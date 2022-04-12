Live
BREAKING: India-US holding 2+2 ministerial dialogue amid Ukraine war
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Apr 12, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Russian energy monthly purchase less than Europe: S Jaishankar at 2+2 dialogue
Russian energy monthly purchase less than Europe's in a day, says EAM S Jaishankar at the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue. The crucial dialogue comes as Europe sees one of the worst wars in decades.
Our Russian energy monthly purchase less than Europe's in a day: India at 2+2
2+2 dialogue: S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh are in the US for ministerial dialogues as the Ukraine war enters day 48.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Sisodia visits Gujarat schools, slams ruling BJP govt
- Hitting back at Sisodia, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma claimed the condition of Delhi government-run schools was deplorable.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 05:16 AM IST
Accused from both sides booked, JNU admin tells students to exercise restraint
- Students belonging to Left affiliated AISA and others, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed over non-vegetarian food in the dinner menu of the Kaveri Hostel on Sunday evening when Ram Navmi was being celebrated.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 02:33 AM IST
India, US kick off key 2+2 dialogue to bolster ties
External affairs minister S Jaishankar said the 2+2 talks aimed at providing a more integrated approach to the India-US partnership
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 04:43 AM IST
Ex-Cong minister Jatinder Singh sent to 5-day police custody in J&K hawala case
The court passed the order following an application by deputy superintendent of police at Gandhi Nagar police station, Sachit Sharma, who sought remand of the two accused for a period of 10 days.
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 05:04 AM IST
Passport rule on sex change certificate flies in face of SC ruling: Delhi HC
The Delhi high court bench led by acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi said the government cannot insist that someone has to undergo a sex-change operation just to obtain a passport
Published on Apr 12, 2022 01:22 AM IST
AAP dissolves Himachal Pradesh unit amid string of defections
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday dissolved its Himachal Pradesh unit which has been hit by a string of defections
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Anti-tank missile Helina fired from ALH at a high altitude
According to DRDO, the Helina system has all-weather day and night capability, and can knock out enemy tanks with conventional and explosive reactive armour.
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 12:47 AM IST
SC notice on giving Aadhaar to NRC additions in Assam
The first NRC list was prepared in December 2017, following which several persons complained of being excluded from the list
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 04:37 AM IST
‘Was she actually raped’: Mamata raises doubts on victim’s death
The death of a14-year-oldgirlin West Bengal’s Nadia district last week, allegedly after being raped by a local TMC leader’s son, sparked a political storm on Monday after chief minister Mamata Banerjee appeared to dismiss the incident as a “love affair”.
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 05:03 AM IST
Congress issues notices to Jakhar, Thomas for anti-party statements
The committee, led by former defence minister A K Antony, gave Jakhar and Thomas a week’s time to respond to the notices, failing which it may initiate action against them.
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 05:18 AM IST
Houses of accused in MP Ram Navmi clashes razed, probe on
Violence broke out on Sunday evening as a Ram Navami procession made its way past a mosque.
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 04:27 AM IST
65 years is too early an age to retire: CJI Ramana
CJI Ramana was holding a conversation with US Supreme Court judge Stephen Breyer, 83, at a webinar on comparative constitutional laws when the issue of the age of retirement between the two judicial systems cropped up.
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 05:23 AM IST
Supreme Court seeks govt reply on lifting Karnataka iron ore export ban
On April 18, 2013, the Supreme Court had banned export of ore extracted from close to 34 iron mines operated in the state’s three districts – Bellary, Tumkur and Chitradurga – because miners violated rules
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 04:35 AM IST
Telangana officials abstain from governor’s visit to Bhadrachalam
At the railway station, Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was not received by Bhadradri-Kothagudem officials, collector Anudeep Durishetty and superintendent of police (SP) Sunil Dutt as per the protocol
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:33 AM IST