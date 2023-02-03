LIVE: Alphabet Inc. announces ‘meaningful’ slowdown in hiring pace for 2023
Breaking news February 3, 2023:
Feb 03, 2023 05:49 AM IST
Google's parent company to reduce its pace in hiring this year.
Alphabet Inc. will “meaningfully” slow its pace of hiring in 2023, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said. Read more
Feb 03, 2023 05:19 AM IST
Russia extends support for India in becoming permanent UNSC member
Russia ambassador to India Denis Alipov said Moscow supports Delhi's commitment to becoming the permanent member of UNSC. At the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA)-Russian Council Dialogue, Alipov said the current feat by India in presiding the G20 is an opportunity to efficiently promote the agenda of these crucial association.