BREAKING: Taliban militants kill 4 police officers, hurt 6 in northwest Pakistan

-
Mar 30, 2023 07:05 AM IST
‘Rahu for Congress’: Shivraj Chouhan's dig at Rahul Gandhi
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP after he was convicted for a two-year term in a criminal defamation case, claiming that he neither has “knowledge” about the country nor its policies, and that he has become "Rahu" (ill-fated) for the grand-old party.
-
Mar 30, 2023 06:43 AM IST
Pakistan militants kill 4 police officers, hurt 6 in attacks
Taliban militants killed four police officers by targeting a police vehicle with a roadside bomb and wounded six in an attack on a police station in northwest Pakistan early Thursday, AP reported.
-
Mar 30, 2023 06:03 AM IST
Over 300 lawyers call out Kiren Rijiju for ‘anti-India gang’ remarks
More than 300 lawyers of the Supreme Court and high courts criticised Union law minister Kiren Rijiju for his recent statement that some retired judges are “part of an anti-India gang”.
-
Mar 30, 2023 05:53 AM IST
Blast in J-K's Kathua, no injury reported
A blast took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar on Wednesday night following which a massive search operation has been launched in the area.
-
Mar 30, 2023 05:44 AM IST
Second G20 Sherpa meeting to begin today, delegates to discuss issues of global concern
The second G20 Sherpas meeting under India's G20 Presidency is set to take place in Kumarakom village of Kerala from March 30-April 2.
The meeting will be chaired by India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and will witness participation by over 120 delegates from the world's 20 largest economies, nine invitee countries, and international and regional organisations.