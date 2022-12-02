Home / India News / BREAKING: NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh on arrival from Malaysia
BREAKING: NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh on arrival from Malaysia

india news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 08:13 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Dec 02, 2022 08:13 AM IST

    Odisha cops arrest 40-year-old man who shot dead and burnt his 26-year-old girlfriend from Chhatisgarh

    Police in Odisha’s Bolangir district have arrested a 40-year-old for allegedly killing a 26-year-old woman he was reportedly in a relationship with and trying to burn the body in a forest last week.

    Bolangir’s deputy superintendent of police, Laxminarayan Marandi, identified the accused as Sachin Agarwal, a resident of Kantabanjhi area in the district and said he shot and killed Tanu Kurrey, who used to work a private bank in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

  • Dec 02, 2022 07:23 AM IST

    NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh on arrival from Malaysia

    National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested absconding terrorist Harpreet Singh when he arrived from Malaysia's Kaula Lumpur.

    Harpreet, an associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode- a Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of Federation, is one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast along with Rode that occurred in December 2021,  news agency ANI reported.

Topics
breaking news top news

HT interview: Data bill in line with global practices, says Vaishnaw

india news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 08:09 AM IST

Union minister says carve-outs in India’s new privacy bill are consistent with Constitution provisions

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (HT file)
BREAKING: NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh

india news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 07:47 AM IST

YS Sharmila Reddy challenges TRS govt after arrest, says ‘there is no democracy’

india news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 07:14 AM IST

Reddy challenged the Telangana police department and the TRS to “provide at least one proof against the allegations they have put against her”.

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on her way to the residence of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad on Monday, (PTI)
'Brahmins leave the campus', 'Go back to shakha' slogans at JNU; probe ordered

india news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 06:53 AM IST

"Brahmins Leave The Campus", "There Will Be Blood", "Brahmin Bharat Chhodo" and "Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge' etc were written on the walls inside JNU.

Walls of the School of International Studies-II building inside the JNU campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, in New Delhi. (PTI)
'Free mein khana khaya': MBA student gatecrashes wedding, washes dishes

india news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 06:19 AM IST

As the purported video of the student washing dishes as a punishment for gatecrashing a wedding event went viral, many social media users commented that it was humiliating and inhuman.

Screenshot of the viral video of a student believed to be pursuing MBA washing utensils after getting caught gatecrashing a wedding event in Madhya Pradesh.
‘100 MLAs lao, CM ban jao…’: Akhilesh Yadav's ‘offer’ to UP deputy CMs

india news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 06:09 AM IST

Yadav also hit out at the UP government for "harassing" senior leader Azam Khan through "fake cases".

‘100 MLAs lao, CM ban jao…’: Akhilesh Yadav's ‘offer’ to UP deputy CMs
GST collection jumped 11% to 1.46 lakh crore

india news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 01:41 AM IST

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November is ₹1,45,867 crore of which central GST (CGST) is ₹25,681 crore, state GST (SGST) is ₹32,651 crore, integrated GST (IGST) is ₹77,103 crore (including ₹38,635 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹10,433 crore (including ₹817 crore collected on import of goods), the Union finance ministry.

Experts said monthly collection of GST, a weathervane of economic health, is robust and that <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh crore is the new normal. (File)
voter data theft case

india news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 11:54 PM IST

The accused Maruthi Gowda and Abhishek, arrested by Halasuru Gate police , are the project in-charge and accounts officer of the trust and were close to the prime accused, Ravi Kumar, co-founder of the trust, said the police

The total number of accused in the voters’ data theft case has gone up to 14, Bengaluru police said (HT Archives)
CM says no plan to open colleges for Muslim girls, rejects waqf board claim

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 11:53 PM IST

It might be his personal view. This is not discussed at the government level and it is not the stand of my government, Bommai said

Basavaraj Bommai said the government has not given any consent to the board to open 10 colleges for girl students in the state. (PTI)
Chaos at Mumbai airport for 1.5 hours as servers crash due to cable damage

india news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 11:53 PM IST

Chaos erupted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday and several flights were affected after the internet server crashed due to a damaged cable, prompting airlines to issue boarding passes manually.

The crowd at Mumbai airport after a server crash affected services for more than an hour on Thursday. (HT photo)
Rozgar Mela: Leadership theories to Microsoft Excel, govt plans new training material for latest entrants

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 11:51 PM IST

From understanding motivations to various leadership theories , from effective communication to Microsoft Excel, the government plans to include a host of new material in training those appointed to government positions under the Prime Minister’s Rozgar Mela, officials familiar with the matter said.

Recruits in a queue to collect their offer letters during the Rozgar Mela in Agartala. (ANI)
IMD predicts warmer winter for North India

india news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 01:31 AM IST

This year may see a warm winter in northwest and northeast India, but many parts of peninsular India will see a relatively colder winter, the Indian weather office has said.

Global models are showing a warmer-than-average winter for the northern parts. (HT file photo)
Cops searched for Pocso case complainants: NGO

india news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 11:48 PM IST

In the complaint, the NGO said that the team of ten police personnel on Wednesday entered the premises without prior intimation and searched for the complainants in the Pocso cases filed againstSharanaru.

The police team, consisting of two sub-inspectors and constables — all are in civilian clothing — conducted searches and left the premises only after the NGO directors protested, said K V Stanley, one of the directors of the NGO.
BJP plans 2-day meet of office-bearers for Lok Sabha elections

india news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 02:57 AM IST

Coinciding with the conclusion of the Gujarat assembly elections on December 5, the BJP will begin a two-day meeting of its national and state office bearers to chart the beginning of preparations for the 2024 general election.

BJP chief JP Nadda. (PTI)
Gujarat elections: Kejriwal reiterates free electricity promise, steps up attack on BJP

india news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 11:43 PM IST

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reiterated the party’s promise of providing free electricity if it is voted to power in the Gujarat elections.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (ANI)
Friday, December 02, 2022
