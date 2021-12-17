Breaking: Omicron variant will 'spread much more rapidly' in US, says Prez Biden

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 17, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Omicron variant will 'spread much more rapidly', says US Prez Biden
United States President Joe Biden said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will spread much more rapidly in the country and urged American citizens to get vaccinated or boosted.
"The only real protection is to get your shot," Biden said on Thursday.
Dec 17, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh likely to meet senior BJP leaders in Delhi today
Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to meet senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in New Delhi on Friday to discuss a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming assembly elections in the northern state, news agency PTI reported. Read more
Dec 17, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine carries slight risk of non-serious heart problems: Study
A recent study published in the BMJ medical journal confirms that Moderna's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) carries a slight risk of usually non-serious heart problems. The study was done on the entire population of Denmark.
Uttar Pradesh is a politically crucial state and the BJP has started preparations for assembly polls months in advance. PM Modi and other senior leaders are campaigning in the state to ensure that the party returns to power next year.
According to official data, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) have neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates in last one-and-a-half months even as international oil prices remained volatile
Community members from Western Uttar Pradesh, particularly from Hathras and Aligarh participated in the agitation. The community members who spoke to HT, clarified that they aimed to continue their agitation until the state government of UP assured them of an appointment with the CM.
The committee, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, said it had suggested the government should draw up a national plan under National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for quick response to such a crisis.
The report carries several suggestions that in effect give the government a wider berth on obligations and private companies a stricter guardrail to follow, as reported by HT on November 23, while also suggesting new mechanisms to regulate social media companies.