removing the trees, compensatory plantation will be carried out as per norms, the government said. (HT photo)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Beyond The News: Boost to tech ties key takeaway of NSA Ajit Doval's visit

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 05:40 AM IST

NSA Doval was able to leverage the global strategic relationship with US into enhancing Indian capacity and capability-building rather than merely creating diplomatic space.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US Department of State, in Washington.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US Department of State, in Washington.
ByShishir Gupta, New Delhi
Chidambaram gets front-row seat in Rajya Sabha

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram has been allotted a seat in the front row in the latest reshuffle of sitting arrangements in Rajya Sabha.

Congress MP P Chidambaram arrives at Parliament on Thursday. (ANI)
Congress MP P Chidambaram arrives at Parliament on Thursday. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Will enter Lok Sabha poll arena with mandir, new India: Yogi Adityanath

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 03:05 AM IST

The chief minister said he was confident that the event will change the perception of Uttar Pradesh, make it an investment hub, and fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development goals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interview with Hindustan Times at CM official residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interview with Hindustan Times at CM official residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)
BySunita Aron, Lucknow
Keep focus on Budget, stay away from Adani row: BJP to party leaders

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:03 AM IST

The BJP leadership has asked party leaders to focus on highlighting the welfare aspects of the Union Budget and not get sidetracked by the controversy over the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group.

Union ministers, lawmakers, legislators, and senior BJP leaders are set to hold interactions across the country to highlight the various aspects of the Union Budget. (ANI)
Union ministers, lawmakers, legislators, and senior BJP leaders are set to hold interactions across the country to highlight the various aspects of the Union Budget. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
