BREAKING: India-US holding 2+2 ministerial dialogue amid Ukraine war

Updated on Apr 12, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
  • Apr 12, 2022 07:26 AM IST

    Russian energy monthly purchase less than Europe: S Jaishankar at 2+2 dialogue

    Russian energy monthly purchase less than Europe's in a day, says EAM S Jaishankar at the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue. The crucial dialogue comes as Europe sees one of the worst wars in decades.

Our Russian energy monthly purchase less than Europe's in a day: India at 2+2 

2+2 dialogue: S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh are in the US for ministerial dialogues as the Ukraine war enters day 48. 
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, at a joint news conference.&nbsp;(AFP)
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, at a joint news conference. (AFP)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 05:53 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

Sisodia visits Gujarat schools, slams ruling BJP govt

  • Hitting back at Sisodia, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma claimed the condition of Delhi government-run schools was deplorable.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (ANI)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (ANI)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 05:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Accused from both sides booked, JNU admin tells students to exercise restraint

  • Students belonging to Left affiliated AISA and others, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed over non-vegetarian food in the dinner menu of the Kaveri Hostel on Sunday evening when Ram Navmi was being celebrated.
AISA members protest the over the alleged clash with ABVP in the JNU hostel.(ANI)
AISA members protest the over the alleged clash with ABVP in the JNU hostel.(ANI)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 02:33 AM IST
ByHemani Bhandari, Sadia Akhtar, New Delhi
india news

India, US kick off key 2+2 dialogue to bolster ties

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said the 2+2 talks aimed at providing a more integrated approach to the India-US partnership
At the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue at the State Department in Washington, US secretary of state Antony J Blinken said both sides will discuss pressing global issues (REUTERS)
At the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue at the State Department in Washington, US secretary of state Antony J Blinken said both sides will discuss pressing global issues (REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 04:43 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
india news

Ex-Cong minister Jatinder Singh sent to 5-day police custody in J&K hawala case

The court passed the order following an application by deputy superintendent of police at Gandhi Nagar police station, Sachit Sharma, who sought remand of the two accused for a period of 10 days.
Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act
Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 05:04 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
india news

Passport rule on sex change certificate flies in face of SC ruling: Delhi HC

The Delhi high court bench led by acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi said the government cannot insist that someone has to undergo a sex-change operation just to obtain a passport
The Delhi high court said the Supreme Court’s NALSA verdict meant that a transgender person will himself or herself decide the gender and the government will abide by that. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Delhi high court said the Supreme Court’s NALSA verdict meant that a transgender person will himself or herself decide the gender and the government will abide by that. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

AAP dissolves Himachal Pradesh unit amid string of defections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday dissolved its Himachal Pradesh unit which has been hit by a string of defections
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. His party, AAP, has dissolved its Himachal Pradesh unit. (ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. His party, AAP, has dissolved its Himachal Pradesh unit. (ANI)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
india news

Anti-tank missile Helina fired from ALH at a high altitude

According to DRDO, the Helina system has all-weather day and night capability, and can knock out enemy tanks with conventional and explosive reactive armour.
Helina was successfully tested from a helicopter at high altitude ranges, in Pokhran. (A. Bharat Bhushan Babu Twitter)
Helina was successfully tested from a helicopter at high altitude ranges, in Pokhran. (A. Bharat Bhushan Babu Twitter)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
india news

SC notice on giving Aadhaar to NRC additions in Assam

The first NRC list was prepared in December 2017, following which several persons complained of being excluded from the list
SC notice on giving Aadhaar to NRC additions in Assam
SC notice on giving Aadhaar to NRC additions in Assam
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 04:37 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
india news

‘Was she actually raped’: Mamata raises doubts on victim’s death

The death of a14-year-oldgirlin West Bengal’s Nadia district last week, allegedly after being raped by a local TMC leader’s son, sparked a political storm on Monday after chief minister Mamata Banerjee appeared to dismiss the incident as a “love affair”.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appeared to dismiss the Nadia rape as a “love affair”. (ANI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appeared to dismiss the Nadia rape as a “love affair”. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 05:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
india news

Congress issues notices to Jakhar, Thomas for anti-party statements

The committee, led by former defence minister A K Antony, gave Jakhar and Thomas a week’s time to respond to the notices, failing which it may initiate action against them.
During the elections, Sunil Jakhar had also created a flutter in party circles through his remark that he was rejected for the chief minister’s post for being a Hindu and not a Sikh leader. (PTI)
During the elections, Sunil Jakhar had also created a flutter in party circles through his remark that he was rejected for the chief minister’s post for being a Hindu and not a Sikh leader. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 05:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/ New Delhi
india news

Houses of accused in MP Ram Navmi clashes razed, probe on

Violence broke out on Sunday evening as a Ram Navami procession made its way past a mosque.
New Delhi, Mar 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrives at parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New Delhi, Mar 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrives at parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 04:27 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
india news

65 years is too early an age to retire: CJI Ramana

CJI Ramana was holding a conversation with US Supreme Court judge Stephen Breyer, 83, at a webinar on comparative constitutional laws when the issue of the age of retirement between the two judicial systems cropped up.
CJI Ramana said retirement from the judiciary would not mean his retirement from public life. (ANI)
CJI Ramana said retirement from the judiciary would not mean his retirement from public life. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 05:23 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
india news

Supreme Court seeks govt reply on lifting Karnataka iron ore export ban

On April 18, 2013, the Supreme Court had banned export of ore extracted from close to 34 iron mines operated in the state’s three districts – Bellary, Tumkur and Chitradurga – because miners violated rules
The Supreme Court on Monday sought the steel ministry’s response on pleas to lift the ban on the export of iron ore from Karnataka (Mint)
The Supreme Court on Monday sought the steel ministry’s response on pleas to lift the ban on the export of iron ore from Karnataka (Mint)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 04:35 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
india news

Telangana officials abstain from governor’s visit to Bhadrachalam

At the railway station, Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was not received by Bhadradri-Kothagudem officials, collector Anudeep Durishetty and superintendent of police (SP) Sunil Dutt as per the protocol
Top officials of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district abstained from Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s two-day tour to the temple town of Bhadrachalam. (PMO Twitter)
Top officials of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district abstained from Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s two-day tour to the temple town of Bhadrachalam. (PMO Twitter)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:33 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
