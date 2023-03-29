Home / India News / BREAKING: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Afghanistan's capital Kabul
BREAKING: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Afghanistan's capital Kabul

india news
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 06:41 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Mar 29, 2023 06:40 AM IST

    Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Afghanistan's capital Kabul 

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 85km East of Kabul, Afghanistan today at 5:49 am IST: National Centre for Seismology

  • Mar 29, 2023 06:25 AM IST

    Mass leave announced by doctors in Rajasthan; medical services to be affected

    Medical services are likely to be seriously affected in Rajasthan on Wednesday with the government doctors and faculty members of medical colleges announcing to go on one-day mass leave in solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill.

  • Mar 29, 2023 06:17 AM IST

    ‘I will be killed in…’: Atiq Ahmed's brother allegedly threatened by 'officer'

    Khalid Azim alias Ashraf Ahmed, the brother of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and one of the seven persons who have been acquitted in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, claimed he has been threatened by an officer that he will be killed in two weeks. Read more

  • Mar 29, 2023 05:57 AM IST

    Pakistan, China to join SCO security officials’ meeting on March 29 virtually

    China and Pakistan will participate virtually in a meeting of national security advisers (NSA) and top security officials of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be hosted by India on March 29, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

‘I will be killed in…’: Atiq Ahmed's brother allegedly ‘threatened’

india news
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 06:19 AM IST

Ashraf Ahmed, the brother of Atiq Ahmed claimed he has been threatened by an officer that he will be killed in two weeks.

Khalid Azim alias Ashraf Ahmed, the brother of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Bareilly.(ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
LIVE: Pakistan, China to join SCO security officials’ meeting today

india news
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 06:40 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Number theory: No cause for alarm on Covid outbreak, says data

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 04:38 AM IST

Is there another Covid-19 outbreak in India? How alarming is the situation, if at all? Here are some charts that try to explain this in detail.

For the week ended March 27, there were an average of 1,471 new infections reported daily.(ANI)
ByJamie Mullick
Ex-MP’s resignation within hours of joining Telangana Congress brings to fore differences within family

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:58 AM IST

The resignation of former Rajya Sabha member Dharmapuri Srinivas from the Telangana Congress on Monday within hours of returning to the party fold after a gap of eight years has exposed differences within his family, as both his sons are accusing each other of bringing pressure on the father

Ex-MP’s resignation within hours of joining Telangana Congress brings to fore differences within family
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Nagaland assembly resolves to repeal Nagaland Municipal Act

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:52 AM IST

Bowing to public pressure, the Nagaland assembly on Tuesday resolved to repeal the Nagaland Municipal Act of 2001 with immediate effect

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio moved the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 (Repeal Bill 2023), which was passed by voice vote. (ANI)
ByAlice Yhoshü
Noted painter Jamini Roy’s Kolkata house to be turned into museum

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Kolkata: The house of noted painter Jamini Roy at Ballygunge Place in south Kolkata will soon be turned into India’s first private single-artist museum

15 July 1994 - Jamini Roy artist - HT Photo.
ByHT Correspondent
Supporting GST was a big mistake: Mamata

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:47 AM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee rued on Tuesday that the decision to support the passage of the GST was a big mistake her party had made.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Google, MMT and OYO indulged in anti-competitive practices: Govt in Parl

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:45 AM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has found companies such as Google, MakeMyTrip and OYO indulging in anti-competitive practices in contravention of the Competition Act, 2002, the Union government told Parliament on Tuesday

Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman was replying to a question by a JD(U) member in the Rajya Sabha (PTI)
BySaptarshi Das
MVA allies urge Congress to steer clear of comments on Savarkar

india news
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and discussed the latter’s remarks on VD Savarkar that strained the relationship between the two parties last week, signalling a thawing of tensions

HT Image
ByFaisal Malik, Mumbai
Andhra MLC polls, a wake up call for YSR Congress

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:43 AM IST

In the recent MLC elections of Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidates won all three MLC seats and marked the party’s revival in the state. Whereas, the polls seemed to have sounded alarm bells for the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The recently concluded Andhra MLC polls mark a revival of TDP and sounds alarm bells for YSRCP. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Centre likely to soon notify Dibang tiger reserve

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:42 AM IST

The Union environment ministry will soon notify the Dibang Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh, officials from National Tiger Conservation Authority confirmed.

The Centre said the reserve will boost tourism in Dibang Valley district. (Shutterstock)
ByJayashree N, New Delhi
Will consider all suggestions for delimitation process in Assam: EC

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The Election Commission will take into account suggestions of all stakeholders during the ongoing delimitation exercise of Parliamentary and assembly seats and integrate them as far as possible, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday

HT Image
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
Will abide by notice to vacate bungalow, Rahul Gandhi tells Lok Sabha body

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he will abide by the Lok Sabha secretariat’s notice to vacate his official bungalow after his disqualification as MP, even as his party leaders accused the government of “threatening and humiliating” him.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Reuters)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
Uddhav, Aaditya, Raut summoned by Delhi HC in defamation case

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The Delhi high court on Tuesday issued summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a civil defamation suit filed by Rahul Shewale, the Lok Sabha floor leader of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi
Bajrang Dal protests Quran recitation at chariot fest

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:34 AM IST

During the protest, a Muslim youth who came on a bike shouted Quran Zindabad and he was surrounded by Bajrang Dal workers. The police resorted to mild lathi charge and rescued the youth, a scrap merchant in Belur, Hassan district superitendent of police Hariram Shankar said

Police said more than 100 Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest on Tuesday outside the temple demanding that the state government stop the practice of the recitation of the Quran during the annual chariot festival. (HT Archives)
ByCoovercolly Indresh
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
